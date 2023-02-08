Read full article on original website
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
Missing Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead In Shallow Grave, 1 Arrested. Check The Entire Episode Here.Daily DigestKearny, NJ
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniJersey City, NJ
Police: Woman arrested for DWI, hit-and-run in Elmont
Police say 33-year-old Zeena Loor was driving a BMW and sideswiped the driver's side of a Nassau County police ambulance.
Police: Man arrested for robbing woman at knifepoint, stealing car in Coram
Suffolk police say the victim was sitting in her car in her driveway on Teller Avenue a little after midnight on Saturday.
White Plains PD: Suspect wanted in assault of parking enforcement officer
The assault happened just after midnight while the officer was on duty in the Walter Maple Avenue lot.
Man, 19, fatally stabbed near Westchester church; no arrests
A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death near a Westchester church on Saturday, police said.
Headlines: ‘Most Wanted’ captured, Haverstraw suspects need identified, teen drowns in icy lake
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Man wanted for stealing iPhone, striking employee with wire cutters in Farmingdale
The incident happened at a Verizon Store on Jan. 13 at Airport Plaza.
Stranger kicks man down Bronx subway stairs, breaks his legs: NYPD
A 34-year-old man broke both legs after he was kicked down a flight of stairs at a Bronx subway station, police said Sunday as they released a photo of the suspect.
News 12
Police arrest man accused of multiple bank robberies in Nassau
Detectives say 31-year-old Willian Andrade Jordan walked into the Bank of America on Grand Avenue in Baldwin around 1:15 p.m. Friday. The man approached the teller and passed a note threatening her with a gun and a knife. They say Andrade Jordan demanded $3,000, but the 29-year-old teller walked away...
NYPD: Man shot in head during robbery in Clinton Hill; 2 suspects sought
Police say the victim was shot while two suspects robbed him of $4,600 on Myrtle Avenue near Hall Street sometime around 5 a.m.
Suspect arraigned in shooting of 2 Newark police officers
The man accused of opening fire on two Newark police officers was arraigned in court today.
Glen Cove man faces several charges following major drug bust
Glen Cove authorities working with a DEA Task Force arrested 29-year-old Derrick Dyer on Friday.
Brooklyn DA: Suspect in fatal shooting of NYPD officer from Deer Park indicted on first-degree murder charges
The defendant, Randy Jones, was arrested this week following a manhunt that stretched to Rockland County.
News 12
Family of Bridgeport murder victim: Tyeshon King was 'an awesome father'
The family of Bridgeport murder victim Tyeshon King spoke with News 12 on Saturday – saying that he was an "awesome father." Police say King died after being shot multiple times in a parking lot on Trumbull Avenue Monday night – up the street from his family's home.
Police: New Haven teen shot outside home on Townsend Street
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the hand on Townsend Street in New Haven on Friday evening. New Haven police responded to Townsend Street to investigate a report of a person shot at 4:23 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old that had been shot in the […]
Bridgeport residents angry over mysterious, illegal dumping of tires
Steven Nelson, who lives in the Second Stone Ridge community co-op, says someone dumped more than 100 tires sometime after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Arrest in quadruple shooting in Tremont Friday that left one dead
Police arrested 51-year-old Rivera Salvatore in connection with the quadruple shooting that happened in Tremont Friday that left one man dead
News 12
Police: Man arrested for ringing up $7,500 in unauthorized charges to Bedford Hills Fire District
A Middletown man has been arrested for allegedly charging $7,500 in unauthorized purchases to the Bedford Hills Fire District. Bedford police say Edward Johnson, 41, was charged with identity theft and grand larceny. Johnson is not a member of the fire department. It's not yet known how he allegedly accessed...
longisland.com
Alleged Queens Drug Dealer Arrested in Connection with Fatal Overdose of Nassau County Resident
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Queens man at 5:40pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Valley Stream. According to Narcotics/Vice Squad Detectives, an investigation into a fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident, led to the arrest of Defendant Derrick Perry, 48, of 112-04 167th Street, Jamaica.
News 12
Port Jervis father and son facing prison time as a result of drug trafficking investigation
A father and son from Port Jervis are facing prison time after a drug trafficking investigation. Orange County District Attorney says Richard McInturff pleaded guilty to operating as a major drug trafficker, attempted assault in the second degree and other charges. His father, Larry, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical...
Family: Naugatuck 26-year-old killed in Bridgeport shooting was victim of 'random crime of opportunity'
They say that father was the victim of "a random crime of opportunity," shot in his car during a robbery while he was on William Street visiting a family member.
