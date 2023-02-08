ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Nigerian court suspends Friday deadline to swap banknotes

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Supreme Court on Wednesday prevented the government from enforcing a Friday deadline for citizens to swap old banknotes for new ones, as the International Monetary Fund flagged disruptions to trade and payments.
techaiapp.com

Nigerian President Barred From Extending Old Naira Banknote Demonetization Deadline – Africa Bitcoin News

With just a few days left before the old naira banknotes are demonetized on Feb. 10 as scheduled, a court in Nigeria has blocked the country’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, and the central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, from further extending the deadline. Opponents of the central bank’s old naira demonetization plan have asked Buhari and Emefiele to extend the deadline again.
Benzinga

1,000 Pounds Of Legal Cannabis Shipped From Uruguay To The US: Is This A New Record?

Uruguay, the first country in the world to legalize recreational marijuana, is currently exporting low-THC cannabis, or hemp, to the United States. According to information procured exclusively by Javier Hasse, managing director of Benzinga Cannabis and CEO of El Planteo, CEND, a provider of technology and certification platforms to the cannabis industry, has completed its inaugural shipment of approximately 1,000 pounds of high-quality cannabis flowers to Low Gravity, a hemp company that specializes in quality control, production and distribution of flowers and kief. This shipment, valued at approximately $2.5 million, will be sold to consumers who want to experience the multiple benefits of cannabinoids without the psychotropic effects of delta-9 THC.
FLORIDA STATE
TheConversationAU

Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?

Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
msn.com

World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news

Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
msn.com

'The American dream became a nightmare': Venezuelans describe dangers and desperation amid U.S. asylum changes

MEXICO CITY — Mariantonela Orellana spent nine days in the dangerous Darien Gap jungle in the Colombia-Panama border, and she described her nightmarish ordeal. She crossed four rivers and nearly drowned; had a nervous breakdown, she said, because for hours she couldn't find one of her children; saw corpses of other migrants rotting on the trails; and as if that weren't enough, had to scare away some jaguars that began to stalk their makeshift camp in the thick jungle.
MISSOURI STATE
USA Diario

Can I lose my legal permanent residency in the United States?

The U.S. Embassy in Havana has dedicated a recent video to clarify whether it is possible to lose legal permanent residency in that country. As part of their "30 tips in 30 days" they have explained what happens if a person with legal permanent residence has remained for more than a year outside the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy