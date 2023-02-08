Read full article on original website
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Android Headlines
How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023
Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Here’s the average Social Security check for 66 million beneficiaries in 2023
More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
Motley Fool
Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Even when interest rates are high, you...
KCRA.com
Why you should put your money into a savings account right now
Jill Slattery is the VP of Content for the Hearst E-Commerce team. She previously served as the Chief Content Officer of Livingly Media. Email her at jill.slattery@hearst.com. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. This may influence which products we write about and where those products appear on the site, but it does not affect our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in research.
CNBC
Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago
McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2023?
Is a nearly 8,900% return in the cards for one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet?
What is a Good Credit Score?
Having a good credit score can save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars on credit cards, mortgages, and other loans.
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether
“A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."
When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict
With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
Now Could Be the Time to Lock in This 7.9% Dividend Yield
Investors have tolerated five years of negative price returns.
Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name
Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife...
