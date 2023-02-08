ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Mom Left Her Husband to Clean up the Mess After His Parents' Chaotic Visit & Reddit Applauds Her

Dealing with your in-laws can be one of the most challenging parts about getting married, but one mom on Reddit had the best solution. When her husband’s parents came into town and disrupted their kids’ weeknight routine, she decided to give herself the week off — and let her husband deal with the aftermath (for a change). The results were amazing … for her. In the “Am I The A-hole?” subreddit, a mom of two explained how her parents live three blocks away, and her 9- and 11-year-old kids get to see them often. But her husband’s parents live several states...
Abby Joseph

Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going

Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
Abby Joseph

Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom

When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Upworthy

Woman has the best response to people saying her 'hot' husband is 'doing charity' by being with her

People often compare the two individuals in a relationship based on their earnings, their personalities and their physical attractiveness. The partner who is deemed less attractive according to societal beauty standards is often trolled for dating or marrying a conventionally attractive person. Such comparisons are ridiculous and they can be embarrassing or demoralizing for those who are being body shamed and criticized. Not for Hazel McBride, though. This woman has spoken up about experiencing online harassment for having a husband that some people find more attractive than she is.
