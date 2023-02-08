Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Vice President in St. Cloud To Promote Electric Vehicle Production
(KNSI) – Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting St. Cloud Thursday to highlight electric vehicle production. The VP will be making a stop at New Flyer. The company makes electric and compressed natural gas buses mainly for public transit. It’s one of the city’s largest employers, with more than 500 workers. Harris is expected to tour the plant and speak.
knsiradio.com
Report: St. Cloud School Has $184 million Economic Impact on Region
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Technical & Community College is worth nearly $184 million to the local economy, accounting for 1,390 jobs. The analysis considered the direct spending by SCTCC on benefits, capital projects, operations, and pay, as well as student spending and services that support SCTCC. The study calculated tax revenues generated by the school at around $14.6 million. It estimated that people who earn degrees from SCTCC would help pay an additional $2.9 billion in total taxes over their lifetimes.
knsiradio.com
2023 Name a Snowplow Contest Winners Announced
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced the Class of 2023 for the Name a Snowplow contest. District 3 – Better Call Salt (This is St. Cloud’s district) District 4 – Sleetwood Mac. District 5 – Blizzo. District 6 – Scoop! There It...
knsiradio.com
Web Tool Launched to Monitor Health of Minnesota Waterways
(KNSI) — A new online tool allows users to monitor the health of roughly 3,000 lakes around Minnesota. The Department of Natural Resources recently launched the Watershed Health Assessment Framework for Lakes. Users can select a specific river and choose lakes within that watershed. They’re graded on things such as water quality and contributing factors like excessive nutrients. Project coordinator Beth Knudsen says this is a more direct way for people to absorb data scientists are gathering.
knsiradio.com
SCSU Receives $10,000 Google Grant from Minnesota State I.T. Center of Excellence
(KNSI) — St. Cloud State University is among the schools getting a Google grant for project funding to help train students for future jobs through various tech training programs. Google gave the $50,000 grant to the Minnesota State IT Center of Excellence. St. Cloud State, Bemidji State University, Minnesota...
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud To Form Task Force on Homelessness
(KNSI) – St. Cloud will call for a task force to address homelessness. The last time the city looked at the issue in such depth was in 2004. The commitment came from Mayor Dave Kleis during Monday night’s study session to discuss what options the city has to deal with the Lincoln Center in east St. Cloud. Since the low-barrier shelter opened in 2021, it’s been the subject of numerous police calls and complaints by neighbors. Kleis was a guest on KNSI and said they couldn’t shutter the facility, and if they did, it wouldn’t help. “If you close the facility down, they’re not going to go away. They’re just going to go in some other neighborhoods. We’ve got to figure out, how do you resolve the issue overall?”
kvsc.org
Truck Catches On Fire on Highway 10 In St. Cloud; $30,000 In Property Loss
A truck has an estimated $30,000 in property loss after catching on fire Wednesday afternoon on Highway 10 in St. Cloud. The fire ended up blocking one lane of traffic while firefighters worked on extinguishing the flames. Battalion Chief Steve Richardson of the St. Cloud Fire Department reports the truck...
St. Cloud Airport Prepared for Arrival of Air Force Two
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's not every day at Air Force Two flies into town. Officials with the St. Cloud Regional Airport have been working hard to get ready for Vice President Kamala Harris' stop in St. Cloud. Director Bill Towle says he was notified about the visit on...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud’s Former Police Chief To Attend the State of the Union
(KNSI) — St. Cloud’s former police chief and a farmer from the area will be in Washington D.C. for the president’s State of the Union address Tuesday night. Saying they represent the best of the St. Cloud area and the district he represents, Minnesota’s Sixth District Congressman Tom Emmer invited William Blair Anderson and Hannah Molitor as his guests for the speech.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Asking For Help Keeping Drains Clear As Snow Melts
(KNSI) – With another day of above-freezing temperatures in the forecast, St. Cloud officials ask neighbors to clear drains and prevent localized flooding. The public works department says snow and ice can build up around drains as the temperature rises. That makes it where the water has nowhere to go. Neighbors are encouraged to get together and adopt a drain to keep it clear all year round.
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
tourcounsel.com
Crossroads Center | Shopping mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota
Crossroads Center is a shopping mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota, United States, and is the largest mall in the state outside the core Twin Cities metro area. Its six anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, Target, Scheels All Sports, HomeGoods, and DSW Inc. The Marshall Field's store (originally Dayton's was officially renamed Macy's on September 9, 2006.
Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud
Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud.
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota
Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
hot967.fm
Some Minnesota Hospitals NOT complying with Hospital Price Transparency Rule
A new report by Patient-Rights-Advocate.org shows a large majority of hospitals are continuing to hide the cost of care from consumers, including 33 hospitals in Minnesota. Cynthia Fisher, founder, and Chairwoman of PRA says they are finding there are wide price variations in the same hospitals for identical services:. “No...
knsiradio.com
Carbon Free Energy Bill Signed Into Law
(KNSI) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed Senate File 4 into law on Tuesday, which will mandate 100% clean energy for the state by 2040. The bill passed through both houses of the state legislature on a mostly party-line vote. The DFL majority has made fighting climate change a top priority at the capitol early in the session.
South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
Documents show how a pipeline company paid Minnesota millions to police protests
This story was published in partnership with the Center for Media and Democracy. The morning of June 7, 2021, Sheriff’s Deputy Chuck Nelson of Beltrami County, Minnesota, bought water and refreshments, packed his gear, and prepared for what would be, in his own words, “a long day.” For over six months, Indigenous-led opponents of the Line 3 project had been participating in acts of civil disobedience to disrupt construction of the tar sands oil pipeline, arguing that it would pollute water, exacerbate the climate crisis, and violate treaties with the Anishinaabe people. Officers like Nelson were stuck in the middle of a conflict, sworn to protect the rights of both the pipeline company Enbridge and its opponents.
