FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
millburysutton.com
Bravehearts announce signings of nine local players
WORCESTER — The Worcester Bravehearts announced their first nine player signings on Monday, Jan. 30, highlighted by six returners. All nine players have local ties to Central Massachusetts, either attending school or growing up in the area. The Bravehearts welcome back Axel Johnson. The lefty out of Stevens Institute...
mybackyardnews.com
BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY
Program celebrates five-year anniversary. As a younger student, Joseph Clark, ’22, G’24, sensed a disconnect in his education, especially the limited focus on the contributions of African Americans. “I think that sense of home for me is a sense of belonging and learning about the history, the literature...
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
iheart.com
Providence Ready For Thousands Of Midshipmen For Army Navy Football Weekend
Rhode Island, and the city of Providence getting ready to do its part for the annual Army -Navy game. This year it is set to be played at the home of the New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium. Governor McKee was joined by Senator Jack Reed, a retired Army veteran, a...
247Sports
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers
Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
YAHOO!
Brockton attorney for Duxbury's Lindsay Clancy has long list of high-profile clients
PLYMOUTH — From the girlfriend of mobster James “Whitey” Bulger to Boston Red Sox slugger Mo Vaughn, the lawyer hired to represent the Duxbury mother charged in the deaths of her three children has a long list of high-profile clients spanning several decades. Brockton-based attorney Kevin Reddington,...
GoLocalProv
Providence Police Chief Candidate’s Record Comes Unraveled
The resume and statements of a candidate for Providence’s next Police Chief are now coming under scrutiny. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley pledged an open and transparent "public" process to select the next head of Providence police to succeed Chief Hugh Clements. On Wednesday, Providence Police Chief candidate Major Kevin...
earnthenecklace.com
Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
ABC6.com
Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
RI National Guard member killed in Exeter crash
The soldier was assigned to the 56th Troop Command, according to a spokesperson for the National Guard.
Parents upset Billerica schools invited indicted activist to give speech
BILLERICA - Some Billerica parents are sounding off after an activist who is facing federal fraud charges was invited and paid to speak to students at the high school in honor of Black History Month. Monica Cannon-Grant is a well-known racial justice activist who organized a rally of thousands after the murder of George Floyd. Last year, she was indicted on 18 counts of fraud for allegedly stealing money donated to her non-profit, Violence in Boston. Parents say they were not informed that Cannon-Grant was invited to speak to students. "As a parent, I just feel like it's not...
Duxbury case: 5 things we learned from Lindsay Clancy’s arraignment
Clancy reportedly told her husband she heard a voice telling her to kill her kids and herself, according to prosecutors. After leaving home to run an errand and pick up dinner on Jan. 24, Patrick Clancy returned to deafening silence. In the brief time that he was gone, prosecutors say...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island National Guard soldier dies in crash
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — The Public Affairs Office of the Rhode Island National Guard said one of their soldiers died Wednesday morning after a single car accident. The National Guard said the soldier who remains unnamed at the time, died on Route 102 in Exeter. “We are devastated by...
wror.com
Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities!
When you see the headline, Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities, what names immediately come to mind? Chet and Nat? Who can forget Bob Lobel appearing in the Jimmy Fallon movie, Fever Pitch?. With the recent anniversary of The Blizzard of 78, memories of Boston‘s TV news and weather people came flying...
Valley Breeze
Surgery success: Local woman gives new life to her brother
CUMBERLAND – The weeks leading up to a Jan. 24 kidney transplant from Danielle Cook to her brother Rory Cardin were nervous ones, as their family wondered whether his body, which had survived on one functional kidney since birth, would accept its replacement. The Breeze reported two days before...
45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England
BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
country1025.com
20 Slangs That Are SO Boston
There are so many words, catch phrases and slang terms that people associate with Boston. Some are tried and true, others have fallen off bank of the river Charles. Have you ever visited friends or family from way out of town who ask you to “talk Boston?” I usually throw in a “wicked” and and a couple of “Yahs” before I sign off with a “I gotta go…I’m dyin’ for a Dunks.”
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich science teacher put on leave over allegations of inappropriate behavior
(WJAR) — A teacher at Archie R. Cole Middle School in East Greenwich was placed on paid leave over reports of inappropriate behavior, an administrator said Monday. The East Greenwich superintendent said in a letter to the school community that administrators received reports alleging inappropriate behavior against science teacher Adam Scott.
mybackyardnews.com
PULIZER AUTHOR TO SPEAK AT LINDEN PLACE
Dr. David W Blight to speak at Linden Place Mansion. Dr. Blight who was awarded in 2019 the Pulitzer Prize in History for this work will address the importance of Frederick Douglass and the resonance and relevance of Douglass’ life today. Dr. David W Blight a Sterling Professor of...
