Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates Black History month in filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducingCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
No gun found after situation reported at Rustburg High School dance
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Around 9 p.m. Saturday, the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office received a report of a student with a gun at the Rustburg High School dance. After a search, nothing was found. The Sheriff’s Office is working with school administration to follow up with this active...
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories: Meet Daisy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Daisy. She is a four-month-old mix breed dog looking for his forever home. Daisy is a large puppy and likely be a large dog. She is extremely playful and absolutely loves attention. She did well with other dogs and would be comfortable in a home by herself or with other dog with her level of energy. Daisy will need a lot of training she will need lots of chew toys, exercise, and would love a lot of space. If you have another dog a meet and greet is highly suggested.
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories: Meet Stormy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Stormy! She is a seven-month-old cat looking for her forever home. Stormy has been a shelter cat since she was very little. When she was a kitten she had a broken pelvis that has since healed and now she is ready for adoption. She has a great demeanor and is a very active cat who loves attention and playing with toys. She didn’t seem to be shy and can be very playful. She loves windows and she love to climb. Stormy has been around other cats and would do well or in a multi cat home.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County woman stopped from taking loaded gun onto Roanoke flight
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/TSA Release) - A Bedford County woman was prevented from taking her loaded handgun onto a flight Sunday at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The .380 caliber gun was loaded with five bullets. The gun was caught as the woman entered the security checkpoint,...
WDBJ7.com
Police find evidence of shots fired at NW Roanoke apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Evidence of shots fired Sunday night at The View at Blue Ridge Commons apartments has been confirmed by Roanoke Police. Police say they do not consider there to be any danger to the community. WDBJ7 was at the scene and is awaiting further details. Check back...
WSET
'I have no regrets & will not apologize,' Bedford Co. school board member says of arrest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bedford County School Board Member arrested for alleged assault and battery is now speaking out. On Thursday, ABC 13 received a statement from Matthew Holbrook explaining in his words what happened on Monday. You can read Holbrook's full statement below:. "The man that...
WSLS
Students mourn beloved music teacher
SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
WDBJ7.com
Happy 93rd birthday to Texas Tavern
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An iconic restaurant in one of our hometowns is celebrating its 93rd anniversary Monday. Texas Tavern opened February 13, 1930. WDBJ7 spoke to fourth-generation owner Matt Bullington. He says the key is sticking to what has made them successful since they opened. ”So, we don’t try...
James Monroe students honored for helping to stop fellow classmate who brought gun to school
UNION, WV (WVNS) — A dinner was held on Tuesday, February 7th honoring the James Monroe High School students who helped to stop a potential tragedy. On January 19th, James Monroe High School and the neighboring Monroe County Technical Center went into lockdown after a student brought a gun onto campus. During shop class in […]
WDBJ7.com
VT students collecting donations for earthquake relief
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Virginia Tech are working to help support those in need in Turkey. The Turkish Student Association is fundraising and collecting donations for people affected by this past week’s earthquakes. The group is asking for new and gently used winter clothing and hygiene products.
Blue Ridge Muse
When the body, and mind, are worn out
Various doctors over the past 70+ years have complimented by genetic structure because, they said, it kept me clear of a lot of late-life issues like cancer, diabetes and others symptoms. That genetics doesn’t;t present, however, is a body that is wearing out, so much so that even items that have been replaced are now needed re-replacement.
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
WDBJ7.com
Danville’s House of Hope expands to provide additional guests with temporary shelter
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - House of Hope now has a shelter exclusively for women, single mothers and children. The additional shelter is called Norma’s Place, after Norma Brower, a House of Hope board member and city of Danville employee. “She saw that the need for homelessness services and emergency...
WSLS
Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
WDBJ7.com
Danville high school closed Monday after threat
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at George Washington High School in Danville are learning virtually Monday because of a threat aimed at the school. The threat was delivered Monday morning, according to Principal Reyhan Deskins, who did not share the nature of the threat or how it was delivered. Deskins...
WDBJ7.com
Action plan will be developed to try eliminating road deaths in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Creating safer roads was a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan and a new grant will help them work toward that goal. Williamson Road had eight fatal crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Department of Transportation identified it as a historically disadvantaged community.
WDBJ7.com
VDOT officials warn of possible icy roads heading into Monday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday’s storm was primarily a rain event, so VDOT officials say they didn’t see any major issues with roads. But experts still want drivers to be cautious, especially Sunday night and Monday morning. VDOT officials say there have been some minor road and pavement...
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Middle school closed, sheriff’s office involved
UPDATE 2/10 at 1:05 P.M.: (WFXR) — The Clifton Forge Middle School closed on Friday morning after reports of an incident Thursday afternoon. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office tells WFXR that it received a report on February 9, that a juvenile had made a list of student names they allegedly intended to harm. As deputies began investigating, they learned the list allegedly came from a student enrolled at the Clifton Forge Middle School.
Comments / 0