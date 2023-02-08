ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, IA

Kali Irlmeier named Audubon Junior Citizen of the Year

By Bennett Blake
 1 day ago

(Audubon) The Audubon Chamber of Commerce handed out awards at their annual Celebrate Dinner on Saturday night.

The Junior Citizen of the Year is Kali Irlmeier. “It’s just a very big honor that I was even nominated for this award. It’s been a blessing growing up in Audubon and giving back to the community is the least I could do for it.”

One word to describe Irlmeier is ‘involved.’ “My school involvement has always been a really big part of my high school career through different clubs and sports. A couple of them are Student Senate, National Honor Society, and FFA. Sports are softball, trap shooting, volleyball, and golf. Then just volunteer work as well. A lot of our time in NHS and Student Senate goes down to helping the students in the elementary and we put on blood drives. It’s just a different way to get out in my community and meet different people as well.”

For Irlmeier the Junior Citizen of the Year award came as a big surprise. “Actually my parents kind of covered it up and said there was a different reason that we needed to be there. It was a complete surprise to me. It was a really cool ‘Wow’ moment because I didn’t ever expect to be nominated.”

Irlmeier is the daughter of Brett and Deb Irlmeier. Her future plans are to attend Buena Vista where she will be a member of the softball and trap shooting teams.

Atlantic, IA
