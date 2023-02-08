20-year-old man shot and killed in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section

A shooting in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section turned deadly for a young man.

It happened at the corner of 56th Street and Larchwood Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators found the 20-year-old victim shot multiple times.

Police rushed him to the hospital where he died. The victim has not been identified at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Police are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.