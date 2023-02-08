ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandra Collette Wise
1d ago

I am crying. what a beautiful way to say good bye, this precious cat, she left feeling so much love. but that dont make losing her hurt less. my heart aches for you, I have been where you are. it is painful the Angel's will take such good care of her, she will be waiting for you just inside heavens gate, so very sorry for your loss.

Karen Newell
1d ago

I am so glad and I too am crying over this story. My male cat Baby has been gone for 2 years and he was sick also. On the last day of his life, he had dirtied himself, and I picked him up and gently bathed and dried him off , brushed him and held him, and told him it was ok to go to God. And that I loved him. He looked at me, and gave a final breath and closed his eyes and left for the rainbow bridge. I hope to see him again one day.

Maria Spradlin
1d ago

My heart breaks n for your lost of your precious cat Sophie..that i have tears reading your story. Sophie is now sparkling in the sky and will be with you, I do believe this. This story brings back so many memories that are painful.

