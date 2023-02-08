Read full article on original website
SWAT situation comes to end in north Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a SWAT situation in north Charlotte on Saturday morning.
‘I’ve been shot’: Teen critically injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 19-year-old was critically injured after an altercation ended in a shooting in Rock Hill Saturday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Ebenezer Ave Extension around 7:13 p.m....
2 killed, 2 hurt in south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC says
Two people were killed and two were hurt Friday afternoon in a south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC said.
2nd man charged with murder after man shot to death in vehicle in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second suspect was arrested Thursday and charged with the murder of a man found shot to death in a vehicle in northeast Charlotte last month, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers found Deandre Hagler, 21, suffering from a gunshot...
Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were killed, and two others were injured in a south Charlotte crash Friday, according to Medic. The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway; the road was initially closed to clear the wreckage. The road reopened...
Officials: I-85 North cleared after early-morning wreck involving truck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities say I-85 North lanes are open after an early-morning wreck. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigated a crash involving an overturned semi-trailer on Interstate 85 North on Saturday. The crash scene is near the Brookshire Boulevard (Exit 36) exit. MEDIC reported that one person was...
Gaston DA: Ex-trooper's resignation affecting court cases
Jeffrey Salyer, who was at one point a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper in Gaston County, resigned following his arrest on charges of patronizing and soliciting a prostitute and crimes against nature. Gaston DA: Ex-trooper’s resignation affecting court …. Jeffrey Salyer, who was at one point a North...
Man jumps in front of, climbs into moving Rock Hill school bus, deputies say
Deputies said around 6:25 a.m., Nicolas Trey Hubbard, 30, jumped in front of the bus with no children on board near the 4200 block of Cureton Ferry Road in the Catawba Community. Man jumps in front of, climbs into moving Rock Hill …. Deputies said around 6:25 a.m., Nicolas Trey...
Witnesses: Woman assaulted near south Charlotte Quail Corners Harris Teeter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded Tuesday morning to a physical assault at a South Charlotte shopping center. A Queen City News crew came across the scene, where two police cars and a Charlotte Fire Department truck were on scene, and noticed a victim with what appeared to be an ice pack […]
Man, woman accused in 2021 murder of Lincoln County man: sheriff
Authorities said that on July 13, 2021, two men were training a hunting dog near Smith Farm Road when they found a vehicle in a secluded wooded area. The men called 911 to report the discovery. Man, woman accused in 2021 murder of Lincoln County …. Authorities said that on...
Shelby man charged with murder during Mooresboro drug sale
The Cleveland County Sheriff's deputies charged a Shelby man with murder on Tuesday.
1 seriously injured after crash on I-485 near Brookshire Blvd., traffic reopened
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious crash caused delays on Interstate 485 on Thursday afternoon. The wreck happened around 3:10 p.m. shortly before Exit 16, onto Brookshire Boulevard, on the inner loop. One lane had been closed while crews tended to the scene. According to Medic, one person was treated...
Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pair of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents are outraged after seeing a recent video that appears to show their child being physically and verbally assaulted by an Ashley Park Elementary School teacher. Now, those parents are speaking out. In an interview with WBTV, they said what the...
Fire at Mooresville apartment complex set intentionally, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A small fire at an apartment complex in Mooresville Thursday night was intentionally set, according to the Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials said firefighters responded to the complex at 144 Avalon Park Circle around 10 p.m. to check out a fire that had been extinguished. Due to the nature […]
NC employee arrested, accused of ‘inappropriately touching’ female student
CMS officials say they were informed of the situation Wednesday and immediately alerted the police.
1 dead, 2 hurt in 2-car crash after pursuit that ended in Mecklenburg County
One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night in east Mecklenburg County.
Catawba Co. senior with Down syndrome makes 2nd half-court shot, nearly a year after his first
Man arrested in 1984 murders of mother, 10-year-old son in Charlotte. An arrest has been made in the nearly 40-year-old double murder of a mother and son in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood, authorities say. Thieves stealing mail from drop box. Updated: 3 hours ago. WBTV first spoke with Fort...
Suspect, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office deputy in hospital after shooting, deputies say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The State Bureau of Investigation will be investigating after a sheriff’s office deputy was involved in a shooting with a suspect. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was initially called just after 11 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle in the Arnold Road area north of Lexington. A vehicle being driven by […]
Man killed after crashing into utility pole in Mooresville moped accident: Police
Norman Caldwell, 66, was identified as the person deceased.
Charlotte family loses everything, fortunate to be alive after arson fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family says they are fortunate to be alive after a fire ravaged their home over the weekend. Almost everything they owned was destroyed by flames. But what makes this unnerving is how and why the fire started. Charlotte police call it a case of arson.
