ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

47th annual Vasa Festival of Races to look different this year

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- This year's 47th annual North American Vasa Festival of Races is going to look a little bit different. "The race is still on, it's just going to be restructured a little bit," said Vasa Board of Directors Vice President Brian Beauchamp. As of Monday,...
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City Track Club passes the baton to a new executive director

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In relay running races, when you are done running, you pass the baton to the next runner. Well, that's what's happening at the Traverse City Track Club. The current executive directors said it's time for someone else to run the organization. "I've always said that...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Project Feed the Kids looking to expand with fundraiser

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grand Traverse County nonprofit that started out at a restaurant is now expanding into its own space. After three years, Project Feed the Kids has donated almost 200,000 meals to the community. But because of the rise in demand for more meals, Project...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Glen Lake's twin towers talk incredible win streak, push towards postseason

LEELANAU COUNTY -- The Glen Lake Lakers boy's basketball program is running on all cylinders right now and a big reason why is their two seniors in the middle. Luke Hazelton and Neil Ihme have had a huge impact on what is already a very loaded Laker team that has them on a 14-game win streak and holding a three-game lead in the Northwest Conference standings.
MAPLE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Astronaut to speak in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A former astronaut and University of Michigan professor will speak at the Experimental Aircraft Assocation in Traverse City. Tony England was a mission scientist for Apollos 13 and 16 and the youngest member of NASA's 6th Group of Astronauts. England's talk is open to the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Update on Michigan nurses' contract negotiations

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- An update has been provided by the Michigan Nurses Association regarding contract negotiations between nurses and MyMichigan Alma. Last month, nurses at MyMichigan Alma and McLaren Central in Mt. Pleasant voted in favor of giving their elected RN bargaining team the ability to call for a strike.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City Police Department retires K9 from duty

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department is saying goodbye to a beloved member. Canine Officer Drago has officially retired from police work. The German Shepherd is trained to detect drugs. Drago was born in Slovakia. He and his handler, Officer Adam Verschaeve, trained in Clare. Drago...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

TC West gets second straight BNC shutout in win over Petoskey

TRAVERSE CITY -- Traverse City West's hockey team has played impressively as of late. After getting a mercy win over Gaylord in the Big North Conference schedules last week the Titans did more of the same on Wednesday night. West got an 8-0 win over Petoskey with Reece Robertson scoring...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

A look at how warmer winter weather impacts hibernating bears

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In the winter, black bears go into hibernation in northern Michigan. But this year, it's a little different because of the warmer winter we have had. Bears typically enter their dens in December and come out by late March or early April. "The whole point...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Crisis in the Classroom: Educators discuss possible staff shortage solution

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nationwide and right here in northern Michigan, schools are struggling to find enough staff. But a conversation has been started in our communities on how to solve the issue. Many schools are left wondering where they might find their next teacher, school counselor, principal,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Public comment to end on proposal to expand Camp Grayling

GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After months of meetings, debate, protests and explanations, the Camp Grayling expansion proposal is nearing a deadline. The DNR will end public input on the proposal at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Comments can be submitted by sending an email to DNR-Camp-Grayling@Michigan.gov, or by opening...
GRAYLING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Sault gets big road win over TC Central in girls hoops

TRAVERSE CITY -- It could be a rematch of a district finals in a few weeks as Sault Ste. Marie and Traverse City Central met up in girls basketball on Tuesday night. Both are featured in the Division 1 district that is set to take place in Marquette in a few weeks.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Veterans Affairs office warns of PACT Act scams

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Veterans Affairs Office is warning veterans and families about scammers targeting those eligible for benefits under the PACT Act. “These people, they've given everything. They sign the dotted line to help protect everybody in the nation," said Brandon Corbin, director of the...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Manistee man charged for shooting at vehicle

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee man has been charged for allegedly shooting at a vehicle on Friday, according to the Manistee County Sheriff's Office. The driver was not injured in the shooting. Joseph Quinn, 23, has been charged with one count of assault with intent to do great...
MANISTEE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Autopsy report completed on woman found dead in Wexford County

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is a new update in the case of a woman who was found dead in Haring Township last December. Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he's received and reviewed the toxicology and autopsy report of Laken Marie Clark. Prior story: Investigators identify woman found...

Comments / 0

Community Policy