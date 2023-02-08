TAMPA, Fla. - Learn how to make Dr. BBQ's homemade chili dog sauce. 1 cup beef broth 1 six ounce can tomato sauce 2 tablespoons chili powder. Break the ground beef into small pieces with your hands placing it into a medium saucepan off the heat. Add all the other ingredients and mix well. Place over medium heat and bring to a simmer stirring often. Lower the heat to maintain a low simmer and cook for 30 minutes stirring occasionally. If the sauce is too thin cook it a little longer and if it’s too thick add a little beef broth. Check for salt and add if needed. Remove from the heat and set aside.

