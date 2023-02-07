ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belen, NM

KRQE News 13

EXPO New Mexico to host Shrine Circus and more this spring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As spring approaches, EXPO New Mexico is planning numerous events jam-packed with fun for the whole family. Upcoming events include shows from The Shrine Circus, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s Knucklemania, and weekend flea markets. The 70th Annual Shrine Circus will return to Tingley...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

No injuries reported in Corrales balloon crash

CORRALES, NM
rrobserver.com

PHOTOS: Giant crane at Intel can be seen throughout the metro area

Everyone in Rio Rancho has seen the cranes at Intel that now dominate the city’s skyline. There are six cranes on the site as part of a a $3.5 billion initiative by the company to expand its plant and produce new types of semiconductor technology. But one crane looms larger than the others.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Creamland Dairy has a dip for every taste

Creamland Dairy has been a staple of New Mexico living for 85 years. Creamland offers a variety of dairy-based dips that are all made locally with real sour cream. Creamland’s dip flavors include Green Chili, Jalapeno, Fiesta, Ranch, and French Onion. Creamland Dairy’s General Manager, Buck Buchanan, says, “you can be creative with the dip,” using them to top various dishes. The dips can also be paired more traditionally with chips or veggies.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
JM McBride

Albuquerque leaders worry Walmart closing will cause 'food desert'

Local leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are upset about the planned closing of a Walmart store in that city, and they worry the area will become a "food desert." Sean Cardinalli, who is special projects manager for the New Mexico Black Leadership Council, told the Albuquerque Journal that the closing is “absurd," saying, “The International District is the most population-dense neighborhood, and the most diverse neighborhood in the city and, therefore, in the entire state."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Blind dog missing after truck stolen in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a blind dog that vanished during a recent auto theft. According to deputies, the dog named “Spot” was in his owner’s pickup truck at the Sandoval Regional Medical Center when it was stolen.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Campbell Ranch blocked from using East Mountain groundwater

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A large housing development more than 20 years in the making has hit another roadblock. People in the East Mountains were worried about the water supply for the additional homes. Now, even with new groundwater pumping blocked, the developers said the fight is not over.
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Multiple homicides, Catalytic converter theft, Snow and wind, Mystery stones, Can sculptures

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day – Three people were announced dead Wednesday. Now, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating multiple different crime scenes across the city. The first scene took place around 7:30 Wednesday morning at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana. The victim there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates New Mexico ticket scalping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigations takes a closer look into the vast presence of online ticket scalping affecting the price of theatre performances, shows and events in New Mexico. It comes as thousands of people are expected to attend one of the state’s most anticipated shows, Hamilton, starting in May at Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Canned food sculptures for New Mexico food bank

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bank of America and the Roadrunner Food Bank teamed up for a canned food drive with a twist. Over two-dozen branches across the state competed to raise canned food and turn the cans into a creative sculpture for a company competition. One branch says they decided to make a lighthouse with their donations. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

ABQ Canine Crew helps ease stress at the Albuquerque Sunport

Traveling can be tough, especially at an airport. While cramped spaces and turbulence give many anxiety, there are 30 friends at the Albuquerque International Sunport that will make that anxiety melt away. The Sunport has 30 therapy dogs just hanging out at the terminal, waiting for all the pets and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

