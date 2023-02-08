ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Joe Mazzulla plans to play Giannis Antetokounmpo all 48 minutes in the All-Star Game

By Matthew Dugandzic
Bucks Zone
Bucks Zone
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCMNA_0kgFPn5800

Could Giannis be in for a long night come the All-Star Game?

With the Boston Celtics owning the best record in the Eastern Conference, Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazulla will be looking to guide Team Giannis to a win over Team LeBron. One way he could pull off that feat is by playing the Greek Freak for the entire 48 minutes, which he recently said he would.

Was Mazulla joking?

It's difficult to get a read on the young Celtics coach, but considering the fact that the All-Star Game is a bit of a showcase for some of the best players in the NBA, it seems unlikely that Mazulla would really plan to keep Giannis on the court for an entire game.

But then again, considering Giannis plays for the second-best team in the Eastern Conference—the Milwaukee Bucks —playing him the full 48 minutes would be one way to tire the two-time MVP and give the Celtics an edge in the race for the best record in the Conference.

For all intents and purposes, it is highly unlikely that Mazulla would resort to such tactics, but it’s safe to say that we won’t know until the All-Star Game. Whatever Mazulla's plan is, one thing is certain—it will be interesting to see if he can steer Team Giannis to their first-ever win over Team LeBron in the midseason exhibition.

Loaded Team Giannis squad

Although this All-Star Game's tweaked mechanics have the two captains choosing players right before the game itself, the Eastern Conference All-Stars are filled with talented youngsters and veterans.

The East's All-Stars are led by none other than Giannis himself, who is joined by Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday , Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, and Tyrese Haliburton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Suits Up in Schiaparelli & 5-Inch Heels for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Celebration at Lakers Game

Savannah James witnessed her husband LeBron James making history last night at the Crypto.com Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Savannah was sitting courtside with her family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Savannah donned a striking Schiaparelli suit. The outfit was comprised of a white striped blazer with golden buttons that were worn overtop a vest of the same makings. On bottom, the entrepreneur wore matching striped white trousers with a tailored appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iCON Billingsley. (@icontips) As for her accessories, Savannah toted a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team

A return to the Central Division may be in store for Derrick Rose. Veteran NBA journalist Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed trade interest in the former NBA MVP Rose ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Rose is essentially an expiring contract with a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24.... The post Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Outsider.com

Michael Jordan Isn’t Going to Like This LeBron James Comment

Well, LeBron James attempted to be diplomatic when asked who he thought was the greatest NBA player of all time — but Shaquille O’Neal didn’t let that slide. Now, the league’s all-time scoring leader is going to start a debate about himself and Michael Jordan. Tuesday...
Bucks Zone

Bucks Zone

Milwaukee, WI
926
Followers
355
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Bucks.Zone brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/bucks

Comments / 0

Community Policy