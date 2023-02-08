Joe Mazzulla plans to play Giannis Antetokounmpo all 48 minutes in the All-Star Game

Could Giannis be in for a long night come the All-Star Game?

With the Boston Celtics owning the best record in the Eastern Conference, Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazulla will be looking to guide Team Giannis to a win over Team LeBron. One way he could pull off that feat is by playing the Greek Freak for the entire 48 minutes, which he recently said he would.

Was Mazulla joking?

It's difficult to get a read on the young Celtics coach, but considering the fact that the All-Star Game is a bit of a showcase for some of the best players in the NBA, it seems unlikely that Mazulla would really plan to keep Giannis on the court for an entire game.

But then again, considering Giannis plays for the second-best team in the Eastern Conference—the Milwaukee Bucks —playing him the full 48 minutes would be one way to tire the two-time MVP and give the Celtics an edge in the race for the best record in the Conference.

For all intents and purposes, it is highly unlikely that Mazulla would resort to such tactics, but it’s safe to say that we won’t know until the All-Star Game. Whatever Mazulla's plan is, one thing is certain—it will be interesting to see if he can steer Team Giannis to their first-ever win over Team LeBron in the midseason exhibition.

Loaded Team Giannis squad

Although this All-Star Game's tweaked mechanics have the two captains choosing players right before the game itself, the Eastern Conference All-Stars are filled with talented youngsters and veterans.

The East's All-Stars are led by none other than Giannis himself, who is joined by Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday , Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, and Tyrese Haliburton.