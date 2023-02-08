Read full article on original website
CNBC
China's finance minister and central bank governor will attend debt roundtable in India, IMF says
China's finance minister and its central bank governor will attend a roundtable with other creditors and some borrowing countries in February in India, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a CBS 60 Minutes interview on Sunday. "China has to change its policies because low income countries cannot pay," she...
Nigerian court suspends Friday deadline to swap banknotes
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Supreme Court on Wednesday prevented the government from enforcing a Friday deadline for citizens to swap old banknotes for new ones, as the International Monetary Fund flagged disruptions to trade and payments.
techaiapp.com
Nigerian President Barred From Extending Old Naira Banknote Demonetization Deadline – Africa Bitcoin News
With just a few days left before the old naira banknotes are demonetized on Feb. 10 as scheduled, a court in Nigeria has blocked the country’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, and the central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, from further extending the deadline. Opponents of the central bank’s old naira demonetization plan have asked Buhari and Emefiele to extend the deadline again.
Ahead of vote, Nigeria's Buhari sets transition to a new leader in motion
LAGOS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed an executive order setting up a council to facilitate transition to a new president who will emerge after a Feb. 25 election.
1,000 Pounds Of Legal Cannabis Shipped From Uruguay To The US: Is This A New Record?
Uruguay, the first country in the world to legalize recreational marijuana, is currently exporting low-THC cannabis, or hemp, to the United States. According to information procured exclusively by Javier Hasse, managing director of Benzinga Cannabis and CEO of El Planteo, CEND, a provider of technology and certification platforms to the cannabis industry, has completed its inaugural shipment of approximately 1,000 pounds of high-quality cannabis flowers to Low Gravity, a hemp company that specializes in quality control, production and distribution of flowers and kief. This shipment, valued at approximately $2.5 million, will be sold to consumers who want to experience the multiple benefits of cannabinoids without the psychotropic effects of delta-9 THC.
Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?
Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Putin's government is reportedly pressuring the Russian central bank to stop with gloomy forecasts and give more 'upbeat' updates about its economy
The Russian central bank has been candid about its assessment of the country's economy, which were sometimes at odds with the official stance.
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
After bloody failures in Ukraine, Russians are reconsidering the role of their military's 'elite' paratroopers
The debate about the value of airborne forces isn't unique to Russia, but it's grown more intense there after VDV troops took heavy losses in Ukraine.
msn.com
World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news
Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
msn.com
'The American dream became a nightmare': Venezuelans describe dangers and desperation amid U.S. asylum changes
MEXICO CITY — Mariantonela Orellana spent nine days in the dangerous Darien Gap jungle in the Colombia-Panama border, and she described her nightmarish ordeal. She crossed four rivers and nearly drowned; had a nervous breakdown, she said, because for hours she couldn't find one of her children; saw corpses of other migrants rotting on the trails; and as if that weren't enough, had to scare away some jaguars that began to stalk their makeshift camp in the thick jungle.
Russia is smashing open its $45 billion piggy bank of Chinese yuan as energy revenue crashes
Russia will sell 160.2 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) worth of foreign currency from February 7 to March 6, roughly triple from the prior month.
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.
Can I lose my legal permanent residency in the United States?
The U.S. Embassy in Havana has dedicated a recent video to clarify whether it is possible to lose legal permanent residency in that country. As part of their "30 tips in 30 days" they have explained what happens if a person with legal permanent residence has remained for more than a year outside the United States.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Immigration fees may go up and green card applicants could be hard hit
Facing a budget crunch, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is planning to raise the cost of applications. Attorneys say it could make green cards harder to obtain for working class immigrants.
