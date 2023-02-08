ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were killed, and two others were injured in a south Charlotte crash Friday, according to Medic. The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway; the road was initially closed to clear the wreckage. The road reopened...
Officials: I-85 North cleared after early-morning wreck involving truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities say I-85 North lanes are open after an early-morning wreck. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigated a crash involving an overturned semi-trailer on Interstate 85 North on Saturday. The crash scene is near the Brookshire Boulevard (Exit 36) exit. MEDIC reported that one person was...
Gaston DA: Ex-trooper's resignation affecting court cases

Jeffrey Salyer, who was at one point a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper in Gaston County, resigned following his arrest on charges of patronizing and soliciting a prostitute and crimes against nature. Gaston DA: Ex-trooper’s resignation affecting court …. Jeffrey Salyer, who was at one point a North...
