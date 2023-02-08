ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

2 Colossal Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

Amazon's leadership in e-commerce and cloud computing should pay off once economic pressures ease. Coca-Cola's brand strength has helped the company increase revenue over the long term. And investors love the dividend growth too.
Motley Fool

2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023

Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks That Have Already Doubled in 2023

Shares of Redfin, Coinbase, and AppHarvest are up between 102% and 269% so far in 2023. All three stocks fell sharply in 2022, and all three businesses face serious challenges despite the big bounce this year. There are signs of life in the real estate and crypto markets for Redfin...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year

NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term.
NASDAQ

Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for STE - 2/8/2023

Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for STERIS PLC (STE). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, STE rates highest using our Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.
Motley Fool

2 Smartest Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

Digital advertising and consumer staples are very different -- but both offer opportunity. Image-sharing site Pinterest is building out its role in the broader e-commerce space. Costco is delivering wins for both its customers and investors through a tough environment.
Motley Fool

2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers possess robust product portfolios and pipelines. AstraZeneca is a growth stock trading at a reasonable valuation. Bristol Myers Squibb is priced at the level of a full-fledged value stock.

