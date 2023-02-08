Read full article on original website
Daily Local News
Boyertown Area Progress Dinner features new faces within non-profits
The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Boyertown Area Progress Dinner on Thursday, March 2. This year’s event will feature new faces within four Boyertown area non-profit organizations, presentation of the James K. Boyer Quality of Life Award and recognize Boyertown Area Senior High alumni that stayed within area businesses.
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job fairs in Cumberland County
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job fairs in Cumberland County. Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job …. Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job fairs in Cumberland County. PennDOT announces winners of Paint the Plow Contest. PennDOT announces winners of Paint the Plow Contest. Grant program helping businesses spruce up storefronts.
Daily Local News
The Garage in Kennett Square offers the Career Compass Program
In the late 90’s, there was a renaissance of new ideas of how to serve the local community’s young people. Michelle Ridge, wife of Governor Tom Ridge, initiated a program “Communities that Care” (CTC) that provided a major grant in using evidence-based prevention programs and policies to foster positive mental health and youth development. The Kennett Education Foundation was founded to support the School District in recognizing great schoolteachers, supporting innovation in education and encouraging kids to continue their education after high school.
Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month
Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.4 million sold in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — There's a new millionaire in Dickson City. So, check those Cash 5 tickets!. The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Tuesday — 06, 13, 19, 32, 37 — to win more than $1.4 million!. The winning...
Route 220 back open after crash in central PA
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. A stretch of highway was shut down in Lycoming County after a wreck. According to PennDOT, it happened on Route 220 between Hughesville and Beech Glen, Sullivan County. The highway reopened around 8 a.m.
Business associate accused of murdering Pennsylvania mother found in shallow grave
Investigators said that Blair Watts killed Jennifer Brown on Jan. 3 before reporting her missing one day later. Brown's body was found in a shallow grave on Jan. 18.
abc27.com
York County police phone number being used in scams
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department (LWTPD), phone numbers associated with the LWTPD are being used as a part of phone scams. The LWTPD says scammers are spoofing their phone numbers and asking people to go to the police department in-person...
City of York, school nurses are seeking donations of socks and sweatpants for students in need
YORK, Pa. — The City of York's Bureau of Health announced it is teaming up with York City school nurses to sponsor a "Socks and Sweats" drive this month. Organizers said children's socks and sweatpants (because they can be unisex) are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk to school and get wet feet due to the elements, or those who come to school without proper attire for the cold conditions.
wfmd.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Double Fatal
It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
abc27.com
Columbia, Pa. man sentenced on firearm, drug charges
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, a Columbia, Pa. man was sentenced to nine and a half to 20 years in prison on firearm and drug charges. A report from the district attorney’s office says 27-year-old Ismael Rosario...
Officials release cause of death for woman who died on Harrisburg street
Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday afternoon on a Harrisburg street, authorities said. The 30-year-old woman found around 3 p.m. in the area of North Third and South streets died from a heart attack, according to Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel. He said an autopsy was conducted Thursday morning.
Bomb threat evacuates Strong Industries in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police closed down Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County on Thursday while they investigated a reported bomb threat in the parking lot of Strong Industries. According to police chief Craig Lutcher, a bomb threat was called in around 12:15 on Thursday in the 3200 block of Point Township […]
Woman who died in Harrisburg considered a ‘suspicious death,’ officials say
UPDATE: Officials release cause of death for woman who died on Harrisburg street. A woman’s death in Harrisburg is being considered suspicious after she was found in downtown Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel confirmed that the woman was found in the area of North 3rd and South...
WGAL
Woman injured in crash in Cumberland County
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of South Market Street and the entrance ramp to Route 15 north in Upper Allen Township. "The investigation revealed that the operator of...
therecord-online.com
Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case
MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
abc27.com
New Wing Stop is now opened in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Wing Stop recently opened its doors in York a few weeks ago, just in time for Super Bowl weekend. The new Wing Stop officially opened up on Monday, Jan. 30, according to an employee at the new location. The new York-based Wing Stop is located at 2474 E. Market Street.
WGAL
Deadly crash in Lancaster County, 1 dead
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crash turned deadly in Lancaster County at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township on Wednesday. The Lancaster County coroner has confirmed the victim is an adult man. The accident involved an Amazon truck and a Chevy SUV. It occurred around 5:20...
iheart.com
Officials Investigating Found Body As Suspicious Death
Officials Investigating Found Body As Suspicious Death. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg detectives say they're investigating a body found Wednesday as a suspicious death. A city spokesperson says the woman was discovered around 3 p.m. near North 3rd and South Streets. Witnesses say she was found on a sidewalk near a homeless shelter, but it's not known if she was a client there. City officials are treating her death as suspicious until they hear differently from the Dauphin County coroner. Her name hasn't been released.
Daily Local News
Student resource officers added to West Chester schools
EAST GOSHEN—The police presence has increased in the West Chester Area School District with the addition of school resource officers, or SRO, at Henderson and Rustin high schools. A SRO has walked the East High School hallways and parking lots since 2019. West Chester Area School District SROs work...
