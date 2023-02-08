West Tennessee saw a beautiful finish to the weekend and a really nice start to the work week. Most of us will stay dry and nice tomorrow but the clouds will return overnight. The storm threat will ramp up again Wednesday late afternoon and evening across the Mid South, a few storms could be strong. Forecast trends tonight have pushed back the West Tennessee storm threat on Wednesday to more of an evening/night event. Some gusty storms are likely and a couple severe storms are possible between 3-11pm. The storms could come in a couple different waves. We will have the latest forecast details on the storm threat and it appears a cooler weekend will be on the way as well. Catch the full forecast right here.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO