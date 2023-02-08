Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa and Creek County students showcase talent at regional science fair
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 75 students from Tulsa and Creek Counties took center stage at the Tulsa Regional Science Fair Thursday. The fair was hosted by the Tulsa Regional Stem Alliance and the University of Tulsa (TU). The science fair featured students from 7th grade through 12th grade from public, private and home schools.
KOKI FOX 23
Pass go and collect $200 with MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition coming soon
TULSA, Okla. — Mayor G.T. Bynum announced on Thursday the city is getting its very own MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition. The game will feature Tulsa staple landmarks and locations like the Philbrook Museum, the BOK Center and The Gathering Place. “We are so excited to announce that Tulsa is officially...
KOKI FOX 23
The 10 District: Jenks community looking to rebrand downtown
JENKS, Okla. — A citizen-led effort is looking to rebrand the Jenks Main Street area as The 10 District. FOX23 talked with Bryan Wilks, who is spearheading this movement with his business partner Shae Roach. “We had the talents and abilities to pull something like this off on a...
KOKI FOX 23
TFD recognizes Tulsa police officer for performing life-saving CPR on a woman
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) recognized Tulsa Police Officer Cody Riley for his efforts during a 911 call. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Riley was performing CPR on a woman who had overdosed on fentanyl. “It was my first call out of the gate,” Riley told...
KOKI FOX 23
Circle Cinema screens fentanyl documentary
TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday night, Circle Cinema, near E. Admiral Blvd. and S. Lewis Ave., screened of a documentary about fentanyl and held a Q&A session afterwards. The documentary, ‘Love in the Time of Fentanyl,’ was shown as part of Circle Cinema’s Indie Lens Pop-Up series, according to Sydney Alison, the Kendall Whittier Main Street Community Engagement Coordinator.
KOKI FOX 23
Bartlesville FD receives DHS grant to improve community fire training
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville Fire Department will receive a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) grant to provide additional training to firefighters. The $50,438 grant will also help firefighters in communities surrounding Bartlesville, according to Fire Chief David Topping. The grant will provide training for all of Bartlesville Fire incident command staff to improve efficiency in emergency incidents.
KOKI FOX 23
Magic City Books celebrates Tulsa-native, actor Tim Blake Nelson’s book launch
TULSA, Okla. — Magic City Books celebrated the launch of Tulsa native and well-known actor Tim Blake Nelson’s book, “City of Blows,” on Wednesday evening. The book surrounds a modern depiction of the film industry while also exploring the characters’ different motivations to join the movie-making world and how their diverse backgrounds played into their choices and outcomes.
KOKI FOX 23
She used grief to create art, now see her work displayed in a Tulsa mausoleum
TULSA, Okla. — Local artist, Mery McNett will be showing her artwork from a series called “Grief and the Full Cup of Joy” at the oldest and largest mausoleum in Tulsa. The Abbey Mausoleum was built in 1927. Since then, there have been four additions to the structure which is now 72,000 feet.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Drillers host job fair
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Drillers are hosting a job fair on Tuesday. The minor league baseball team is hiring for more than 100 positions for the upcoming season. Positions are part-time and include batboy, ticket takers, bartenders, deck runners and game day interns. You can find a full list of positions available here.
KOKI FOX 23
Cherokee Nation breaks ground on trades career campus
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation broke ground on a $10-million career campus Tuesday. When complete, the campus will help train thousands of Cherokee citizens in career trade programs. The state-of-the-art Career Readiness Campus will be the home of the new Cherokee Nation Building Trades Program. The program provides training...
KOKI FOX 23
Construction resumes on Jenks outlet mall
TULSA, Okla. — After nearly three years of delayed construction, work is resuming on a much-anticipated outlet mall in Jenks. The Jenks Chamber of Commerce said construction for Tulsa Premium Outlets resumed on Monday. Work began on the property in March 2020, but construction was temporarily halted due to...
KOKI FOX 23
Firefighters put out kitchen fire in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters put out a fire at an east Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said the fire started in a kitchen at Willow Bend apartments, near East 31st Street and U.S. Highway 169. TFD said nobody was home at the time,...
KOKI FOX 23
Creek Turnpike converts to cashless tolls Tuesday
A Green Country turnpike will go cashless Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the Creek Turnpike will convert to a cashless system Tuesday night. The turnpike is already cashless at the Peoria/Elm interchange exit in Jenks. In August, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) began transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to...
KOKI FOX 23
Vinita woman claims son was hospitalized due to apartment conditions, no response from landlord
VINITA, Okla. — A Vinita woman said she has tried for weeks the landlord of her apartment complex to clean up what the previous tenants left behind. She said it isn’t trash or old furniture. It’s bed bugs. Bed bugs and a whole lot of other problems.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa couple arrested for abusing, neglecting 2 children, one remains missing after 2 years
TULSA, Okla. — A couple has been arrested by Tulsa Police for repeated child abuse. Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of an investigation into child abuse. Police said John Miles and Camille Lewis are accused of abusing a 13-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother. The boy...
KOKI FOX 23
Woman dies in crash near Skiatook
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa woman died, and a man was injured Wednesday after a car crash on State Highway 20, just outside Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Vickie R. Morrison, 66, of Tulsa, died at the scene after being pinned for about two...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court for shooting and killing a man who attempted to drive away after a brief verbal altercation, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Dillon Charles Wilson, 26, of Tulsa, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country. Court...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report. TPD Officer Danny Bean said it was “a crazy story.”. On...
