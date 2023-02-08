Read full article on original website
Related
sunny95.com
Fatal crash shuts down interstate
COLUMBUS – One person was killed and three others injured in a traffic accident that shut down an East Side interstate for several hours early Thursday. Latosha Jordan, of Columbus, was killed when she was injured by an SUV on an exit ramp from I-70 westbound to I-270, according to Columbus Division of Pol9ice accident investigators.
Alcohol suspected in a Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two
MARION, OHIO (WCMH) – A man is dead after a head-on collision on Marion-Cardington Road East in Pleasant Township and alcohol is suspected to be a factor, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The OHSP is investigating a crash in Marion County involving a 2007 Dodge Dakota, which was heading west on Marion-Cardington Road, […]
WHIZ
Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
‘Wasn’t trying to kill him’: Man calls 911 after shooting at truck driver
A man who fired a shot at a truck driver, while driving on I-71 Wednesday evening, told a 911 dispatcher he believed the truck driver was trying to run him off the road.
WKYC
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Truck driver shot on I-71 during alleged road rage incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident resulted in a shooting on Wednesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say that...
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – Two separate accidents, five minutes apart, resulted in one death, three injuries and a one-mile closure of Interstate 70 West early Thursday morning. Just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning a person who was examining an accident on I-70 westbound, was struck by a car and died. The incident happened at the […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Motorcycle Crash with Vehicle in Fairfield County
Fairfield – A motorcycle crash has emergency crews heading to the scene around 6 pm on Thursday in Berne Township. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 3600 Duffy road in Lancaster. Dispatch reported that the crash occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle in a head-on collision.
richlandsource.com
Marion man killed in 2-car crash on Tuesday night
MARION -- A Marion man was killed and two other people injured after a two-car crash Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Tyler E. Johnson, 30, of Marion, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Marion County Coroner, Dr. Gary Burton.
Repeat offender arrested for drug possession in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A narcotics investigation concluded leading to the arrest of two people, including one repeat-offender, accused of selling and using drugs in Bucyrus. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Hill and Robert Bowersock on the 900 block of Sherman Street, however the sheriff’s office said Hill was the target of the […]
Missing Columbus man found dead in Trunk of abandoned Tesla
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus have identified the body found inside the trunk of an abandoned Tesla of a man reported missing January. Columbus homicide bureau detectives are asking the public to assist in identifying two individuals seen walking away from the car near the time of the man’s disappearance. Hajid Jordan was found in the trunk of a Tesla Model 3 that was abandoned in a west Columbus neighborhood during the early morning hours of January 14. “The 44-year-old victim had been reported missing from Howard County, Maryland. Detectives with the Missing Persons Unit discovered the victim’s body The post Missing Columbus man found dead in Trunk of abandoned Tesla appeared first on Shore News Network.
sunny95.com
Shooting victim dies in hospital
COLUMBUS – A man who was shot on the South Side early Sunday has died. Marchel Brooks was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to detectives with the Columbus police Homicide Unit. Brooks, 20, was with three other men in the 3300 block...
sciotopost.com
Wanted Man Indicted for Running from Law Enforcement in Franklin and Hocking County
Hocking County – A man who made himself known to the police has been indicted and has warrants for his arrest in both Franklin and Hocking counties, he has currently been taken into custody in California. Corey J Kelly met Southern Ohio officers first when on the 13th of...
boonecountydailynews.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest
Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Trooper Michael Risley was patrolling I-74 near C.R. 700 W. in Shelby County, he noticed a silver Ford Ranger following another vehicle too closely. Trooper Risley pulled the truck over on I-74 near the 103 mile marker. While speaking with the driver and passenger, Trooper Risley became suspicious of possible drug activity. He requested assistance from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and two deputies responded. Trooper Hunter McCord and her K9 Koda also responded to assist.
crawfordcountynow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Montgomery guilty of murder
BUCYRUS—Moments ago, a jury found Timothy Montgomery, 50, of Crestline, guilty of two counts of murder (but not of aggravated murder) in the brutal beating death of Michael “Mikey” Benedict in October of 2021. Montgomery’s wife, Jaqueline, is set to face trial next month on similar charges....
Arrest made in fatal Springfield shooting investigation
A man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries and a woman, 54-year-old Racquel Fowler of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WATCH: Prosecutor speaks on details surrounding death of Deputy Yates
On July 24, 2022, Deputy Yates responded with other officers to Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park located on Ashwood Drive on reports of a woman breaking into a home. When officers arrived on the scene, they were met with gunfire.
peakofohio.com
Domestic complaint leads to multiple arrests
Two Bellefontaine residents were arrested following a domestic complaint Monday around 6:30 p.m. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a residence in the 400 block of North Detroit Street. While en route, dispatch advised a female, Mindy Gallagher, 33, held a razor blade up to the caller’s throat and then left the scene on foot.
UPMATTERS
Ohio residents killed in Mackinac County crash identified
MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: The two Ohio residents killed in a crash on US-2 in Mackinac County this past weekend have been identified as 22-year-old Jordan Hostetler and 27-year-old Joas Miller, both of Plain City, Ohio. The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says that speed, in addition to...
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 11 p.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 11 p.m., about 2,400 AEP customers and more than 4,300 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity and about 240 homes in Franklin […]
Comments / 1