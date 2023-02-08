ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Former Coinbase manager slams SEC in motion to dismiss insider trading case

A former product manager at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has moved to dismiss charges of alleged insider trading, with his lawyers arguing the tokens he allegedly traded were not securities. Lawyers representing ex-Coinbase employee, Ishan Wahi, and his brother, Nikhil Wahi, filed a motion on Feb. 6 in the United States...
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed

Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
bitcoinist.com

Former Coinbase Manager Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy Charges

Former Coinbase Global Inc. product manager Ishan Wahi has pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ). After Nikhil Wahi was charged with receiving insider trading tips and sentenced to 10 months in prison, his...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
CoinTelegraph

Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms

United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
bitcoinist.com

SEC To Step Up Probe On Firms And Brokers Pitching Crypto

The Securities and Exchange Commission is in charge of regulating the United States’ securities markets. In the context of cryptocurrencies, the SEC has taken a cautious approach to regulation, classifying the majority of cryptocurrencies as securities and subjecting them to federal rules. The U.S. government agency released its yearly...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
decrypt.co

How the Coinbase Insider Trading Case Will Change Crypto

Former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi pleading guilty to criminal charges has raised the stakes—but the ongoing SEC lawsuit could have greater implications. Former Coinbase employee Ishan Wahi pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud Tuesday in connection to an insider-trading scheme at the exchange.
bitcoinist.com

Breaking: Kraken Settles With SEC And Ends Staking Services

The Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) charged the two Kraken crypto exchange subsidiaries, Payward Ventures Inc and Payward Trading Ltd, with failing to register and offering their asset staking-as-a-service program. Kraken agreed to immediately cease offering or selling securities through crypto asset staking programs to settle the SEC’s charges. In addition,...
dailyhodl.com

Blockchain Association Calls on Congress to Intervene, End SEC’s ‘Attack’ on Crypto Industry

Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith has released a statement on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s eradication of staking on the crypto exchange Kraken. The Washington DC-based organization, which represents more than 100 crypto companies in a push to improve public policy for blockchain networks on Capitol Hill, says the SEC’s actions part of an ongoing attack on a nascent industry.
WASHINGTON STATE
bitcoinist.com

Leak Reveals SEC Will Make Major Announcement Today, Ripple Settlement?

FOX Business journalist Eleanor Terrett revealed an explosive leak in a tweet yesterday at 10 pm EST, which could affect the entire crypto industry or allegedly Ripple and its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Terrett wrote that she learned from an anonymous source close to...
Reuters

Ex-Coinbase manager pleads guilty in insider trading case

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A former Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) product manager pleaded guilty on Tuesday in what U.S. prosecutors have called the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency, his defense lawyer said in a court hearing.
CNBC

Coinbase shares fall as SEC takes crypto staking action against Kraken

Coinbase shares closed down 14% after an SEC action against rival exchange Kraken in connection with its staking program. Investors also reacted to comments from CEO Brian Armstrong on the dangers of potential SEC action against crypto staking. Coinbase shares have enjoyed a significant rally year-to-date, but remain down for...
CoinDesk

Kraken to Shut US Crypto-Staking Service, Pay $30M Fine in SEC Settlement

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Kraken will “immediately” end its crypto staking-as-a-service platform for U.S. customers and pay $30 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges it offered unregistered securities, the U.S. agency announced Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
bitcoinist.com

BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Says He Is the Largest Holder of LOOKS Tokens

BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes tweeted on Wednesday that he is the largest holder of LOOKS tokens, as he currently holds about 17 million tokens (worth about $5.14 million). Hayes’s token holding is interesting and has drawn the attention of the community. LOOKS is the native, fungible token of the...
coingeek.com

Coinbase CEO spews misinformation in response to rumors SEC will ban retail staking in US

The digital currency industry rumor mill recently began speculating that the SEC was about to ban staking for retail speculators in the United States. While the usual dismissal of this as “FUD” took hold, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong poured gasoline on the fire when he went on yet another Twitter rant spewing outright misinformation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy