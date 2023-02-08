Read full article on original website
BBC
Neath: Daniel Pickering jailed for life after nightclub murder
A man has been jailed for life after murdering a man outside a nightclub in an act of "mindless violence". Matthew Thomas, 47, was found outside The Arch Bar in Neath on 15 July, 2022 and died the following day. Daniel Pickering, 34, punched Mr Thomas twice in the face,...
BBC
Alex Murdaugh: The US murder trial obsessing true crime tourists
Each morning, at around 6am, the crowd starts to gather, a loose line forming outside the Colleton County Courthouse for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh, scion of a legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shootings of his wife and son. The trial in Walterboro,...
JonBenét Ramsey Murder Update: DNA Eliminated Beauty Queen's Parents As Suspected Killers Years Before They Were Cleared, Newly Uncovered Documents Reveal
JonBenét Ramsey's parents were eliminated as the beauty queen's suspected killers years before they were cleared due to DNA evidence uncovered from the 6-year-old's fingernails and underwear, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to newly discovered documents — that were hidden for years — the DNA discovered on JonBenét's body did not match her mother, Patsy, her father, John, or anyone close to the family. A new book blew the startling discovery wide open. Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder, by John Anderson, which will be released later this month, focused on the late Colorado...
BBC
AKA shot dead: Top South African rapper killed with friend
One of South Africa's leading rappers, popularly known as AKA, has been shot dead outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban. Kiernan Forbes was killed along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane. The pair are thought to have been on their way to...
BBC
Star Hobson: Inquest into murdered toddler's death concludes
A coroner has concluded inquest proceedings into the death of murdered toddler Star Hobson. Star, from Keighley, died in September 2020 after enduring months of abuse at the hands of her mother, Frankie Smith, and her partner, Savannah Brockhill. Both were convicted in relation to her death after a seven-week...
BBC
Raheem Bailey: Family criticise police for dropping bullying investigation
The mother of a boy who lost a finger allegedly fleeing racist bullies has criticised police for their handling of the investigation. Raheem Bailey claimed he caught his finger in a fence escaping bullies at his former school in Blaenau Gwent. Shantal Bailey said the force's suggestion no one else...
BBC
Brianna Ghey: Boy and girl arrested over Warrington park killing
A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 16-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a village park. Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, Cheshire, on Saturday. Emergency services were called...
BBC
Mental health ward patient's killing could have been avoided - judge
"Dreadful events" which led to the killing of a man by another patient in a mental health ward were "entirely avoidable", a court has heard. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, at the NHS-run Parklands Hospital in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in November 2021. Judge Peter Fraser spoke of "a litany...
BBC
Brianna's death has left massive hole, says family
A 16-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a park was "strong, fearless and one of a kind", her family said. Brianna Ghey was found wounded and lying on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday. Her relatives paid tribute to the "much loved daughter, granddaughter,...
BBC
Incread police as second rape reported in Carlisle
Police have stepped up patrols after a second rape was reported in Cumbria. The attack is understood to have happened on Mary Street, Carlisle, between 22:00 GMT and 23:00 GMT on Saturday. Cumbria Police said a woman in her 20s was being supported by specialist officers. "We understand this may...
BBC
British police head to Thailand over woman's 2004 Yorkshire Dales death
Cold case officers have travelled to Thailand to speak with the husband and family of a woman found dead in the Yorkshire Dales almost 19 years ago. Walkers discovered the half-naked body of Lamduan Armitage, nee Seekanya, in a stream near Pen-y-ghent in 2004. For 15 years her identity was...
BBC
Man admits killing partner and her father
A man has admitted killing his partner and her father in a "ferocious" knife attack. Achilleas Costa, 53, of no fixed address, denied murder but pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Fernanda Assis and Joanilson Souza De Assis. They were repeatedly stabbed at a property in Wood Green, north London,...
BBC
Epsom College: Gun law plea renewed after family found dead
A woman fighting for changes to UK gun laws after her sister and nieces were shot dead has demanded immediate action after the Epsom College tragedy. Emma Ambler's sister Kelly Fitzgibbons and her two daughters were killed in Sussex in 2020 by partner Robert Needham who then killed himself. She...
BBC
Crook residents shocked after cars burnt out in town
Residents say they have been left in shock after ten cars were destroyed by fire in neighbouring streets in a County Durham town. People living in Milburn Street and Wilson Street, Crook, were woken by the vehicle fires in the early hours of Sunday morning. Witnesses told the BBC that...
BBC
Asylum protests: 'We need to have an adult discussion'
The mayor of Liverpool City Region has called for "a sensible and adult discussion" over the treatment of refugees after violence outside a hotel housing asylum seekers. Steve Rotheram told BBC Politics North West: "We have to start asking the questions about why it was inflamed." A police officer and...
BBC
Teenager arrested after death of 18-year-old found injured in street
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a teenager found injured in a street in Edinburgh. The victim, who was 18, was found in Viewcraig Street, in the Dumbiebykes area of the city, after the incident was reported at 03:45 on Sunday. He died in...
