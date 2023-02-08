ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa and Creek County students showcase talent at regional science fair

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 75 students from Tulsa and Creek Counties took center stage at the Tulsa Regional Science Fair Thursday. The fair was hosted by the Tulsa Regional Stem Alliance and the University of Tulsa (TU). The science fair featured students from 7th grade through 12th grade from public, private and home schools.
Pass go and collect $200 with MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition coming soon

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor G.T. Bynum announced on Thursday the city is getting its very own MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition. The game will feature Tulsa staple landmarks and locations like the Philbrook Museum, the BOK Center and The Gathering Place. “We are so excited to announce that Tulsa is officially...
The 10 District: Jenks community looking to rebrand downtown

JENKS, Okla. — A citizen-led effort is looking to rebrand the Jenks Main Street area as The 10 District. FOX23 talked with Bryan Wilks, who is spearheading this movement with his business partner Shae Roach. “We had the talents and abilities to pull something like this off on a...
Circle Cinema screens fentanyl documentary

TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday night, Circle Cinema, near E. Admiral Blvd. and S. Lewis Ave., screened of a documentary about fentanyl and held a Q&A session afterwards. The documentary, ‘Love in the Time of Fentanyl,’ was shown as part of Circle Cinema’s Indie Lens Pop-Up series, according to Sydney Alison, the Kendall Whittier Main Street Community Engagement Coordinator.
Bartlesville FD receives DHS grant to improve community fire training

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville Fire Department will receive a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) grant to provide additional training to firefighters. The $50,438 grant will also help firefighters in communities surrounding Bartlesville, according to Fire Chief David Topping. The grant will provide training for all of Bartlesville Fire incident command staff to improve efficiency in emergency incidents.
Magic City Books celebrates Tulsa-native, actor Tim Blake Nelson’s book launch

TULSA, Okla. — Magic City Books celebrated the launch of Tulsa native and well-known actor Tim Blake Nelson’s book, “City of Blows,” on Wednesday evening. The book surrounds a modern depiction of the film industry while also exploring the characters’ different motivations to join the movie-making world and how their diverse backgrounds played into their choices and outcomes.
Tulsa Drillers host job fair

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Drillers are hosting a job fair on Tuesday. The minor league baseball team is hiring for more than 100 positions for the upcoming season. Positions are part-time and include batboy, ticket takers, bartenders, deck runners and game day interns. You can find a full list of positions available here.
Cherokee Nation breaks ground on trades career campus

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation broke ground on a $10-million career campus Tuesday. When complete, the campus will help train thousands of Cherokee citizens in career trade programs. The state-of-the-art Career Readiness Campus will be the home of the new Cherokee Nation Building Trades Program. The program provides training...
Construction resumes on Jenks outlet mall

TULSA, Okla. — After nearly three years of delayed construction, work is resuming on a much-anticipated outlet mall in Jenks. The Jenks Chamber of Commerce said construction for Tulsa Premium Outlets resumed on Monday. Work began on the property in March 2020, but construction was temporarily halted due to...
Firefighters put out kitchen fire in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters put out a fire at an east Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said the fire started in a kitchen at Willow Bend apartments, near East 31st Street and U.S. Highway 169. TFD said nobody was home at the time,...
Creek Turnpike converts to cashless tolls Tuesday

A Green Country turnpike will go cashless Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the Creek Turnpike will convert to a cashless system Tuesday night. The turnpike is already cashless at the Peoria/Elm interchange exit in Jenks. In August, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) began transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to...
Woman dies in crash near Skiatook

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa woman died, and a man was injured Wednesday after a car crash on State Highway 20, just outside Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Vickie R. Morrison, 66, of Tulsa, died at the scene after being pinned for about two...
Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court for shooting and killing a man who attempted to drive away after a brief verbal altercation, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Dillon Charles Wilson, 26, of Tulsa, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country. Court...
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report. TPD Officer Danny Bean said it was “a crazy story.”. On...
