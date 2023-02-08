Broadway meets Orlando: ‘Into the Woods’ tickets, local actors’ new gigs

Theater fans, mark your calendars: Tickets for the Orlando stop on the limited Broadway tour of “Into the Woods” go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 17.

Today’s column is all about Broadway-related happenings with a local connection, and none is as exciting for Central Florida theater fans as the arrival of “Into the Woods” this summer.

The hit Broadway musical will play at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts June 6-11. The arts center’s Walt Disney Theater is one of only 10 venues nationwide to host the touring production and the only place in Florida to see the latest revival of the Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine musical, which found critical and commercial success on Broadway last year.

Nearly all the actors in the tour played their roles on Broadway, including Montego Glover as the Witch, Sebastian Arcelus as the Baker and Stephanie J. Block as the Baker’s Wife. The musical tells the story of familiar fairy-tale characters, imagining what happens to them after their stories end in an allegory of how we navigate real life’s twists and turns.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $49.75, and donors and subscribers already are able to purchase them. For more information, go to drphillipscenter.org .

Next up, a hearty congratulations to two Orlando actors, Valerie Torres-Rosario and Lillie Eliza Thomas, who have some major gigs in their future.

Torres-Rosario will make her Broadway debut when a revival of the musical “Camelot” begins previews March 9 at New York’s Lincoln Center . It’s a highly anticipated show as Aaron Sorkin (TV’s “The West Wing,” Broadway’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”) has rewritten the classic show’s book, Tony-winner Bartlett Sher directs, and a 30-piece orchestra will perform the musical’s original orchestrations.

Andrew Burnap, who won the 2021 best-actor Tony Award for his role in “The Inheritance,” will play King Arthur, with Phillipa Soo, best known as the original Eliza in “Hamilton,” as Guinevere.

Torres-Rosario will be an ensemble member and understudy the role of Guinevere.

Central Florida audiences know her from Orlando Shakes, Winter Park Playhouse, Theater West End in Sanford, Osceola Arts in Kissimmee and Orlando Fringe. She was three times honored in the Sentinel’s annual theater awards: In 2019, for her role as Peron’s Mistress in Orlando Shakes’ “Evita”; in 2020, for her role as Nina in Osceola Arts’ “In the Heights”; and in 2021, for her role as Girl in Theater West End’s “Once,” for which she earned the year’s Critic’s Pick.

Thomas will be in the national tour of the latest revival of “1776,” alongside many of the actors who performed in the show on Broadway, where it ran from September through January. She’ll be a standby for multiple major roles: John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, John Hancock and Robert Livingston. Unlike an understudy, who performs nightly in the ensemble, standbys are cast specifically for certain roles — and wait to be called upon. It’s a stressful gig: You have to be ready to take the stage at a moment’s notice, should an actor fall ill or otherwise be unavailable.

This production of “1776″ generated a lot of buzz as a cast of nonwhite and nonmale actors portray the nation’s Founding Fathers in a production designed to make the audience think about those marginalized throughout history. In New York, critics were divided on how successful the approach was.

Coincidentally, another Central Floridian was in that Broadway cast: Lulu Picart, whose local credits include Mad Cow Theatre and Orlando Fringe, played Samuel Chase and will continue in that role on the national tour.

Like Torres-Rosario, Thomas also has been acclaimed multiple times in the Sentinel’s theater honors. In 2019 she was the best actress in a musical Critic’s Pick for her starring role in “Children of Eden” at Theater at St. Luke’s in Orlando. In 2020, she also earned the Critic’s Pick, this time as featured actress in a musical for playing Miss Honey in the Garden Theatre’s “Matilda.” In 2021, she was on the musical shortlist once again for her role as Audrey in Orlando Shakes’ “Little Shop of Horrors” at Lake Eola Park.

So far, the “1776″ tour isn’t scheduled to stop in Orlando, but the website indicates more cities will be added to the current lineup.

Finally, a fun anecdote from actor Kevin Del Aguila, who stars in the new Broadway musical “Some Like It Hot,” based on the old movie. Playbill asked Del Aguila how he became involved with the production, and he relates that he was on a family vacation at Walt Disney World when he received a text offering the opportunity to sing on the show’s demo recording.

“I spent the rest of my vacation learning a really difficult song, practicing it full-voice on the teacups and Space Mountain,” the actor tells playbill.com . Well, there’s some extra entertainment value for Disney’s guests.

That’s probably not enough to get him a performance slot at Disney World’s annual Festival of the Arts — but Del Aguila was an original cast member of Broadway’s “Frozen” so we may see him on an Epcot stage one day.

Follow me at facebook.com/matthew.j.palm or email me at mpalm@orlandosentinel.com . Want more theater and arts news and reviews? Go to orlandosentinel.com/arts . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.