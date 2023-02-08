ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Anna, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Suspected Abilene drunk driver says she's going to prison after getting charged with 3rd DWI

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card AbuseA victim […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

More theft reports lead to rearrest of Santa Anna man, police say he's stolen $22k+

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After KTAB/KRBC reported that Santa Anna man, Malcolm McMillan, 54, was arrested for ‘conning’ elderly victims out of their money by using religious references, authorities have reported even more victims have stepped forward. In a press release from Coleman Police Department, it was detailed that McMillan was rearrested in Santa Anna […]
SANTA ANNA, TX
koxe.com

Officers Repond to Disorderly Conduct Call, Man Arrested

According to a news release Tuesday morning from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Tuesday, February 7, at approximately 2:15 am, officers were dispatched to the Yellow Rose Estates, in the 3300 block of Stephen F Austin, regarding a report of Disorderly Conduct. A 911 call came from that home, but the caller hung up. Communications officers returned the call and could hear a female asking for police assistance as a male subject was intoxicated and holding a knife.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man admits to drinking, hitting parked car while backing out of driveway

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported her ex-husband stole […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Brownwood police warning residents of scams circulating in the area

BROWNWOOD, Texas — Brownwood police are warning residents of multiple scams circulating in the area. According to a social media post, police have been made aware of two different scams. The first scam involved several homes in Brownwood being listed for sale in online forums as 'for rent'. Scammers are asking interested renters over the phone to send money before they view the home in person.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brown County Grand Jury Meets, Returns Indictments

During the January 2023 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 25 true bills were returned against 23 people. Ervin Ray Chambers: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Retaliation. Johnny Savala Salazar aka Johnny Salazar aka Juan Salazar: Possession of a controlled substance-drug free zone – repeat offender. Joshua...
acuoptimist.com

Police log Jan. 31 – Feb. 7

Weekly Highlight Report for January 31st – February 7th, 2023. 02/03/2023 1:17 a.m SUSPICIOUS PERSON WILL HAIR PARK. While on a random patrol ACUPD contacted a white male sitting in a vehicle inside the park. The male was advised the park was closed and he needed to leave. 02/03/2023...
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Woman, grandfather caught shoplifting at Abilene store together

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of S 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA report was completed […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Lucy Havens, 99

On Monday, February 6th, Mattie Louise Havens, passed away at the age of 99 in her Dallas home. A “going home” service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Cowboy Campgrounds in Coleman County. She was born in Caro, Texas in Nacogdoches County...
DALLAS, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene honors beloved donut shop owner's legacy

ABILENE, Texas — AM Donuts #3 is more than just a spot for morning coffee and donuts. It's a gathering place for both newcomers and old timers in Abilene, cultivated by owner George Kim. "It was like a sitcom," described retired Abilene Chief of Police Melvin Martin. "Everybody knew...
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

'I cried, I screamed, I yelled, but still it didn't feel real': Benefit for family of Ashley Rapp, Abilene woman killed on New Years Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On January 1, revelers rang in the new year while Abilene police responded to the 3100 block of College Street in north Abilene. On arrival, officers found 35-year-old Ashley Rapp lying in the street. Rapp was said to be clinging to life with injuries consistent with being run over. She was […]
ABILENE, TX

