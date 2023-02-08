Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third.
A Bill to Prohibit Deployment of Wyoming National Guard into Active Combat Without Declaration of War Appearing in Senate Today
Today S.B. 119, the Defend the Guard Act, is scheduled to appear before committee in the Wyoming Senate. If passed, S.B. 119 (companion to H.B. 197) would prohibit the deployment of the Wyoming National Guard into active combat without a declaration of war by Congress as required by Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution.
Border wall spending bill rejected by Wyoming Senate
CHEYENNE — Wyoming won’t be spending money to build border walls after a bill to ship more than $5 million out of state for that purpose died Monday in the Senate. Senate File 166 would have set aside more than $5 million to pay for the construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, and for the removal of people who are not citizens in Texas, Arizona and Florida to sanctuary cities in other states. It died in the Senate Committee of the...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
West Virginia bill passes Senate that would require public schools to display “In God We Trust” in every building
A West Virginia bill that passed the West Virginia Senate on Monday would require “In God We Trust” to be displayed in every public school building. Senate Bill 251 passed on Monday with a vote of 32-0. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger, who said he wants to give kids in schools […]
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Marjorie Taylor Greene Amendment Flops as Only 13 Republicans Back Her
The House of Representatives rejected a number of proposed amendments to a bill dealing with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Senate Republicans push for concealed carry reciprocity in new Second Amendment bill
More than 40 Senate Republicans are pushing to expand Second Amendment protections to make concealed carry permits reciprocal across states.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Virginia Senate passes bill legalizing same-sex marriage in state code with bipartisan vote
A bill adding language in the state code legalizing same-sex marriage passed the Virginia Senate with a bipartisan vote.
Full Panel: ‘Here’s a rumor, Liz Cheney runs as an Independent in Virginia’
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) is expected to make clear his intentions for the upcoming 2024 election during an event Friday morning three sources familiar with his plans tell NBC News. Yamiche Alcindor, Heidi Heitkamp and Danielle Pletka join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss.Jan. 19, 2023.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
Historian argues Liz Cheney is a leader similar to Lincoln, says her losing election is a sign of 'courage'
Presidential historian Jon Meacham compared Rep. Liz Cheney to President Abraham Lincoln on PBS and said she demonstrated selflessness in her work on the Jan. 6 Committee.
Cruz control: Texas Republican keeps his distance from 2024 White House hunt
His state's law would let him seek Senate reelection and the presidency at the same time. But for now, the 2016 primary's first arrival is playing it cool.
California Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader
The insular GOP fight will take place in Dana Point this week as the party tries to regroup after three disappointing elections.
WJLA
Lawmakers reintroduce bills to grant DC full control over its National Guard, police
WASHINGTON (7News) — Ahead of Tuesday’s State of the Union address, the U.S. Capitol Police are once again putting out all the security measures to keep everyone around Capitol Hills safe. Fencing has already been set up around the grounds, and legislation has once again been introduced to...
