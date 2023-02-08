Read full article on original website
PURSUIT UPDATE: Driver found in Abilene motel, second person arrested for hindering apprehension
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A police report from the Abilene Police Department reveals that 32-year-old Roberto Urias was at an Abilene motel when he was arrested by Abilene police after a pursuit last week. Previous coverage: On February 3, Urias fled from police in a pursuit that lead through Tye, Merkel and Abilene at speeds […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify cellphone theft suspect
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a cellphone at a local business. Police circulated footage of the theft on social media Thursday, which shows the man enter a store on the 2800 block of S 14th Street in November. In the video, this man, who is wearing […]
Crime Reports: Suspected Abilene drunk driver says she’s going to prison after getting charged with 3rd DWI
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card AbuseA victim […]
More theft reports lead to rearrest of Santa Anna man, police say he’s stolen $22k+
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After KTAB/KRBC reported that Santa Anna man, Malcolm McMillan, 54, was arrested for ‘conning’ elderly victims out of their money by using religious references, authorities have reported even more victims have stepped forward. In a press release from Coleman Police Department, it was detailed that McMillan was rearrested in Santa Anna […]
Murder suspect identified by missing manbun indicted in Taylor County
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A murder suspect who was identified by a missing manbun has been indicted in Taylor County. Brandon Neely was taken indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury for Murder Tuesday for the death of Chungu Mishele, who was shot and killed during a disturbance in the parking lot of an apartment complex […]
Officers Repond to Disorderly Conduct Call, Man Arrested
According to a news release Tuesday morning from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Tuesday, February 7, at approximately 2:15 am, officers were dispatched to the Yellow Rose Estates, in the 3300 block of Stephen F Austin, regarding a report of Disorderly Conduct. A 911 call came from that home, but the caller hung up. Communications officers returned the call and could hear a female asking for police assistance as a male subject was intoxicated and holding a knife.
Crime Reports: Abilene man admits to drinking, hitting parked car while backing out of driveway
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported her ex-husband stole […]
HAPPENING NOW: Three hospitalized after Callahan County crash
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Callahan County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 near CR 238 in Eula around 2:00 p.m. First responders told KTAB and KRBC one pickup was attempting to make a U-turn when it was t-boned by a 2nd pickup that was […]
Brownwood police warning residents of scams circulating in the area
BROWNWOOD, Texas — Brownwood police are warning residents of multiple scams circulating in the area. According to a social media post, police have been made aware of two different scams. The first scam involved several homes in Brownwood being listed for sale in online forums as 'for rent'. Scammers are asking interested renters over the phone to send money before they view the home in person.
Brown County Grand Jury Meets, Returns Indictments
During the January 2023 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 25 true bills were returned against 23 people. Ervin Ray Chambers: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Retaliation. Johnny Savala Salazar aka Johnny Salazar aka Juan Salazar: Possession of a controlled substance-drug free zone – repeat offender. Joshua...
Police log Jan. 31 – Feb. 7
Weekly Highlight Report for January 31st – February 7th, 2023. 02/03/2023 1:17 a.m SUSPICIOUS PERSON WILL HAIR PARK. While on a random patrol ACUPD contacted a white male sitting in a vehicle inside the park. The male was advised the park was closed and he needed to leave. 02/03/2023...
Disorderly conduct call results in arrest on multiple charges, including obstruction
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday morning:. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 2:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Yellow Rose Estates, in the 3300 block of Stephen F Austin, regarding a report of Disorderly Conduct. A 911 call came from that home, but the caller hung up. Communications officers returned the call and could hear a female asking for police assistance as a male subject was intoxicated and holding a knife.
WANTED: Driver in police pursuit in Tye is a criminal gang member, now wanted by U.S. Marshals & Tye PD
TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An update from a pursuit in Tye on February 3 reveals the identity of the man who fled from police. Just before 6:00 p.m. February 3, Tye PD initiated a felony pursuit that traveled through Tye, Merkel and Abilene with speeds over 110 mph. Police are still looking for the driver, […]
Crime Reports: Woman, grandfather caught shoplifting at Abilene store together
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of S 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA report was completed […]
Lucy Havens, 99
On Monday, February 6th, Mattie Louise Havens, passed away at the age of 99 in her Dallas home. A “going home” service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Cowboy Campgrounds in Coleman County. She was born in Caro, Texas in Nacogdoches County...
Abilene honors beloved donut shop owner's legacy
ABILENE, Texas — AM Donuts #3 is more than just a spot for morning coffee and donuts. It's a gathering place for both newcomers and old timers in Abilene, cultivated by owner George Kim. "It was like a sitcom," described retired Abilene Chief of Police Melvin Martin. "Everybody knew...
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
‘I cried, I screamed, I yelled, but still it didn’t feel real’: Benefit for family of Ashley Rapp, Abilene woman killed on New Years Day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On January 1, revelers rang in the new year while Abilene police responded to the 3100 block of College Street in north Abilene. On arrival, officers found 35-year-old Ashley Rapp lying in the street. Rapp was said to be clinging to life with injuries consistent with being run over. She was […]
Get Ready for the Abilene Police Auction February 14th through the 28th
The Abilene Police Department Impound Facility has scheduled its auction of abandoned and crashed vehicles with the auction company ReneBates.com. The auction opens for bidding on February 14th and will continue until 12 PM Friday, February 24th, 2023 at which time winning bidders can start removing their paid-for auction items.
Pencie Doris “P.D.” Franke, 85, of Brownwood
Pencie Doris “P.D.” Franke, age 85, of Brownwood finished the purpose of her earthly life on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Services for Pencie are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
