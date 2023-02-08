Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
St. Francis wins key OT meeting with Elk Rapids for Lake Michigan lead
ANTRIM COUNTY -- The top spot in the Lake Michigan Conference girls basketball race was up for grabs Thursday night. Elk Rapids and Traverse City St. Francis entered the game with just one loss apiece in conference and it would take overtime to determine who would stay at the top.
UpNorthLive.com
47th annual Vasa Festival of Races to look different this year
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- This year's 47th annual North American Vasa Festival of Races is going to look a little bit different. "The race is still on, it's just going to be restructured a little bit," said Vasa Board of Directors Vice President Brian Beauchamp. As of Monday,...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City Track Club passes the baton to a new executive director
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In relay running races, when you are done running, you pass the baton to the next runner. Well, that's what's happening at the Traverse City Track Club. The current executive directors said it's time for someone else to run the organization. "I've always said that...
UpNorthLive.com
Project Feed the Kids looking to expand with fundraiser
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Traverse County nonprofit that started out at a restaurant is now expanding into its own space. After three years, Project Feed the Kids has donated almost 200,000 meals to the community. But because of the rise in demand for more meals, Project...
UpNorthLive.com
Glen Lake's twin towers talk incredible win streak, push towards postseason
LEELANAU COUNTY -- The Glen Lake Lakers boy's basketball program is running on all cylinders right now and a big reason why is their two seniors in the middle. Luke Hazelton and Neil Ihme have had a huge impact on what is already a very loaded Laker team that has them on a 14-game win streak and holding a three-game lead in the Northwest Conference standings.
UpNorthLive.com
Astronaut to speak in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A former astronaut and University of Michigan professor will speak at the Experimental Aircraft Assocation in Traverse City. Tony England was a mission scientist for Apollos 13 and 16 and the youngest member of NASA's 6th Group of Astronauts. England's talk is open to the...
UpNorthLive.com
Update on Michigan nurses' contract negotiations
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- An update has been provided by the Michigan Nurses Association regarding contract negotiations between nurses and MyMichigan Alma. Last month, nurses at MyMichigan Alma and McLaren Central in Mt. Pleasant voted in favor of giving their elected RN bargaining team the ability to call for a strike.
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City Police Department retires K9 from duty
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department is saying goodbye to a beloved member. Canine Officer Drago has officially retired from police work. The German Shepherd is trained to detect drugs. Drago was born in Slovakia. He and his handler, Officer Adam Verschaeve, trained in Clare. Drago...
UpNorthLive.com
TC West gets second straight BNC shutout in win over Petoskey
TRAVERSE CITY -- Traverse City West's hockey team has played impressively as of late. After getting a mercy win over Gaylord in the Big North Conference schedules last week the Titans did more of the same on Wednesday night. West got an 8-0 win over Petoskey with Reece Robertson scoring...
UpNorthLive.com
A look at how warmer winter weather impacts hibernating bears
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In the winter, black bears go into hibernation in northern Michigan. But this year, it's a little different because of the warmer winter we have had. Bears typically enter their dens in December and come out by late March or early April. "The whole point...
UpNorthLive.com
Crisis in the Classroom: Educators discuss possible staff shortage solution
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nationwide and right here in northern Michigan, schools are struggling to find enough staff. But a conversation has been started in our communities on how to solve the issue. Many schools are left wondering where they might find their next teacher, school counselor, principal,...
UpNorthLive.com
Public comment to end on proposal to expand Camp Grayling
GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After months of meetings, debate, protests and explanations, the Camp Grayling expansion proposal is nearing a deadline. The DNR will end public input on the proposal at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Comments can be submitted by sending an email to DNR-Camp-Grayling@Michigan.gov, or by opening...
UpNorthLive.com
Sault gets big road win over TC Central in girls hoops
TRAVERSE CITY -- It could be a rematch of a district finals in a few weeks as Sault Ste. Marie and Traverse City Central met up in girls basketball on Tuesday night. Both are featured in the Division 1 district that is set to take place in Marquette in a few weeks.
UpNorthLive.com
Veterans Affairs office warns of PACT Act scams
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Veterans Affairs Office is warning veterans and families about scammers targeting those eligible for benefits under the PACT Act. “These people, they've given everything. They sign the dotted line to help protect everybody in the nation," said Brandon Corbin, director of the...
UpNorthLive.com
Manistee man charged for shooting at vehicle
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee man has been charged for allegedly shooting at a vehicle on Friday, according to the Manistee County Sheriff's Office. The driver was not injured in the shooting. Joseph Quinn, 23, has been charged with one count of assault with intent to do great...
UpNorthLive.com
Autopsy report completed on woman found dead in Wexford County
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is a new update in the case of a woman who was found dead in Haring Township last December. Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he's received and reviewed the toxicology and autopsy report of Laken Marie Clark. Prior story: Investigators identify woman found...
Comments / 0