With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Ybor Speaks Brings the Past to LifeModern GlobeTampa, FL
People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa PeacocksModern GlobeTampa, FL
John Grant Opinion: Future Florida Hospital Will Be a Global Beacon of Hope for Cancer Patients
According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, 10 million people died from cancer across the world. If you talk to most people, they will tell you they’ve been touched by cancer in some way. I sure have. The state of Florida has...
stpetecatalyst.com
Urgent care practice for pets to open in Pinellas
UrgentVet, a dedicated urgent care clinic for pets, will open its first clinic in Pinellas County this month in the Tyrone community. UrgentVet has three existing clinics throughout Tampa Bay and is a similar concept as an urgent care clinic for humans, filling the gap between primary care and emergency care by providing medical services that do not require hospitalization.
beckersspine.com
HCA Florida hospital unveils newly renovated orthopedic, spine unit
HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital held a ribbon-cutting for its newly renovated surgical, orthopedic and spine unit, according to a Feb. 7 report from The Gabber. The renovation impacted 30 orthopedic suites, upgrading equipment, whiteboards and beds in all of the spaces. The St. Petersburg-based hospital also renovated break rooms, nursing...
Man burned in boat explosion, thanks Bradenton Hospital for saving his life
Burn survivor John Gramates thanks the doctors and nurses at HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton for saving his life.
20 Clearwater families fighting eviction after two-week notice
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Twenty Clearwater families are fighting eviction after they were served notices giving them two weeks to move out. Days later, they received another round of notices saying they now owe thousands of dollars. Tucked away on a dead end road in Clearwater stands Westchester Apartments, a...
Bay News 9
Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time
SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
Missing-Endangered Teen Out Of Tampa Located And Is Safe
TAMPA, Fla. – Deputies were able to locate 15-year-old Karina Perez, and she is now safe and being cared for. “We appreciate the public’s help in the search,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were looking for a missing juvenile who could be endangered. On
Pacific Counter to Open New Sarasota Location at The Landings
Founded in St. Pete, the poke bowl and sushi burrito brand continues to expand
businessobserverfl.com
71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store
Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
Biden Visits Tampa to talk Social Security, Medicare, Healthcare
The president drew boos when he tried accusing Republicans of planning to use debt ceiling against entitlements
10NEWS
Parts of US are seeing one of the earliest springs on record
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Valentine's Day is less than a week away, but forget about "love is in the air" — because pollen is in the air. Florida typically sees its spring bloom in February as the grasses start to grow again and trees begin to blossom. Medium-high to high allergy levels are forecasted across the Tampa Bay area through this weekend.
To buy a Tampa home, you’ll need to earn at least $113,000
Could you afford a house in Tampa last year? More importantly, can you afford to buy a home in Tampa in 2023?
Florida State Fair 2023: What to know before you go
Watch the sunset with us atop this coaster. Photo via Florida State Fair You’ve tried the Cuban sandwich, now dig into the Cuban funnel cake sandwich. Photo via Florida State Fair
Farmers markets in Tampa Bay
Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up 10 farmers markets around Tampa Bay, Florida
sarasotamagazine.com
The Château Sarasota Has Opened on Siesta Drive
Husband and wife restaurateurs Buddy Foy Jr. and Jennifer Foy have opened the newest iteration of their restaurant concept The Château in Sarasota. The space was previously occupied by Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion and, more recently, Chef Rolf’s New Florida Kitchen. The Foys' first Florida restaurant, The Château...
Mysuncoast.com
FDOT notifying residents of construction at US 41/Gulfstream
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced a temporary daytime lane closure near the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout. Starting Monday, Feb. 13 and lasting through Valentine’s Day, there will be lane closures in the outside lane on US 41 between Gulfstream and Fruitville. Work will start...
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store
Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overhead
A Florida witness at Riverview reported watching a group of white lights that would appear and disappear in the same spot at 2 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wfla.com
Missing diver found alive off coast of Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing diver was found alive off the coast of Englewood on Thursday afternoon. The Sarasota Police Department said it worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue the diver.
fox13news.com
Dr. BBQ: Homemade chili dog sauce
TAMPA, Fla. - Learn how to make Dr. BBQ's homemade chili dog sauce. 1 cup beef broth 1 six ounce can tomato sauce 2 tablespoons chili powder. Break the ground beef into small pieces with your hands placing it into a medium saucepan off the heat. Add all the other ingredients and mix well. Place over medium heat and bring to a simmer stirring often. Lower the heat to maintain a low simmer and cook for 30 minutes stirring occasionally. If the sauce is too thin cook it a little longer and if it’s too thick add a little beef broth. Check for salt and add if needed. Remove from the heat and set aside.
