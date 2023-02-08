(KNSI) – St. Cloud will call for a task force to address homelessness. The last time the city looked at the issue in such depth was in 2004. The commitment came from Mayor Dave Kleis during Monday night’s study session to discuss what options the city has to deal with the Lincoln Center in east St. Cloud. Since the low-barrier shelter opened in 2021, it’s been the subject of numerous police calls and complaints by neighbors. Kleis was a guest on KNSI and said they couldn’t shutter the facility, and if they did, it wouldn’t help. “If you close the facility down, they’re not going to go away. They’re just going to go in some other neighborhoods. We’ve got to figure out, how do you resolve the issue overall?”

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO