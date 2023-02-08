LEELANAU COUNTY -- The Glen Lake Lakers boy's basketball program is running on all cylinders right now and a big reason why is their two seniors in the middle. Luke Hazelton and Neil Ihme have had a huge impact on what is already a very loaded Laker team that has them on a 14-game win streak and holding a three-game lead in the Northwest Conference standings.

MAPLE CITY, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO