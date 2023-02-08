ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville police, fire-rescue find decomposing bodies in northside home

By Rich Jones
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
A troubling discovery in Jacksonville’s Panama Park community on the northside late Tuesday, as the bodies of a man and woman were found in a home.

Jacksonville police and fire-rescue personnel responded to a welfare check at the home on East 61st Street, not far from the Trout River. They found the bodies of a Black man and Black woman in the late stages of decomposition.

Detectives were unable to say if foul play was involved. Both bodies were taken to the Medical Examiners Office where autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

JSO is asking anyone with information on these deaths to contact them at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.





