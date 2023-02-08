Barely a big toe into 2023, and Netflix has already canceled several queer shows. Over 20 LGBTQ-inclusive television and streaming shows were canceled last year, including Saved by the Bell, Love, Victor, Queer as Folk, Los Espookys, Legendary, and Warrior Nun, which deserved more seasons. Despite this, executives love to go on canceling sprees, and queer TV shows always seem the most vulnerable. There is Heartstopper and a few stray roles on mainstream TV, but besides that, LGBTQ+ characters are scarce. There have been many fantastic LGBTQ+ shows on Netflix, but unfortunately, they have all been canceled after only one or two seasons. Here's a list of the LGBTQ+ series that won't survive past 2023.

19 DAYS AGO