From the moment they pick up their new pup, most pet parents are convinced their dog is trying to tell them something: Did that grumble sound just like “Mom?” That was definitely it! If only they came with a translator. It’s true that dogs are social creatures and communicate their feelings with us through sounds and body language. In a puppy’s first weeks, they’ll begin to yelp, whine, and grunt before growing and moving into more rich and complex communication methods. Learning puppy speak helps you better care for your puppy — and build on that dialogue as they age.

29 DAYS AGO