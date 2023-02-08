ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Why Carson Beck is likely next up at quarterback, according to departing Georgia offensive leader

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Od838_0kgFPrMo00

ATHENS — Georgia has a leadership void to plug on offense with Kenny McIntosh — who Kirby Smart referred to as the “Alpha Leader” — moving on to the next level.

McIntosh, one of the four former team captains representing UGA at the Senior Bowl last week, believes the Bulldogs have a player ready to step up and assume that vocal role.

“I believe Carson Beck will have to be that leader,” McIntosh said. “You also have Kendall (Milton) in the backfield, and then Pops (Jamon Dumas-Johnson) on defense.

Read more at DawgNation.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

Former Georgia tennis star Lilly Kimbell dies at 31

Lilly Kimbell, a former University of Georgia women’s tennis player, died on Sunday. She was 31 years old. "We were stunned and heartbroken to learn of Lilly passing away," Georgia women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace said. "I will always remember how she helped create a culture of excellence with her attitude and work ethic. Lilly was a fantastic teammate and was always smiling and laughing during practice and matches.”
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett names Eric Godfree head football coach

Less than two weeks after stepping down at Parkview, Eric Godfree is a Gwinnett head football coach again. Godfree was announced Tuesday as the head coach at North Gwinnett, where he replaces the outgoing Bill Stewart. Stewart left North to become an analyst on the Georgia Tech football coaching staff.
SUWANEE, GA
specialtycropindustry.com

UGA Specialist Provides Blueberry Harvest Tips

Blueberry harvest season is just around the corner for Southeast producers. Proper harvest and handling practices can make the difference in growers producing the best fruit quality. Jonathan Oliver, University of Georgia (UGA) assistant professor and small fruits pathologist, provided reminders for farmers during the Southeast Regional Fruit and Vegetable...
ATHENS, GA
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Georgia Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

We have plenty of barns in the Peach State, but you probably wouldn’t want to eat at most of them. One that most definitely does not fit into that mold is Little Barn in Lawrenceville. This barn restaurant in Georgia serves up some of the most delicious country cooking you’ve ever had. This place is simple and straightforward – it’s a small red barn that doesn’t look like much, inside or out. But this humble structure is delicious breakfast and lunch food served up Southern-style. What Little Barn lacks in frills, it more than makes up for in flavor!
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy