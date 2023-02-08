Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Related
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud EDA Provides Main Street Revitalization Program Update
(KNSI) – St. Cloud saw eight downtown businesses get Main Street Revitalization Program grants in the first round of applications. The Economic Development Authority updated the status of each project at Tuesday’s meeting. The business corridor includes areas on both sides of the Mississippi River. East St. Germain...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Company Seeking State Grants For Expansion
(KNSI) – Advanced Interconnect Technologies of St. Cloud has passed its first hurdle to receive as much as $3.8 million in grant funding. The money comes in two forms, with $2.5 million awarded directly by the state. The remaining amount is for equipment purchases and goes to the City of St. Cloud by way of the state before being given to the company in the form of a low-interest loan. A requirement of the equipment grant is for the issue to have a public hearing before the city council.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud To Form Task Force on Homelessness
(KNSI) – St. Cloud will call for a task force to address homelessness. The last time the city looked at the issue in such depth was in 2004. The commitment came from Mayor Dave Kleis during Monday night’s study session to discuss what options the city has to deal with the Lincoln Center in east St. Cloud. Since the low-barrier shelter opened in 2021, it’s been the subject of numerous police calls and complaints by neighbors. Kleis was a guest on KNSI and said they couldn’t shutter the facility, and if they did, it wouldn’t help. “If you close the facility down, they’re not going to go away. They’re just going to go in some other neighborhoods. We’ve got to figure out, how do you resolve the issue overall?”
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Asks Lincoln Center to Improve Safety, Perception Around the Facility
(KNSI) — St. Cloud and the Lincoln Center homeless shelter are vowing to work together to try and overcome public safety issues related to the facility. That was the consensus after Monday night’s city council work session. The low-barrier shelter has been the source of numerous complaints and police calls since it opened in 2021. Council President Jeff Goerger spoke with KNSI News immediately after the meeting ended and said their hands were tied. “They’re dealing with a really tough task, but at the same time, anything that can be done to try to mitigate the effects on the neighborhood [will help]. As we found out tonight, there’s little that the council can do.”
knsiradio.com
Wednesday is St. Cloud Area Evening at the Capitol
(KNSI) – Wednesday is St. Cloud Area Evening at the Minnesota state Capitol. It’s an annual event at a hotel ballroom for Chamber members to talk with state lawmakers about the issues facing them. According to the Chamber, one of the biggest issues concerning small business members is the proposed paid family leave bill. Many owners say they will need help to afford it.
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
knsiradio.com
Web Tool Launched to Monitor Health of Minnesota Waterways
(KNSI) — A new online tool allows users to monitor the health of roughly 3,000 lakes around Minnesota. The Department of Natural Resources recently launched the Watershed Health Assessment Framework for Lakes. Users can select a specific river and choose lakes within that watershed. They’re graded on things such as water quality and contributing factors like excessive nutrients. Project coordinator Beth Knudsen says this is a more direct way for people to absorb data scientists are gathering.
knsiradio.com
A Fire That Caused $160K in Damages is Under Investigation
(KNSI) – A fire is under investigation after one person was hurt and a home damaged in St. Cloud. The fire department was called to the 300-block of Wilson Avenue Northeast around 12:45 on Wednesday afternoon. The first firefighters on the scene found smoke coming from the first-floor windows and the basement. They attacked the fire on the lowest level and searched the home for any victims.
knsiradio.com
2023 Name a Snowplow Contest Winners Announced
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced the Class of 2023 for the Name a Snowplow contest. District 3 – Better Call Salt (This is St. Cloud’s district) District 4 – Sleetwood Mac. District 5 – Blizzo. District 6 – Scoop! There It...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Asking For Help Keeping Drains Clear As Snow Melts
(KNSI) – With another day of above-freezing temperatures in the forecast, St. Cloud officials ask neighbors to clear drains and prevent localized flooding. The public works department says snow and ice can build up around drains as the temperature rises. That makes it where the water has nowhere to go. Neighbors are encouraged to get together and adopt a drain to keep it clear all year round.
knsiradio.com
SCSU Receives $10,000 Google Grant from Minnesota State I.T. Center of Excellence
(KNSI) — St. Cloud State University is among the schools getting a Google grant for project funding to help train students for future jobs through various tech training programs. Google gave the $50,000 grant to the Minnesota State IT Center of Excellence. St. Cloud State, Bemidji State University, Minnesota...
knsiradio.com
Pickup Truck Destroyed in Wednesday Afternoon Fire
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Fire Department is investigating after a Chevy Silverado pickup truck was completely destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon. According to a critical incident report, they were called to Highway 10 and Minnesota Boulevard near the prison at about 2:30. The truck was fully involved, but the fire was quickly put out.
Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota
Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
OnlyInYourState
This Historic Minnesota Ghost Town Could Be Home To The Next State Park
Taconite Harbor is a former mining community on the north shore of Lake Superior that was abandoned in the 1980s – now a ghost town, with its location and history, we think it would be excellent as the next Minnesota state park. Thus, Taconite Harbor has a history related...
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky
A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
St. Cloud Airport Prepared for Arrival of Air Force Two
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's not every day at Air Force Two flies into town. Officials with the St. Cloud Regional Airport have been working hard to get ready for Vice President Kamala Harris' stop in St. Cloud. Director Bill Towle says he was notified about the visit on...
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
kymnradio.net
Restoring felon voting rights, City Council supports Drivers License for All, United Way accepting grant applications
The MN House last week passed a bill, “Restore the Vote”, that would restore the. voting rights of convicted felons once they are released from custody. “Once people are out of prison, then they have their right to vote restored,” says District 58A Representative Kristi Pursell. Currently, those convicted of a felony will only have their voting rights restored after they finish their probation or parole. Since the state currently favors shorter prison sentences with longer probation periods, the time that passes before they have their voting rights restored can be considerable. “There was a woman in the gallery last night who won’t be able to vote with our current laws until she’s 73 years old. She has a two-year old daughter; she must be in her twenties or thirties right now. She struggled with addiction and made some bad choices.”
Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
Comments / 0