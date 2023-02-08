ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

No gun found after situation reported at Rustburg High School dance

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Around 9 p.m. Saturday, the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office received a report of a student with a gun at the Rustburg High School dance. After a search, nothing was found. The Sheriff’s Office is working with school administration to follow up with this active...
RUSTBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pet Stories: Meet Daisy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Daisy. She is a four-month-old mix breed dog looking for his forever home. Daisy is a large puppy and likely be a large dog. She is extremely playful and absolutely loves attention. She did well with other dogs and would be comfortable in a home by herself or with other dog with her level of energy. Daisy will need a lot of training she will need lots of chew toys, exercise, and would love a lot of space. If you have another dog a meet and greet is highly suggested.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pet Stories: Meet Stormy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Stormy! She is a seven-month-old cat looking for her forever home. Stormy has been a shelter cat since she was very little. When she was a kitten she had a broken pelvis that has since healed and now she is ready for adoption. She has a great demeanor and is a very active cat who loves attention and playing with toys. She didn’t seem to be shy and can be very playful. She loves windows and she love to climb. Stormy has been around other cats and would do well or in a multi cat home.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County woman stopped from taking loaded gun onto Roanoke flight

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/TSA Release) - A Bedford County woman was prevented from taking her loaded handgun onto a flight Sunday at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The .380 caliber gun was loaded with five bullets. The gun was caught as the woman entered the security checkpoint,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police find evidence of shots fired at NW Roanoke apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Evidence of shots fired Sunday night at The View at Blue Ridge Commons apartments has been confirmed by Roanoke Police. Police say they do not consider there to be any danger to the community. WDBJ7 was at the scene and is awaiting further details. Check back...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Students mourn beloved music teacher

SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Happy 93rd birthday to Texas Tavern

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An iconic restaurant in one of our hometowns is celebrating its 93rd anniversary Monday. Texas Tavern opened February 13, 1930. WDBJ7 spoke to fourth-generation owner Matt Bullington. He says the key is sticking to what has made them successful since they opened. ”So, we don’t try...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

VT students collecting donations for earthquake relief

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Virginia Tech are working to help support those in need in Turkey. The Turkish Student Association is fundraising and collecting donations for people affected by this past week’s earthquakes. The group is asking for new and gently used winter clothing and hygiene products.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

When the body, and mind, are worn out

Various doctors over the past 70+ years have complimented by genetic structure because, they said, it kept me clear of a lot of late-life issues like cancer, diabetes and others symptoms. That genetics doesn’t;t present, however, is a body that is wearing out, so much so that even items that have been replaced are now needed re-replacement.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville high school closed Monday after threat

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at George Washington High School in Danville are learning virtually Monday because of a threat aimed at the school. The threat was delivered Monday morning, according to Principal Reyhan Deskins, who did not share the nature of the threat or how it was delivered. Deskins...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Action plan will be developed to try eliminating road deaths in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Creating safer roads was a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan and a new grant will help them work toward that goal. Williamson Road had eight fatal crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Department of Transportation identified it as a historically disadvantaged community.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Middle school closed, sheriff’s office involved

UPDATE 2/10 at 1:05 P.M.: (WFXR) — The Clifton Forge Middle School closed on Friday morning after reports of an incident Thursday afternoon. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office tells WFXR that it received a report on February 9, that a juvenile had made a list of student names they allegedly intended to harm. As deputies began investigating, they learned the list allegedly came from a student enrolled at the Clifton Forge Middle School.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA

Community Policy