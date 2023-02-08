ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana mom arrested for attaching recording device to daughter’s wheelchair over mistreatment concerns sues school district

A Louisiana woman who was arrested for allegedly attaching a listening device to her daughter’s wheelchair to record what she said was ongoing mistreatment is suing local law enforcement and school officials. Amanda Carter says that Livingston Parish Public Schools discriminated against her daughter, a minor identified in the...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Alpha Tango

Catholic high school student who believes in only two genders suspended, arrested for protesting his suspension

Report: A Catholic high school student in Canada was arrested Monday after being suspended for protesting against transgender people's use of bathrooms labeled for girls at his school. He says that according to his personal and religious beliefs, that there are only two genders. Now he is appealing his case (along with his attorney) to Ontario's human rights tribunal.
KABC

Judge Rejects Bail Proposal For FTX Founder

(New York, NY) — A federal judge is rejecting a proposal to modify the bail conditions for Sam Bankman-Fried [[ freed ]]. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan didn’t provide a reason for the denial and said a hearing remains scheduled for the disgraced crypto king on February 9th. The 30-year-old has been out on a quarter-billion-dollar bond since pleading not guilty to looting billions from the now-bankrupt FTX. The denial comes despite an agreement between Bankman-Fried and prosecutors to address potential witness tampering concerns.
NEW YORK STATE

