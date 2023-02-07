Read full article on original website
Related
‘I Want To Get to the Moon’—Hear the Dream Hobbies of Bay Area Residents
On a foggy day in Dolores Park, The Standard polled the people populating its benches and grassy lawns about their favorite things to do in their spare time. It turns out Bay Area hobbies are just as eclectic as its people. From street photography to amateur magic tricks, respondents shared...
Catch Valentine’s Day Vibes at This Romantic Osteria—Plus, 4 More New Spots To Fall in Love With
This Valentine’s Day, you can have your very own Lady and the Tramp moment at a brand-new place in Cow Hollow. Calabrian restaurateur Francesco Covucci unveiled his newest eatery, Il Casaro Osteria, with just days to spare before the Feast of San Valentino. The restaurant combines the best of the three North Beach establishments that Covucci and his partner, Peter Fazio, operate—Il Casaro Pizzeria, Barbara Pinseria & Cocktail Bar and California Fish Market—that is, pizza, pasta and seafood.
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes...
AI Workers Suddenly Most Popular Kids in San Francisco as Industry Parties Explode
Builders and founders from across the nation had gathered in a swanky “Cerebral Valley” office to mingle and enjoy the usual tech industry perks—free booze and canapes. Within minutes, The Standard had already been asked to demo someone’s product, and four others had introduced AI projects ranging from fanfiction to virtual reality.
Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays
Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
Kapu Bar Brings the Tiki Experience to Petaluma
Petaluma’s new Kapu Bar is the tiki-tackiest, booziest, most questionably appropriate escape from reality none of us knew Sonoma County desperately needed. Because after fires, floods, a pandemic and years of binge drinking at home, it’s about time for a few (dozen) mai tais with friends inside faux palm-leaf huts, especially when served with the best garlic chicken east of Kona.
A Trip to Napa and the Best Hot Chocolate Ever
Editor’s note: shockingly, given how many articles I’ve written about wine tastings in California, I’ve never been to Napa. Now, thanks to Reina’s beautiful story, I have another reason to make that trip. For more of Reina’s writing, click here to visit her index page.
A Streetcar Named Maya Angelou: SF To Honor Its Most Important Black Poet
“The answer came to me with the suddenness of a collision,” Maya Angelou wrote in I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. It was an appropriate metaphor: Angelou was recounting her decision to become a streetcar operator in San Francisco, a job she held briefly during World War II while a student at George Washington High School.
The new Cliff House restaurant might be a national chain
The National Parks Service revealed Tuesday that it found a new tenant for the iconic Cliff House restaurant space, which has been empty since 2020. The park service did not name the new tenant, citing "contract privacy", but there's no guarantee it will continue to be locally owned. In fact, if California's other national parks are any indication, the tenant very well may be a billion-dollar chain. In a document...
These Dimwitted Uber Ads at SFO Have Us in Stitches
A set of Uber advertisements in Terminal 3 at the San Francisco International Airport has us alternating between bursting out in laughter and breaking out in hives. The three ads in question beckon fresh arrivals to three San Francisco neighborhoods—in the clumsiest, stiffest way possible. The first offender is...
TikTok causes North Bay family-run noodle restaurant to go viral
A small, family-run noodle shop in Santa Rosa is now bustling thanks to a seven second video posted to TikTok. In the video, owner Vuong Lee leans against the counter of Lee’s Noodle House, forlorn.
The Mission Burrito Recipe
The amazing Mission burrito. Some of my fondest memories as a young man were being able to visit relatives like my uncle Phil and my Grandma and Grandpa. I remember spending the night at my grandma's house in my college days and being woken up by the smell of amazing flour tortillas made by her.
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
These California Counties Are 'Hot Spots' For Disease-Carrying Ticks
Researchers are finding ticks in places that they have never existed before.
SF’s Worst Apartment Elevator Is Held Together by a Zip Tie
San Francisco’s worst low-income housing elevator is being held together by a zip tie, and it’s unclear whether the funding that the city has allocated for repairs will be enough to fix it. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, this particular elevator at the Tenderloin’s Cadillac Hotel,...
Here’s How Much Bay Area Residents Spend on Their Pets
From dog-welcoming cafes and bars to the many parks where residents can let their animal companions stretch their legs (or wings), San Francisco is known for being a pet-friendly city. There is even a long-standing rumor that the city has more dogs than children. However, having a pet can be...
This SF restaurant is listed among the ‘Most Romantic' in the nation
San Franciscans won't have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America" list. Multiple restaurants from California were included, and one from San Francisco. […]
SF Bomb Squad Robot Inspects Truck in Daly City BART ‘Hazmat’ Incident
UPDATE: BART has now reopen Daly City and Colma stations. A San Francisco Bomb Squad robot is inspecting a truck near the Daly City BART station that may contain leaking gas tanks, ABC 7 reports. ABC 7 reporter Ryan Curry says a public information officer told him a canister fell...
This Bay Area Chef Caught Online Scammers Selling a Fake Dinner at His Restaurant
If restaurant owners didn’t already have enough on their minds, here’s yet another thing they’ll want to pay attention to: ticketed dinner event scams potentially involving their restaurants. Brokeass Stuart has the story of how chef Telmo Faria of Uma Casa discovered his restaurant was being used to advertise a fake dinner event on Eventbrite.
