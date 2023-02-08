Read full article on original website
Louisiana mom arrested for attaching recording device to daughter’s wheelchair over mistreatment concerns sues school district
A Louisiana woman who was arrested for allegedly attaching a listening device to her daughter’s wheelchair to record what she said was ongoing mistreatment is suing local law enforcement and school officials. Amanda Carter says that Livingston Parish Public Schools discriminated against her daughter, a minor identified in the...
Catholic high school student who believes in only two genders suspended, arrested for protesting his suspension
Report: A Catholic high school student in Canada was arrested Monday after being suspended for protesting against transgender people's use of bathrooms labeled for girls at his school. He says that according to his personal and religious beliefs, that there are only two genders. Now he is appealing his case (along with his attorney) to Ontario's human rights tribunal.
Action News Jax
‘It is bad:’ Former Celebration Church pastor sues current leadership, alleges fraud
The embattled former pastor of Celebration Church is now fighting back with a countersuit against some of the megachurch’s current leadership.
KLTV
Attorneys for Longview man accused in Jan. 6 riot ask judge to delay trial
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - The attorneys representing a Longview man for his involvement in the Jan. 6. 2021 riot at the United States Capitol are asking for more time to prepare for the impending trial. During a hearing held Tuesday afternoon in Judge Royce C. Lamberth’s court, attorneys led by...
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit from former Hamline instructor
A federal judge in Minneapolis dismissed a lawsuit a former art history professor filed against Hamline University after she was not brought back to teach this semester. She had shown two images of the prophet Muhammad last semester.
KABC
Judge Rejects Bail Proposal For FTX Founder
(New York, NY) — A federal judge is rejecting a proposal to modify the bail conditions for Sam Bankman-Fried [[ freed ]]. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan didn’t provide a reason for the denial and said a hearing remains scheduled for the disgraced crypto king on February 9th. The 30-year-old has been out on a quarter-billion-dollar bond since pleading not guilty to looting billions from the now-bankrupt FTX. The denial comes despite an agreement between Bankman-Fried and prosecutors to address potential witness tampering concerns.
coloradopolitics.com
Justices critical of proposed racial bias rule supported by defense attorneys, trial judges
Colorado's Supreme Court justices gave a less-than-enthusiastic reception on Tuesday to a proposed rule that, if enacted, would aim to curb lawyers' ability to remove people of color from criminal juries for reasons related to race. During a nearly three-hour hearing, prosecutors from across the state uniformly lined up to...
This Law School Is The First To Be Named After A Black Practicing Attorney
The College of Law at St. Thomas University was renamed the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law in honor of the civil rights lawyer widely known as 'Black America's Attorney General.'
