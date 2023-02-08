ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
AL.com

Here’s the average Social Security check for 66 million beneficiaries in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
Motley Fool

Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Even when interest rates are high, you...
KCRA.com

Why you should put your money into a savings account right now

CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.

