ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Missing York County child found

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in York County a 9-year-old who went missing Sunday has been found. The York County Sheriff's Office said the child was found hiding in a classroom inside a church building. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Thousands without power in the Carolinas Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands are without power in the Carolinas Sunday, including roughly 1,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area, officials said. According to Duke Energy's outage map, more than 1,000 customers were without power as of noon on Sunday in Charlotte. Duke Energy also told WCNC Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Beware of Valentine's Day scammers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Although this day is meant to show loved ones some extra TLC, many people around the country are getting scammed. It starts off simple enough. "The relationship starts, and you're just chatting back and forth, and then all the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person dead after shooting in Pineville, Medic says

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A deadly shooting is under investigation in Pineville early Sunday morning, the Pineville Police Department said. Officers responded to calls about shots fired in the area along Windage Way just after 1 a.m. Callers told officials that two vehicles drove away from the scene. A witness...
PINEVILLE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Rock Hill Galleria | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Rock Hill Galleria is an enclosed regional shopping mall for York, Chester, and Lancaster Counties. It is located in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Opened in 1991, the mall features three anchors (Belk, Walmart, Dick's) and around 70 specialty shops there are only 29 stores inside the mall currently and most stores have been closed down since there is hardly any business inside this mall or the stores that closed down have gone out of business.
ROCK HILL, SC
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Eastland Mall was a shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. The center opened on July 30, 1975, as the then-largest mall in North Carolina with three anchor department stores, Belk, J.C. Penney, and Ivey's. A Sears, Roebuck and Company store joined four years later. The mall was owned by Glimcher...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Meet Asher, Charlotte Fire's new therapy dog

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire Department just welcomed a new furry friend to the family and he already has some fans at WCNC Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Asher is a 5-month-old Aussiedoodle and he is the newest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Should you make excuses when it comes to your kids?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are all excuses bad?. The average American makes nearly 2,200 excuses a year. That's about six a day. But if you've forgotten to do something for your kid and are looking for an excuse be careful of what you say next. You can stream WCNC Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Which Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are closing?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is expected to close several stores nationwide. The company also expects to close several stores in the Carolinas. One of those stores listed is in Burlington and other store locations include, Greenville, Gastonia, Hickory, and Raleigh. There are also store closings listed in South Carolina among other stores nationwide.
BURLINGTON, NC
WCNC

Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at northeast Charlotte textile factory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First responders are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in northeast Charlotte, fire officials said. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a reported fire at Martex Fiber, a textile recycling company on Orr Road, a little after 9 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from the building. Numerous Charlotte Fire crews responded to the call.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

VERIFY: Fact-checking the deer population crackdown in Tega Cay

TEGA CAY, S.C. — A recent municipal ordinance passed in Tega Cay, aimed at curbing the deer population. The ordinance outlaws the feeding of wild animals, like deer, as the community is facing overcrowding. Some people claim neighbors are calling people out, saying they're violating the ordinance just by...
TEGA CAY, SC
tourcounsel.com

Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina

Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
PINEVILLE, NC
WCNC

Get great vintage clothes at the Charlotte Vintage Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Vintage Market is a great way to shop local and shop secondhand. After the pandemic, Charlotte Vintage Market transformed from an online experience to in person events. Here you can find great vintage items, including great gear from the Hornets, the Panthers, the Knights, plus from UNC and Duke. Outside of sports they also have great clothing for everyday life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy