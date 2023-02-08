Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
The Last of Us Episode 5 arrives early in the first movie on HBO!
The release date for the Last of Us Episode 5 has been announced. The show will be a little bit more complicated than all of the previous installments of HBO’s hit video game. Since Netflix doesn’t want to fight the Super Bowl next week, the last of us will...
Collider
10 Similarities Between 'The Last of Us' and 'The Walking Dead'
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the shows The Last of Us and The Walking Dead.Since debuting on HBO in mid-January 2023, The Last Of Us has blown up in popularity. Based on the video game of the same name, the series has been drawing a lot of comparisons to AMC’s The Walking Dead, another popular post-apocalyptic, pandemic-inspired drama.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: The ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom cinches another win, this time over ‘The Last of Us’
The fantasy world is plagued by controversy at the moment, as the conversation about Hogwarts Legacy overshadows nearly every other property. The campaign to save Warrior Nun refuses to be ignored, however, even in the midst of ongoing J.K. Rowling drama. The dedicated effort to see the show return hit yet another major milestone this week, even beating out the biggest show currently on television.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Cancelled Showtime Series Finds New Home at Starz
Television cancellations have been happening across a wide array of networks and streaming services as of late -- but it looks like once recent casualty might ultimately have a happy ending. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Starz will be picking up the upcoming television adaptation of Three Women, a week ...
'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1944': Everything Fans Need to Know
Stop the presses! A new Yellowstone prequel series is reportedly in the works. Paramount Network officials revealed that a new spinoff series, dubbed 1944, is in development. News of the latest Taylor Sheridan project to be greenlit came on Feb. 5th, when Paramount producers held a thank-you event in Hamilton, Montana to talk up the economic benefits brought to the area by Yellowstone and 1923, which film nearby.
'Sister Wives' Star Won't Appear Much Next Season
According to The Sun, one of the ex-wives of Kody Brown won't be seen on the show much next season. The source told the outlet that Meri Brown will "hardly make any appearances" in the upcoming season following her split from Kody and the rest of the Brown family.
Gizmodo
The Mandalorian Is Moving to Regular TV... for One Night Only
The Mandalorian, the show that helped launch an entire streaming service, is coming off that streaming service for one night only. With the third season of the hit Star Wars show quickly approaching, the very first episode will make its broadcast debut, airing on ABC, Freeform, and FX on February 24.
EW.com
Turn on all the lights before watching the trailer for Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman
Is The Boogeyman financed by Big Electricity? The horror movie's first trailer certainly seems to suggest that light is the antidote to whatever's hiding in the dark, be it in your closet or underneath the bed. The Boogeyman is based on a short story by Stephen King, originally published way...
Popculture
Netflix's 2023 Cancellations Have Targeted Shows With LGBTQ+ Characters and Stories
Barely a big toe into 2023, and Netflix has already canceled several queer shows. Over 20 LGBTQ-inclusive television and streaming shows were canceled last year, including Saved by the Bell, Love, Victor, Queer as Folk, Los Espookys, Legendary, and Warrior Nun, which deserved more seasons. Despite this, executives love to go on canceling sprees, and queer TV shows always seem the most vulnerable. There is Heartstopper and a few stray roles on mainstream TV, but besides that, LGBTQ+ characters are scarce. There have been many fantastic LGBTQ+ shows on Netflix, but unfortunately, they have all been canceled after only one or two seasons. Here's a list of the LGBTQ+ series that won't survive past 2023.
Mel Brooks’ ‘History of the World, Part II’ Is Finally Here
Mel Brooks hasn’t made a film since 1995’s Dracula: Dead and Loving It. Since then he’s made several Broadway shows based on his hits, and he was also, like, in his mid-90s, which tends to slow a person down just a little bit. Now, at long last, the comedy legend behind so many of our favorite movies has finally returned with ... a TV show! Look, we’ll take what we can get at this point.
Demon Slayer Hypes Season 3 Premiere With New Promo
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has kicked off its world tour for its special Season 3 premiere, and a new promo has launched to help hype up how successful its new movie is doing overseas! While the third season of the series is currently scheduled for its full run some time this April as part ...
Collider
’The Walking Dead’s Future Shows Should Leave Existing Characters Behind
The Walking Dead was part of a very different television landscape when it premiered back in 2010. For years, it was one of the most successful shows on television, one that would quickly become one of the most defining iterations of its genre. Things won’t be so easy for any of the three major spin-offs currently in the works, however. The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and the untitled spinoff featuring Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) Grimes are all setting themselves up to fail by focusing on major characters from the original show. If The Walking Dead wants to have any hope of standing out from its substantial competition, it needs to move beyond the original show and stop focusing on characters and stories well past their prime.
wegotthiscovered.com
The most encouraging reaction to ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ by far is that the CGI doesn’t suck
Arguably the single biggest criticism of the altogether-polarizing Phase Four was that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s CGI had taken a worrying dip in quality across the board, which inevitably created some concerns for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. After all, the vast majority of Peyton Reed’s threequel is set...
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser describes “ugly” fight with Matt Damon on ‘90s movie
Before Brendan Fraser was an Oscars 2023 nominee for his performance in The Whale, the star was making waves in Hollywood as early as the ’90s. One film in particular put Fraser in the spotlight, the 1992 thriller movie School Ties, which saw the star work alongside Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Chris O’Donnell.
thedigitalfix.com
New Planet of the Apes movie will continue Caesar’s legacy
Of the new movies coming up in the next few years, one of the most exciting is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. A continuation of the rebooted action movies, this installment covers time after Caeser, the main character from the previous trilogy, however, some new details suggest he’s still around in spirit.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nintendo is finally letting some of its most beloved games out of the vault
In a surprising move, as a part of the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has released several old Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games onto the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service for the Nintendo Switch. Of course, the service already boasted games from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo...
disneyfanatic.com
“Anti-White Propaganda”: Controversy Surrounds Disney’s Latest Show
Disney’s troubles with the “woke” messaging don’t appear to be over yet, with the latest episode from The Proud Family reboot inviting criticism. Not all of Disney’s decisions appeal to its wide and ranging fan base. Most recently, some of Disney’s latest entertainment—its reboot of the old sitcom, The Proud Family, has garnered a lot of attention for its recent “Juneteenth” episode. The episode has left many fans and commentators bemused with the entertainment giant, the Walt Disney Company.
Beloved Star Wars Video Game Saga on Sale for Under $4
A new deal for one of the most beloved Star Wars video game franchises of all-time is now available for a brief period of time. Long before titles like Star Wars Squadrons or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order came about, Star Wars games used to release far more frequently. And while video games set within ...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest teen occult drama breaks the spin-off curse in the top ten charts
Like night follows day, Netflix releases a young adult-oriented series with slight occult features and a mixture of dramedy. Its latest offering follows heavily in the vein of its greatest successes, with it a rare spin-off from the massive streamer. More impressively, it has clocked up some seriously strong viewership.
