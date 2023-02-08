Kali Irlmeier named Audubon Junior Citizen of the Year

(Audubon) The Audubon Chamber of Commerce handed out awards at their annual Celebrate Dinner on Saturday night.

The Junior Citizen of the Year is Kali Irlmeier. “It’s just a very big honor that I was even nominated for this award. It’s been a blessing growing up in Audubon and giving back to the community is the least I could do for it.”

One word to describe Irlmeier is ‘involved.’ “My school involvement has always been a really big part of my high school career through different clubs and sports. A couple of them are Student Senate, National Honor Society, and FFA. Sports are softball, trap shooting, volleyball, and golf. Then just volunteer work as well. A lot of our time in NHS and Student Senate goes down to helping the students in the elementary and we put on blood drives. It’s just a different way to get out in my community and meet different people as well.”

For Irlmeier the Junior Citizen of the Year award came as a big surprise. “Actually my parents kind of covered it up and said there was a different reason that we needed to be there. It was a complete surprise to me. It was a really cool ‘Wow’ moment because I didn’t ever expect to be nominated.”

Irlmeier is the daughter of Brett and Deb Irlmeier. Her future plans are to attend Buena Vista where she will be a member of the softball and trap shooting teams.