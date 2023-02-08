ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 3

Related
Benzinga

1,000 Pounds Of Legal Cannabis Shipped From Uruguay To The US: Is This A New Record?

Uruguay, the first country in the world to legalize recreational marijuana, is currently exporting low-THC cannabis, or hemp, to the United States. According to information procured exclusively by Javier Hasse, managing director of Benzinga Cannabis and CEO of El Planteo, CEND, a provider of technology and certification platforms to the cannabis industry, has completed its inaugural shipment of approximately 1,000 pounds of high-quality cannabis flowers to Low Gravity, a hemp company that specializes in quality control, production and distribution of flowers and kief. This shipment, valued at approximately $2.5 million, will be sold to consumers who want to experience the multiple benefits of cannabinoids without the psychotropic effects of delta-9 THC.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Large Cannabis Distributor Added To Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Preferred Vendor Program

Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has added GrowersHouse, a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting, their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a...
FLORIDA STATE
Motley Fool

2 Cannabis Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Trulieve has had 19 consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA. Green Thumb Industries has shown a net profit for nine straight quarters. Trulieve is well placed to succeed if Florida adopts adult-use cannabis sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
ARIZONA STATE
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Turnto10.com

Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not

It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. “They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” warns Paula Fleming, chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
pharmacytimes.com

States With Legal Medical, Recreational Cannabis Policies Do Not Have Significantly Higher Rate of Psychosis-Related Outcomes

This is the largest known study to consider medical and recreational cannabis policies with US psychosis-related health care claims. New research indicates that there is not a statistically significant association between rates of psychosis-related health outcomes and states that have medical and recreational cannabis polices, according to findings published in JAMA Network Open.
washingtonstatenews.net

Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
WASHINGTON STATE
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...

Comments / 0

Community Policy