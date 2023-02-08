ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Urgent care practice for pets to open in Pinellas

UrgentVet, a dedicated urgent care clinic for pets, will open its first clinic in Pinellas County this month in the Tyrone community. UrgentVet has three existing clinics throughout Tampa Bay and is a similar concept as an urgent care clinic for humans, filling the gap between primary care and emergency care by providing medical services that do not require hospitalization.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
beckersspine.com

HCA Florida hospital unveils newly renovated orthopedic, spine unit

HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital held a ribbon-cutting for its newly renovated surgical, orthopedic and spine unit, according to a Feb. 7 report from The Gabber. The renovation impacted 30 orthopedic suites, upgrading equipment, whiteboards and beds in all of the spaces. The St. Petersburg-based hospital also renovated break rooms, nursing...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time

SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store

Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Parts of US are seeing one of the earliest springs on record

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Valentine's Day is less than a week away, but forget about "love is in the air" — because pollen is in the air. Florida typically sees its spring bloom in February as the grasses start to grow again and trees begin to blossom. Medium-high to high allergy levels are forecasted across the Tampa Bay area through this weekend.
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Château Sarasota Has Opened on Siesta Drive

Husband and wife restaurateurs Buddy Foy Jr. and Jennifer Foy have opened the newest iteration of their restaurant concept The Château in Sarasota. The space was previously occupied by Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion and, more recently, Chef Rolf’s New Florida Kitchen. The Foys' first Florida restaurant, The Château...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT notifying residents of construction at US 41/Gulfstream

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced a temporary daytime lane closure near the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout. Starting Monday, Feb. 13 and lasting through Valentine’s Day, there will be lane closures in the outside lane on US 41 between Gulfstream and Fruitville. Work will start...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store

Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
SARASOTA, FL
wfla.com

Missing diver found alive off coast of Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing diver was found alive off the coast of Englewood on Thursday afternoon. The Sarasota Police Department said it worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue the diver.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
fox13news.com

Dr. BBQ: Homemade chili dog sauce

TAMPA, Fla. - Learn how to make Dr. BBQ's homemade chili dog sauce. 1 cup beef broth 1 six ounce can tomato sauce 2 tablespoons chili powder. Break the ground beef into small pieces with your hands placing it into a medium saucepan off the heat. Add all the other ingredients and mix well. Place over medium heat and bring to a simmer stirring often. Lower the heat to maintain a low simmer and cook for 30 minutes stirring occasionally. If the sauce is too thin cook it a little longer and if it’s too thick add a little beef broth. Check for salt and add if needed. Remove from the heat and set aside.
TAMPA, FL

