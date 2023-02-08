Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan is giving away millions of dollars in CharlotteAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Missing York County child found
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in York County a 9-year-old who went missing Sunday has been found. The York County Sheriff's Office said the child was found hiding in a classroom inside a church building. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile...
Thousands without power in the Carolinas Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands are without power in the Carolinas Sunday, including roughly 1,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area, officials said. According to Duke Energy's outage map, more than 1,000 customers were without power as of noon on Sunday in Charlotte. Duke Energy also told WCNC Charlotte...
WCNC
Beware of Valentine's Day scammers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Although this day is meant to show loved ones some extra TLC, many people around the country are getting scammed. It starts off simple enough. "The relationship starts, and you're just chatting back and forth, and then all the...
1 person dead after shooting in Pineville, Medic says
PINEVILLE, N.C. — A deadly shooting is under investigation in Pineville early Sunday morning, the Pineville Police Department said. Officers responded to calls about shots fired in the area along Windage Way just after 1 a.m. Callers told officials that two vehicles drove away from the scene. A witness...
Rock Hill Galleria | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Rock Hill Galleria is an enclosed regional shopping mall for York, Chester, and Lancaster Counties. It is located in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Opened in 1991, the mall features three anchors (Belk, Walmart, Dick's) and around 70 specialty shops there are only 29 stores inside the mall currently and most stores have been closed down since there is hardly any business inside this mall or the stores that closed down have gone out of business.
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Eastland Mall was a shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. The center opened on July 30, 1975, as the then-largest mall in North Carolina with three anchor department stores, Belk, J.C. Penney, and Ivey's. A Sears, Roebuck and Company store joined four years later. The mall was owned by Glimcher...
Meet Asher, Charlotte Fire's new therapy dog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire Department just welcomed a new furry friend to the family and he already has some fans at WCNC Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Asher is a 5-month-old Aussiedoodle and he is the newest...
Should you make excuses when it comes to your kids?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are all excuses bad?. The average American makes nearly 2,200 excuses a year. That's about six a day. But if you've forgotten to do something for your kid and are looking for an excuse be careful of what you say next. You can stream WCNC Charlotte...
I-85 South reopens in north Charlotte closed due to tractor-trailer crash, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 southbound have reopened in north Charlotte following a crash involving a tractor-trailer Sunday morning, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened on I-85 South near Exit 40, which is North Graham Street, just after 7:30 a.m.
WXII 12
Which Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are closing?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is expected to close several stores nationwide. The company also expects to close several stores in the Carolinas. One of those stores listed is in Burlington and other store locations include, Greenville, Gastonia, Hickory, and Raleigh. There are also store closings listed in South Carolina among other stores nationwide.
Homicide investigation after shooting on Billy Graham Parkway, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Billy Graham Pkwy near Westmont Drive just after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. CMPD released a tweet about the...
Person brings gun, pulls fire alarm at Catawba College residence hall; no injuries
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are looking to identify anyone involved in an incident at Catawba College where two non-students pulled a fire alarm at a residence hall before one of them brandished a gun. According to school officials, the incident happened at the campus's Woodson Hall residence hall...
Nearly a dozen Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in January
The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.
WCNC
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at northeast Charlotte textile factory
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First responders are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in northeast Charlotte, fire officials said. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a reported fire at Martex Fiber, a textile recycling company on Orr Road, a little after 9 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from the building. Numerous Charlotte Fire crews responded to the call.
VERIFY: Fact-checking the deer population crackdown in Tega Cay
TEGA CAY, S.C. — A recent municipal ordinance passed in Tega Cay, aimed at curbing the deer population. The ordinance outlaws the feeding of wild animals, like deer, as the community is facing overcrowding. Some people claim neighbors are calling people out, saying they're violating the ordinance just by...
Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina
Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
WCNC
Get great vintage clothes at the Charlotte Vintage Market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Vintage Market is a great way to shop local and shop secondhand. After the pandemic, Charlotte Vintage Market transformed from an online experience to in person events. Here you can find great vintage items, including great gear from the Hornets, the Panthers, the Knights, plus from UNC and Duke. Outside of sports they also have great clothing for everyday life.
One person seriously hurt in crash on I-485 in northwest Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is seriously hurt following an accident on I-485 in northwest Charlotte, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the accident happened on I-485 outer near Brookshire Boulevard just after 3 p.m. Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
Michael Jordan is giving away millions of dollars in Charlotte
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the philanthropic work that Michael Jordan has done in Charlotte and North Carolina.
Deadly train accident under investigation in northeast Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after being struck by a train in northeast Charlotte, according to officials. Amtrak train 75 was traveling around 1:15 p.m. near Eastway Drive when a person trespassing on the track was struck by the train, according to Amtrak. The victim died from...
WCNC
