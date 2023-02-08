ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Police vs. fire basketball game benefits Napoleon man

NAPOLEON, Ohio — The Napoleon police and fire departments held their annual "Hoops and Heroes" game Tuesday night at Napoleon High School. The police and fire unions come together for a fun competition and to find a benefactor as a free will donation, Napoleon police chief David Mack said.
NAPOLEON, OH
iheart.com

Roshawn Jones Is Making A Difference With Young People In Toledo

Fred speaks with Roshawn Jones about his programs to keep young people off the streets, out of gangs, and improving in school. Using sports activities to keep the participants engaged Roshawn and his team also tutor the students in homework. Along with wrestling, boxing, and basketball the children are offered cross-country, track, and horse back riding skills. For more information click on the this link ROSHAWN JONES.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: 150- year-old Toledo home falling apart

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living near the 151-year-old home on Maumee Avenue in Toledo are concerned that the property will collapse soon. Nearby residents told 13abc the issues began with a leak in the roof, that ended up causing the entire rear of the home to fall off. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car crashes into north Toledo duplex Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to a north Toledo residence Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into an occupied duplex just south of the Sylvania and North Detroit avenues intersection in central Toledo. Neither the occupants of the residence nor the driver were injured and the vehicle was removed,...
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Recognizes Alumni And Hall Of Fame Athletes And Coaches

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee High School recognized alumni and former staff members for their contributions to the school on Saturday, January 21. The Distinguished Alumnus Award presentations were held along with the Athletic Hall of Fame and Athletic Hall of Excellence and Contribution induction ceremony during “A Night of Stars,” with 13 Maumee graduates recognized.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Four displaced when SUV crashes into Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Red Cross is helping four people with housing after a car crashed into a home in Toledo Thursday morning. It happened in the 200 block of Grandolph near Imlay. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, an SUV hit a parker vehicle, and Edison pole and the steps of a neighboring home before it went into the house. Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo jazz scene makes a comeback with new lounge downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Glass City’s Jazz scene has been quiet since 2011. However, an emergence is underway with the opening of a new jazz lounge in downtown Toledo. Toledo’s jazz scene went dark after Murphy’s Place closed its doors for good. However, jazz enthusiasts now have a new lounge to call home, thanks to Lucille’s Jazz Lounge.
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Police Division Welcomes Five New Officers

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Five new police officers have joined the Maumee Police Division this year and all five will be busy continuing their various levels of training throughout the month of February. Among the five new officers are two experienced lateral transfer officers, two cadets...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: 150 year old Toledo home falling apart

Local domestic violence center breathes new life after being at risk for permanent closure. First Step will continue providing vital services to victims of domestic violence in Fostoria and the surrounding areas. New TPD recruit eager to make a positive change in his hometown community. Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance issues...
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

180th Fighter Wing training scheduled for Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Ohio and Michigan from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. People in and around the Sandusky and Toledo, as well as the Coldwater, Mich. area, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a potential threat in the exercise.
TOLEDO, OH
OnlyInYourState

The Thin Crust Pizza From This Ohio Pizzeria Is So Authentic, They Replicate NYC Water For Their Dough

New York pizza is in a league of its own, boasting an impossibly thin crust and giant foldable slices. But there’s a certain je ne sais quoi to this regional dish that’s nearly impossible to replicate outside of the State of New York: the water itself. New York pizza uses New York water, an amazing molecular masterpiece that contains ideal quantities of calcium and dissolved minerals from treatment and purification. But Ohioans need not venture to NY for an authentic slice; at The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar in Toledo, Ohio, diners can dig into a thin-crust, New York-style pizza… made with real, New York water.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Student accused of giving multiple students edibles, facing expulsion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 7th grader is facing expulsion after school administrators say he grave edibles to their classmates. An official with Toledo Public Schools said a Glendale Feilbach Elementary School student brought edible gummies into school Monday and four kids ate them. The students were sent home as a precaution.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Feeding Tube Awareness Week: Meet Ariya Ruffin

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ariya Ruffin is just like any other one-year-old. She's full of energy, has an infectious baby smile and she melts the hearts of anyone around her. But there's one major difference, she has short bowel syndrome or short gut. "Short gut is when you're missing a...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

July death of Toledo man ruled homicide related to 2009 assault

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man's death in July 2022 has been ruled a homicide related to an assault over a decade earlier. William Fenter, 49, was pronounced dead at his home July 22, 2022, according to a press release sent by the Lucas County Coroner's Office on Wednesday. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be post-traumatic epilepsy due to blunt-force head injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
