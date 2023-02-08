ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Earns the Biggest Presale in Recent History! Where are Solana and Bitcoin Heading Next?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) might appear to be nothing more than another meme coin, but it’s received a sweeping amount of attention for a reason. To be specific, the BIG has gained $24M worth of presale funds in only a month! Users deem the coin a smart investment for several reasons. They recognise its cat-themed anime aesthetic will attract a community who appreciate this side of meme coin culture.
bitcoinist.com

SingularityNET (AGIX) Surges 26.84% Following Partnership with Cardano

According to Coinmarketcap, SingularityNET (AGIX) is currently up 31% in the last 24 hours and 237% in the last seven days. AGIX, the native cryptocurrency of the SingularityNET, a blockchain-based Al project, has recently been on dramatic heights. Since the start of 2023, the relatively unknown digital asset has rallied almost 800% and looks ready to continue its upward trajectory.
bitcoinist.com

BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Says He Is the Largest Holder of LOOKS Tokens

BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes tweeted on Wednesday that he is the largest holder of LOOKS tokens, as he currently holds about 17 million tokens (worth about $5.14 million). Hayes’s token holding is interesting and has drawn the attention of the community. LOOKS is the native, fungible token of the...
bitcoinist.com

LocalBitcoins Closes Trading Platform After A Decade Of Service

Via an official statement, the popular peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto trading platform LocalBitcoins announced the discontinuation of its service. The company claims that the persistent downside pressure in the crypto market negatively impacted its service capacity. LocalBitcoins Joins The List Of Fallen Companies. LocalBitcoins was created ten years ago as one...
bitcoinist.com

Litecoin (LTC), The Sandbox (SAND) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Post Massive Gains

Amidst a sea of uncertainty in the world of cryptocurrency, three players are making waves and turning heads. Litecoin (LTC), The Sandbox (SAND), and the recently introduced Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have posted massive gains, giving investors hope in a volatile market. Since its initial presale offering, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been the standout performer, surging 1400% and currently trading at an impressive $0.069. With the introduction of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), investment opportunities in promising new businesses are now within reach for all.
Time Out Global

Holy moly! There’s a £2.85 million converted chapel for sale in Camberwell

Imagine waking up under a stained-glass window and having your breakfast sitting on original church pews. For one deep-pocketed house-hunter, this could be a reality, as a spectacular converted chapel in Camberwell is for sale for £2.85 million. The four-bedroom home on Cormont Road in southeast London covers 3,200sq...
bitcoinist.com

Lido Finance Releases Details On Next Upgrade Ahead Of Ethereum Shanghai Launch

As the Shanghai upgrade launch draws near, Ethereum staking-compatible platforms are preparing to release deposited ETH back to stakers. Earlier today, one of the largest Ethereum liquid staking protocols, Lido Finance, released details concerning its latest upgrade ahead of the Ethereum shanghai hard fork. This upgrade consists of two core...
bitcoinist.com

RenQ Finance (RENQ) Aims To Be One of The Best Crypto Projects To Invest In For DeFi

For investors looking to uncover the most high-potential decentralized finance cryptocurrencies, look no further. RenQ Finance (RENQ) could be the best crypto to invest in during 2023, as the RENQ token presale is making waves in the DeFi space and could produce major gains for early investors. Read on to...
bitcoinist.com

Bryan Legend The Crypto King Rises Again with Vulcan Blockchain

Bryan Legend is a crypto visionary, influencer, investor, and entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of OOXY Labs and the CEO of Vulcan Blockchain, a revolutionary DeFi (Decentralized Finance) platform. This Australian crypto investor has founded several businesses to provide better earning opportunities through his ventures. Bryan Legend has been a part of different industries before taking the crypto world by storm with his astute visions and adventurous investments.
Hypebae

EXCLUSIVE: Marimekko x IKEA Launch Long-Awaited Homeware Collaboration

IKEA has joined forces with Finnish design brand Marimekko on a second collaborative home range. The Swedish company first teamed up with the Helsinki-based label in June last year, revealing a co-created shower curtain signaling the beginning of a wider release in March 2023. Comprised of 26 products in total, the full collaboration dubbed “BASTUA (translated to “sauna” in Småland, a region in Southern Sweden)” celebrates well-being and self-care, taking inspiration from the Nordic sauna culture. The designs span furniture, glassware and textiles, offering a pop of color and print to any space.
bitcoinist.com

Did Google Bard Kill AI Hype? Why Fetch.AI Could Fall By 80%

Fetch.ai and other AI-linked tokens have been soaring alongside the ChatGPT-driven artificial intelligence narrative. As a result FETUSD rallied more than 1,000% from lows and Google scrambled to launch its competitor called Bard. After several months of strong upside, FET is down 17% intraday already as negative news surrounding the...
bitcoinist.com

Increase Your Trading Capital 100x Instantly With The Power Of PrimeXBT Margin Trading

Crypto winter has been long, brutal, and cold, turning bulls into bears and turning portfolios into dust. Bitcoin and altcoins have begun to heat up, posting outstanding performance in January 2023 and beating all other assets in the market. But investors and traders are hesitant to start buying the dip...
bitcoinist.com

Solana, Big Eyes Coin, And Polkadot Go Green To Achieve Sustainability

The Yin and Yang is a Chinese philosophical concept that states that every force has an equally opposite force that is interconnected with each other. The Yin and Yang concept applies in cryptocurrencies too. Just like cryptos have their positives, they also have the negative aspects. Mining of cryptocurrencies has...
bitcoinist.com

Breaking: Kraken Settles With SEC And Ends Staking Services

The Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) charged the two Kraken crypto exchange subsidiaries, Payward Ventures Inc and Payward Trading Ltd, with failing to register and offering their asset staking-as-a-service program. Kraken agreed to immediately cease offering or selling securities through crypto asset staking programs to settle the SEC’s charges. In addition,...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto News: Ethereum Gains, Polygon Sails, Big Eyes Coin In Big Leap

As the cryptocurrency market continues on a rollercoaster trend in 2023, investors are keen to keep tabs on how key cryptocurrencies perform cumulatively, day-in-day-out. Very few cryptos have been spared so far, as the topsy-turvy nature of the market persists. However, it always seems as though after a slide, there is yet a bigger rise for the main gladiators.

