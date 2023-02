sfstandard.com

I Took a Seminar on What To Do in the Event of an Active Shooter. Defeating Anxiety Is Lesson No. 1 By Peter-Astrid Kane, 12 days ago

By Peter-Astrid Kane, 12 days ago

I took an active-shooter class on a Saturday, and eight hours later, a gunman shot 20 people in Southern California, killing 11 of them. Barely ...