Saint Cloud, MN

knsiradio.com

Vice President in St. Cloud To Promote Electric Vehicle Production

(KNSI) – Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting St. Cloud Thursday to highlight electric vehicle production. The VP will be making a stop at New Flyer. The company makes electric and compressed natural gas buses mainly for public transit. It’s one of the city’s largest employers, with more than 500 workers. Harris is expected to tour the plant and speak.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Report: St. Cloud School Has $184 million Economic Impact on Region

(KNSI) – St. Cloud Technical & Community College is worth nearly $184 million to the local economy, accounting for 1,390 jobs. The analysis considered the direct spending by SCTCC on benefits, capital projects, operations, and pay, as well as student spending and services that support SCTCC. The study calculated tax revenues generated by the school at around $14.6 million. It estimated that people who earn degrees from SCTCC would help pay an additional $2.9 billion in total taxes over their lifetimes.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

2023 Name a Snowplow Contest Winners Announced

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced the Class of 2023 for the Name a Snowplow contest. District 3 – Better Call Salt (This is St. Cloud’s district) District 4 – Sleetwood Mac. District 5 – Blizzo. District 6 – Scoop! There It...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Web Tool Launched to Monitor Health of Minnesota Waterways

(KNSI) — A new online tool allows users to monitor the health of roughly 3,000 lakes around Minnesota. The Department of Natural Resources recently launched the Watershed Health Assessment Framework for Lakes. Users can select a specific river and choose lakes within that watershed. They’re graded on things such as water quality and contributing factors like excessive nutrients. Project coordinator Beth Knudsen says this is a more direct way for people to absorb data scientists are gathering.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud To Form Task Force on Homelessness

(KNSI) – St. Cloud will call for a task force to address homelessness. The last time the city looked at the issue in such depth was in 2004. The commitment came from Mayor Dave Kleis during Monday night’s study session to discuss what options the city has to deal with the Lincoln Center in east St. Cloud. Since the low-barrier shelter opened in 2021, it’s been the subject of numerous police calls and complaints by neighbors. Kleis was a guest on KNSI and said they couldn’t shutter the facility, and if they did, it wouldn’t help. “If you close the facility down, they’re not going to go away. They’re just going to go in some other neighborhoods. We’ve got to figure out, how do you resolve the issue overall?”
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud’s Former Police Chief To Attend the State of the Union

(KNSI) — St. Cloud’s former police chief and a farmer from the area will be in Washington D.C. for the president’s State of the Union address Tuesday night. Saying they represent the best of the St. Cloud area and the district he represents, Minnesota’s Sixth District Congressman Tom Emmer invited William Blair Anderson and Hannah Molitor as his guests for the speech.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Asking For Help Keeping Drains Clear As Snow Melts

(KNSI) – With another day of above-freezing temperatures in the forecast, St. Cloud officials ask neighbors to clear drains and prevent localized flooding. The public works department says snow and ice can build up around drains as the temperature rises. That makes it where the water has nowhere to go. Neighbors are encouraged to get together and adopt a drain to keep it clear all year round.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
tourcounsel.com

Crossroads Center | Shopping mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota

Crossroads Center is a shopping mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota, United States, and is the largest mall in the state outside the core Twin Cities metro area. Its six anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, Target, Scheels All Sports, HomeGoods, and DSW Inc. The Marshall Field's store (originally Dayton's was officially renamed Macy's on September 9, 2006.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota

Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Carbon Free Energy Bill Signed Into Law

(KNSI) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed Senate File 4 into law on Tuesday, which will mandate 100% clean energy for the state by 2040. The bill passed through both houses of the state legislature on a mostly party-line vote. The DFL majority has made fighting climate change a top priority at the capitol early in the session.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Grist

Documents show how a pipeline company paid Minnesota millions to police protests

This story was published in partnership with the Center for Media and Democracy. The morning of June 7, 2021, Sheriff’s Deputy Chuck Nelson of Beltrami County, Minnesota, bought water and refreshments, packed his gear, and prepared for what would be, in his own words, “a long day.” For over six months, Indigenous-led opponents of the Line 3 project had been participating in acts of civil disobedience to disrupt construction of the tar sands oil pipeline, arguing that it would pollute water, exacerbate the climate crisis, and violate treaties with the Anishinaabe people. Officers like Nelson were stuck in the middle of a conflict, sworn to protect the rights of both the pipeline company Enbridge and its opponents.
MINNESOTA STATE

