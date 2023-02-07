Read full article on original website
EXPO New Mexico to host Shrine Circus and more this spring
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As spring approaches, EXPO New Mexico is planning numerous events jam-packed with fun for the whole family. Upcoming events include shows from The Shrine Circus, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s Knucklemania, and weekend flea markets. The 70th Annual Shrine Circus will return to Tingley...
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
No injuries reported in Corrales balloon crash
PHOTOS: Giant crane at Intel can be seen throughout the metro area
Everyone in Rio Rancho has seen the cranes at Intel that now dominate the city’s skyline. There are six cranes on the site as part of a a $3.5 billion initiative by the company to expand its plant and produce new types of semiconductor technology. But one crane looms larger than the others.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In New Mexico
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Creamland Dairy has a dip for every taste
Creamland Dairy has been a staple of New Mexico living for 85 years. Creamland offers a variety of dairy-based dips that are all made locally with real sour cream. Creamland’s dip flavors include Green Chili, Jalapeno, Fiesta, Ranch, and French Onion. Creamland Dairy’s General Manager, Buck Buchanan, says, “you can be creative with the dip,” using them to top various dishes. The dips can also be paired more traditionally with chips or veggies.
Albuquerque leaders worry Walmart closing will cause 'food desert'
Local leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are upset about the planned closing of a Walmart store in that city, and they worry the area will become a "food desert." Sean Cardinalli, who is special projects manager for the New Mexico Black Leadership Council, told the Albuquerque Journal that the closing is “absurd," saying, “The International District is the most population-dense neighborhood, and the most diverse neighborhood in the city and, therefore, in the entire state."
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Mexico
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
Blind dog missing after truck stolen in Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a blind dog that vanished during a recent auto theft. According to deputies, the dog named “Spot” was in his owner’s pickup truck at the Sandoval Regional Medical Center when it was stolen.
Campbell Ranch blocked from using East Mountain groundwater
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A large housing development more than 20 years in the making has hit another roadblock. People in the East Mountains were worried about the water supply for the additional homes. Now, even with new groundwater pumping blocked, the developers said the fight is not over.
KRQE Newsfeed: Multiple homicides, Catalytic converter theft, Snow and wind, Mystery stones, Can sculptures
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day – Three people were announced dead Wednesday. Now, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating multiple different crime scenes across the city. The first scene took place around 7:30 Wednesday morning at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana. The victim there […]
Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
Chicago at Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque Aug 12th, 2023 – pre-sale password
New Chicago presale password has just been listed. This is your best chance to buy tickets for Chicago earlier than the public. You won’t want to miss Chicago’s show in Albuquerque, NM do you? We believe that tickets could sell out fast quickly when they go on sale: during a presale you can buy your tickets before they sell out!
Bicyclists say Albuquerque trail is getting dangerous
A local path is described as being dirty and covered in trash.
Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive
Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates New Mexico ticket scalping
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigations takes a closer look into the vast presence of online ticket scalping affecting the price of theatre performances, shows and events in New Mexico. It comes as thousands of people are expected to attend one of the state’s most anticipated shows, Hamilton, starting in May at Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall. […]
Canned food sculptures for New Mexico food bank
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bank of America and the Roadrunner Food Bank teamed up for a canned food drive with a twist. Over two-dozen branches across the state competed to raise canned food and turn the cans into a creative sculpture for a company competition. One branch says they decided to make a lighthouse with their donations. […]
ABQ Canine Crew helps ease stress at the Albuquerque Sunport
Traveling can be tough, especially at an airport. While cramped spaces and turbulence give many anxiety, there are 30 friends at the Albuquerque International Sunport that will make that anxiety melt away. The Sunport has 30 therapy dogs just hanging out at the terminal, waiting for all the pets and...
Brittany Alert issued for Highland Meadows man last seen in Albuquerque
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) –The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Stanely Hicks of Highland Meadows. Officials say Hicks was last seen Feb. 9 around 9 a.m. on the corner of Central and Girard in Albuquerque, N.M. He was last...
Walmart closure in Albuquerque will impact lower-income residents
People in southeast Albuquerque will have to find a new place to do their shopping after Walmart announced it’s closing one of its stores.
