ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Bruno the Cat Finds New Owners After Previous Family Returned Pet for Being 'Too Affectionate'

Bruno's affectionate head-butting, distracting bedtime cuddling, and frequent "zoomies" made him the wrong fit for his last family, but this cat's tale has a happy ending A cat named Bruno returned to a New Jersey shelter a week after his adoption after his family found the pet "too affectionate." According to a Facebook Jan. 25 post from the Montville Animal Shelter, Bruno was recently adopted by a mother and her daughter, both first-time cat owners, which likely played a part in why they relinquished the animal one week...
MONTVILLE, NJ
DVM 360

New video series informs pet owners on dog and cat nutrition

Veterinarian offers insight on reading a pet food label, maintaining a healthy body weight, and more. The Pet Food Institute (PFI), the national trade association representing US dog and cat food makers, has released a new video series entitled “Vet Talks” that informs pet parents on achieving and maintaining an optimal body condition for their dogs and cats. Featuring Danielle Conway, DVM, Rarebreed Veterinary Partners, it offers advice on sound nutrition and covers the most frequently asked questions regarding pet food labels, ingredients, nutrients and feeding guidelines.
thewildest.com

Listen Up! Your Puppy Is Trying to Talk to You

From the moment they pick up their new pup, most pet parents are convinced their dog is trying to tell them something: Did that grumble sound just like “Mom?” That was definitely it! If only they came with a translator. It’s true that dogs are social creatures and communicate their feelings with us through sounds and body language. In a puppy’s first weeks, they’ll begin to yelp, whine, and grunt before growing and moving into more rich and complex communication methods. Learning puppy speak helps you better care for your puppy — and build on that dialogue as they age.

Comments / 0

Community Policy