LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Shelton scored all of his career-high 31 points after halftime, enough to overcome him mistakenly taking a timeout late in overtime and lead Loyola Marymount past No. 15 Saint Mary’s 78-74 Thursday night. Loyola Marymount (17-9, 7-5 West Coast Conference) had lost 21 straight to Saint Mary’s and trailed 16-0 less than six minutes into this game. The Lions led 76-73 with 2.6 seconds left in the extra session before Shelton called a timeout when his team had none left. Alex Ducas made just one of the two technical foul shots, then Loyola Marymount’s Keli Leaupepe hit two free throws with one second remaining to seal it. “My heart sank for him; he tried to do the right thing,” Loyola Marymount head coach Stan Johnson said of Shelton’s timeout. “He came back and said, ‘Coach, I got you. Stay with me. We’re going to get this done.’ That was his mindset the whole way and good things happen when you think that way.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO