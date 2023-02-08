ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

20-year-old man shot and killed in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7COf_0kgFKReN00

A shooting in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section turned deadly for a young man.

It happened at the corner of 56th Street and Larchwood Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators found the 20-year-old victim shot multiple times.

Police rushed him to the hospital where he died. The victim has not been identified at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Police are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sy30M_0kgFKReN00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man shot, killed in Camden Sunday morning, police say

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A 38-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday morning in Camden, police say. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Pershing Street around 4 a.m.Authorities identified the man as Dwayne Adkins of Camden City. Police found Adkins suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Cooper University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m.Police are asking you to come forward with any information and call Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Allison Dube-Smith at (609) 575-6069, and Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden Man, 38, Fatally Shot Sunday Morning

CAMDEN, NJ – A 38-year-old Camden man was fatally shot Sunday morning on the 1500 block of Pershing Street, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Police responding at 4:15 a.m. to the report of a man who had been shot found Dwayne Adkins, who was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m. Anyone with information should contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Allison Dube-Smith at (609) 575-6069 or Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Fatal double shooting in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly double shooting happened in Strawberry Mansion Sunday morning, police say. It happened on West Sergeant Street near West Lehigh Avenue.Philadelphia police arrived on scene just before 2 a.m. and found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.Officials say both victims were taken to Temple Hospital where they later died.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Two Dead After Shooting Outside North Philly Bar

The Philadelphia Police are investigating after two men were shot multiple times outside of the 7 Star Lounge in North Philadelphia. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, outside of the lounge along Sergeant Street. Police responding to a report of gunfire, investigators said, located two men who had been shot multiple times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Killed In Hit and Run On Princeton Ave

Philadelphia Police are looking for the driver and vehicle that struck a 19 year old male and sped off. This happened at 11:48PM last evening on the 4500 block of Princeton Ave, police said. The weather was overcast and it was raining intermittently. As soon as the incident happened, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Found Stabbed to Death in Northeast Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police have announced that a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, in a second floor bedroom of a home along Gilham Street in the Lawndale section of the city. According to the police, the man -- who police have not yet identified --...
HOME, PA
firststateupdate.com

Young Woman Found Shot Saturday Night

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m., in the 700 block of West 9th Street. Police located a 22-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Wilkerson...
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: SHOOTING INVESTIGATION IN HAMPTON GREEN TOWNHOUSES – NEW CASTLE

(New Castle, DE 19720) On Friday, February 10, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. officers from the New Castle County Division of Police and surrounding jurisdictions responded to the unit block of Deen Street in Hampton Green Townhouses – New Castle in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old male victim inside a residence on Deen Street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body and died as a result of his injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
136K+
Followers
18K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy