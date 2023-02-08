Read full article on original website
Related
1,000 Pounds Of Legal Cannabis Shipped From Uruguay To The US: Is This A New Record?
Uruguay, the first country in the world to legalize recreational marijuana, is currently exporting low-THC cannabis, or hemp, to the United States. According to information procured exclusively by Javier Hasse, managing director of Benzinga Cannabis and CEO of El Planteo, CEND, a provider of technology and certification platforms to the cannabis industry, has completed its inaugural shipment of approximately 1,000 pounds of high-quality cannabis flowers to Low Gravity, a hemp company that specializes in quality control, production and distribution of flowers and kief. This shipment, valued at approximately $2.5 million, will be sold to consumers who want to experience the multiple benefits of cannabinoids without the psychotropic effects of delta-9 THC.
Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name
Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife...
thesource.com
Cannabis chain once worth $1.7 billion is nearly failing as the pot industry faces a major reckoning
A regulatory filing report shows how a chain of cannabis stores that was once deemed as the “Apple store of weed” is impending financial collapse. Once valued as high as $1.7 billion as a public company, MedMen reported it has only $15.6 million in cash remaining. This is no match for their $137.4 million in debt.
Large Cannabis Distributor Added To Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Preferred Vendor Program
Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has added GrowersHouse, a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting, their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a...
Motley Fool
2 Cannabis Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Trulieve has had 19 consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA. Green Thumb Industries has shown a net profit for nine straight quarters. Trulieve is well placed to succeed if Florida adopts adult-use cannabis sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Neighbor Sues Over Marijuana Odor, Walmart Shoplifter Found With 37 Lbs Of Ganja & More In Weed Chronicles
As marijuana legalization spreads across the country, more and more people are freely enjoying smoking the plant in the comfort of their homes. Some are using it recreationally, others for medical purposes. Either way, secondhand smoke is affecting others. Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd is one of them. She is bothered by the...
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
Turnto10.com
Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not
It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. “They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” warns Paula Fleming, chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
4th stimulus check update 2023 — 9 states eligible to get between $200 and $1,700 – see if your zip code qualifies
SEVERAL states are eligible to still get stimulus checks up to $1,700, but it's dependent on your zip code. Californians can claim a check worth up to $1,050 from the Golden State Stimulus payment. On the other hand, Colorado residents who submitted their tax returns late in 2022 should also...
While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care
The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting
pharmacytimes.com
States With Legal Medical, Recreational Cannabis Policies Do Not Have Significantly Higher Rate of Psychosis-Related Outcomes
This is the largest known study to consider medical and recreational cannabis policies with US psychosis-related health care claims. New research indicates that there is not a statistically significant association between rates of psychosis-related health outcomes and states that have medical and recreational cannabis polices, according to findings published in JAMA Network Open.
Cannabis News Week: THC-O Warning; States Making Drug Money
THC-O is potentially dangerous and has a similar profile to the component in vape pens that caused the 2019/2020 EVALI outbreak.
Rent Is Dropping the Fastest in These 8 States
While many states are experiencing an increase in rental costs, some are seeing more affordable rates.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Comments / 3