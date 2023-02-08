ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando police identify woman shot outside shopping plaza

By James Tutten
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago

Police in Orlando are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday evening outside a shopping center on North Lane.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Police say 61-year-old Angela Sutton Washington died from a gunshot wound and was found lying on the sidewalk near the plaza.

Orlando police were alerted to a shooting in the area of North Lane near North Pine Hills Road just before 7 p.m.

Photos: Orlando police investigated deadly shooting outside shopping center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKmPO_0kgFPyXt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXRx8_0kgFPyXt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02VIK0_0kgFPyXt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FeBw_0kgFPyXt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3krsOs_0kgFPyXt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01XnJh_0kgFPyXt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rOBzS_0kgFPyXt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pd3I8_0kgFPyXt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxcik_0kgFPyXt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vijP9_0kgFPyXt00

Several officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crime scene.

Orlando police say they do not believe Washington was the intended shooting target but did not provide additional details.

At the time of the shooting, multiple other people were at the plaza.

Watch: 3-year-old in car seat shot in Orange County, deputies say

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Crimeline by calling 800.423.TIPS or visiting their website, https://crimeline.org .

Read: Orlando man facing 2 counts of attempted homicide after beating pregnant girlfriend, child, police say

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2faxQa_0kgFPyXt00

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Man killed in shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in Orlando early Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Shortly before 2 a.m., deputies responded to the area of South Kirkman Road near Colonial Drive regarding a shooting and were told that the man who had been shot had left the area.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: Man killed in Brevard County shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Bay police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that killed one person Saturday night. Palm Bay police say one man is dead after he was shot and killed near Cromey and Breese streets around 11 p.m. Saturday night. They say he was 48,...
PALM BAY, FL
WESH

1 injured in Orange County car fire, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire officials responded to a car fire in Orange County. The fire occurred near Forest City Road and West Kennedy Boulevard in Eatonville. According to Orange County firefighters, one person in the car was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert and crews were able to put out the fire.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Man facing robbery charges in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County deputies have arrested a man accused of approaching a couple with a firearm. Sheriff Wayne Ivey said a woman and her boyfriend were at a park in Brevard County when a man with a weapon came up to them Friday morning. The suspect,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
COCOA, FL
WESH

15-year-old girl missing in Volusia County, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing teenager. Alyssa Rogers, 15, was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to police, Roger was wearing a striped white and grey jacket with a purple shirt. Anyone who knows where she is should contact the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘Thank God she’s still here:’ Father of 3-year-old shot in Orange County speaks out

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot while sitting in her car seat in Orange County earlier this week. Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the shooting Tuesday around 5:25 p.m. after gunfire rang out near S Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard, but do not believe the girl was the intended target.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
133K+
Followers
152K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy