Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
CoinTelegraph
Former Coinbase manager slams SEC in motion to dismiss insider trading case
A former product manager at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has moved to dismiss charges of alleged insider trading, with his lawyers arguing the tokens he allegedly traded were not securities. Lawyers representing ex-Coinbase employee, Ishan Wahi, and his brother, Nikhil Wahi, filed a motion on Feb. 6 in the United States...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed
Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
bitcoinist.com
Former Coinbase Manager Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy Charges
Former Coinbase Global Inc. product manager Ishan Wahi has pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ). After Nikhil Wahi was charged with receiving insider trading tips and sentenced to 10 months in prison, his...
investing.com
Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong Says SEC’s Ban on Crypto Staking “Would Be a Terrible Path for the U.S.”
Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong Says SEC’s Ban on Crypto Staking “Would Be a Terrible Path for the U.S.”. Brian Armstrong has expressed concerns over the SEC’s plans to ban crypto staking for retail investors. The SEC has gone after proof-of-stake projects, referring to their issued assets as...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
CoinTelegraph
Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
Crypto exchange Kraken is embroiled in an SEC probe over whether it sold unregistered securities, report says
The SEC is investigating Kraken over whether it offered unregistered securities for sale, per Bloomberg. The crypto exchange and the SEC could come to a deal over the probe in coming days, the report said. The crypto industry is facing intensified scrutiny after the spectacular demise of major exchange FTX.
bitcoinist.com
SEC To Step Up Probe On Firms And Brokers Pitching Crypto
The Securities and Exchange Commission is in charge of regulating the United States’ securities markets. In the context of cryptocurrencies, the SEC has taken a cautious approach to regulation, classifying the majority of cryptocurrencies as securities and subjecting them to federal rules. The U.S. government agency released its yearly...
decrypt.co
How the Coinbase Insider Trading Case Will Change Crypto
Former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi pleading guilty to criminal charges has raised the stakes—but the ongoing SEC lawsuit could have greater implications. Former Coinbase employee Ishan Wahi pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud Tuesday in connection to an insider-trading scheme at the exchange.
Former Coinbase employee accepts plea deal, admits to insider trading
This is the first time an insider has admitted guilt in an insider-trading case involving cryptocurrency, the Justice Department said in a statement.
bitcoinist.com
Breaking: Kraken Settles With SEC And Ends Staking Services
The Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) charged the two Kraken crypto exchange subsidiaries, Payward Ventures Inc and Payward Trading Ltd, with failing to register and offering their asset staking-as-a-service program. Kraken agreed to immediately cease offering or selling securities through crypto asset staking programs to settle the SEC’s charges. In addition,...
dailyhodl.com
Blockchain Association Calls on Congress to Intervene, End SEC’s ‘Attack’ on Crypto Industry
Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith has released a statement on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s eradication of staking on the crypto exchange Kraken. The Washington DC-based organization, which represents more than 100 crypto companies in a push to improve public policy for blockchain networks on Capitol Hill, says the SEC’s actions part of an ongoing attack on a nascent industry.
bitcoinist.com
Leak Reveals SEC Will Make Major Announcement Today, Ripple Settlement?
FOX Business journalist Eleanor Terrett revealed an explosive leak in a tweet yesterday at 10 pm EST, which could affect the entire crypto industry or allegedly Ripple and its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Terrett wrote that she learned from an anonymous source close to...
Ex-Coinbase manager pleads guilty in insider trading case
NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A former Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) product manager pleaded guilty on Tuesday in what U.S. prosecutors have called the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency, his defense lawyer said in a court hearing.
CNBC
Coinbase shares fall as SEC takes crypto staking action against Kraken
Coinbase shares closed down 14% after an SEC action against rival exchange Kraken in connection with its staking program. Investors also reacted to comments from CEO Brian Armstrong on the dangers of potential SEC action against crypto staking. Coinbase shares have enjoyed a significant rally year-to-date, but remain down for...
CoinDesk
Kraken to Shut US Crypto-Staking Service, Pay $30M Fine in SEC Settlement
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Kraken will “immediately” end its crypto staking-as-a-service platform for U.S. customers and pay $30 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges it offered unregistered securities, the U.S. agency announced Thursday.
Coinbase CEO points to rumors that the SEC could ban this popular crypto income-generating technique for US retail investors
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong flagged rumors that the SEC may want to ban crypto staking for retail investors. Staking is a popular way for customers to earn yield in exchange for locking up their crypto assets. The SEC has repeatedly stated that most digital tokens could be regulated as securities. Coinbase...
bitcoinist.com
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Says He Is the Largest Holder of LOOKS Tokens
BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes tweeted on Wednesday that he is the largest holder of LOOKS tokens, as he currently holds about 17 million tokens (worth about $5.14 million). Hayes’s token holding is interesting and has drawn the attention of the community. LOOKS is the native, fungible token of the...
coingeek.com
Coinbase CEO spews misinformation in response to rumors SEC will ban retail staking in US
The digital currency industry rumor mill recently began speculating that the SEC was about to ban staking for retail speculators in the United States. While the usual dismissal of this as “FUD” took hold, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong poured gasoline on the fire when he went on yet another Twitter rant spewing outright misinformation.
Comments / 0