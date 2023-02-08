ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

lakercountry.com

Commodity distribution is today at fairgrounds

The monthly commodity distribution happens today, but in a new location. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court, in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Veterans Fairgrounds in Russell Springs, beginning at 11 a.m. until all commodities are given away.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Jamestown woman injured in Adair County collision

A Jamestown woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Adair County on Tuesday. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred KY 55 South when a vehicle operated by 81-year-old Arlis Kearns of Columbia turned into the path of a 2008 Chevy Cobalt operated by 58-year-old Cheri Shepherd of Jamestown.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Commodities to be given out at fairgrounds Thursday

On Thursday, Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court, in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be distributing commodities at Veterans Fairgrounds in Russell Springs. Distribution begins at 11 a.m. until all commodities are given away. Attendees are asked to enter at the fairgrounds...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Post 5 Warn Public of Scam

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (02/07/2023) – Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. This Citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience, all while gaining access to the citizen's bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account and the bank teller was able to close that account.
CAMPBELLSBURG, KY
fox56news.com

Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires

The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight …. The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs woman arrested by KSP

Kentucky State Police arrested a Russell Springs woman on several traffic-related charges Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records. Kala Carey, 20, was charged by Trooper Lucas Justice with driving on a DUI suspended license 1st offense, failure to maintain required insurance 1st offense, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce an insurance card, and failure to wear seat belts.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
935wain.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic growth; apprenticeship programs; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; a week of events at the Capitol; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern and Western Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; and public health. First Lady...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

County awarded funding for emergency food and shelter programs

Russell County has been awarded federal funding through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Russell County’s allotment of $6,324 is meant to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Looking for Man Wanted for Wanton Endangerment

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a wanted man. Kentucky State Police are looking for 38 year old John Matthew Harding. Harding is wanted for wanton endangerment and fleeing/evading police. Officials advise caution as they believe he is armed. Anyone with any...
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified for Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY February 7, 2023) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel. According to Sheriff Root,...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Indiana man arrested in Jamestown

An Indiana man was arrested in Jamestown Wednesday morning. According to jail records, 47-year-old Robbie Daudy was arrested by Jamestown Police and charged with receiving stolen property including a vehicle. Daudy was arrested by Jamestown Police Chief Jeff Kerns and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
JAMESTOWN, KY
lakercountry.com

Hammond named Task Force Officer of the Year

Russell County’s Scott Hammond was named the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Kentucky Task Force Officer of the Year. Hammond was chosen as the recipient of the award from about 95 officers in the state of Kentucky. Hammond is a detective with the Kentucky State Police and Columbia...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Semi crashes in western Kentucky block highway, interstate

Strong winds and soft ground from rainfall are causing trees to topple. Major roadways appear to be clear Thursday morning, but some secondary roads remain icy. Man seriously injured in crash on I-57 near Charleston; drivers urged not to travel. Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs, Columbia to receive state funds for road resurfacing

The cities of Russell Springs and Columbia are among 18 cities and counties selected to receive funding from the state transportation cabinet to improve local roadways. Russell Springs will receive $41,325 to resurface portions of Sharon Ann Road and Delphia Street. Columbia will receive $50,000 to resurface Westlake Drive. The...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested on wanton endangerment, fleeing, other charges

A Russell Springs man was arrested by Russell Springs Police Tuesday on wanton endangerment and multiple traffic-related charges, according to Russell Springs Police. At approximately 3:02 a.m. Tuesday, a call went out regarding a female that was being followed by an unknown person. Police said the female had made several turns, trying to get away from the vehicle, but the vehicle remained behind her. Russell Springs Police Officer Brenton Llane, observed the two vehicles traveling on US 127 and attempted to make a traffic stop. After, a brief pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop at the Four Seasons Car Wash.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wymt.com

Whitley County man arrested, charged with multiple charges

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Police Deputy Jarrett Carr arrested Daniel Chandler, 42 of Rockholds, during a traffic stop on Tidal Wave Road in Whitley County overnight. In a Facebook post, officials with the Whitley County Sheriff Department said Carr organized an investigation and seized suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and suboxone.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY

