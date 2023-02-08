Read full article on original website
Bruno the Cat Finds New Owners After Previous Family Returned Pet for Being 'Too Affectionate'
Bruno's affectionate head-butting, distracting bedtime cuddling, and frequent "zoomies" made him the wrong fit for his last family, but this cat's tale has a happy ending A cat named Bruno returned to a New Jersey shelter a week after his adoption after his family found the pet "too affectionate." According to a Facebook Jan. 25 post from the Montville Animal Shelter, Bruno was recently adopted by a mother and her daughter, both first-time cat owners, which likely played a part in why they relinquished the animal one week...
'Please love me': Dog named Lilo arrives at animal shelter with 'gut-wrenching' note from owner
When Lilo, a 4-year-old dog, was brought in with a note describing her human's struggle with homelessness, workers at a Tennessee shelter responded.
Cat Has Back Door Face-Off with the Dog That's Just Too Funny
The cat clearly is in charge.Continue reading
DVM 360
New video series informs pet owners on dog and cat nutrition
Veterinarian offers insight on reading a pet food label, maintaining a healthy body weight, and more. The Pet Food Institute (PFI), the national trade association representing US dog and cat food makers, has released a new video series entitled “Vet Talks” that informs pet parents on achieving and maintaining an optimal body condition for their dogs and cats. Featuring Danielle Conway, DVM, Rarebreed Veterinary Partners, it offers advice on sound nutrition and covers the most frequently asked questions regarding pet food labels, ingredients, nutrients and feeding guidelines.
Baby monkey ‘hangs out’ with adoptive cat mom
Are you my meow-ther? Abu, an orphaned 8-month-old monkey in Malaysia, found an unlikely foster parent in a street cat. The baby monkey quickly learned to cling to its new mom upside-down like a tree branch.
thewildest.com
Listen Up! Your Puppy Is Trying to Talk to You
From the moment they pick up their new pup, most pet parents are convinced their dog is trying to tell them something: Did that grumble sound just like “Mom?” That was definitely it! If only they came with a translator. It’s true that dogs are social creatures and communicate their feelings with us through sounds and body language. In a puppy’s first weeks, they’ll begin to yelp, whine, and grunt before growing and moving into more rich and complex communication methods. Learning puppy speak helps you better care for your puppy — and build on that dialogue as they age.
