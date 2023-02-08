Orlando police identify woman shot outside shopping plaza

Police in Orlando are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday evening outside a shopping center on North Lane.

Police say 61-year-old Angela Sutton Washington died from a gunshot wound and was found lying on the sidewalk near the plaza.

Orlando police were alerted to a shooting in the area of North Lane near North Pine Hills Road just before 7 p.m.

Several officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crime scene.

Orlando police say they do not believe Washington was the intended shooting target but did not provide additional details.

At the time of the shooting, multiple other people were at the plaza.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Crimeline by calling 800.423.TIPS or visiting their website, https://crimeline.org .

