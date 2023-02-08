Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks for 2023
January’s robust job report is raising concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high. Market experts are now expecting a higher terminal interest rate. As uncertainty clouds...
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever
Energy and consumer goods are about as stable as the business world gets.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Blackstone is seeing record demand for its management services while paying a nearly 4% yield. Prologis is the leading industrial operator in the world with room to keep growing. Iron Mountain's niche business model in the storage industry helps it weather all seasons of the economy. You’re reading a free...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in February
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.5%, can really pad your pocketbook.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Owning in 2023
These high-yield dividend equities can deliver solid returns in 2023 and beyond.
This Exceptional Dividend Stock Showcases What Makes it a Great Buy
The company reached an aspirational goal last year by working tirelessly as a team.
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
Life Storage keeps growing its portfolio and its payouts.
1 Dividend Stock You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023
With the market relapsing into a fresh bout of the volatility after estimate-crushing employment numbers, high dividend-yielding and fundamentally sound stock Gilead Sciences (GILD) could help investors secure a steady...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
These stocks could boost your portfolio in bear markets and bull markets.
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Agree Realty now owns more than 1,800 retail properties. This net-lease REIT has consistently outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average on total return and yield. Its rock-solid balance sheet should fuel more portfolio and dividend growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
These companies are built to last -- and their dividends are, too.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy With Decades of Passive Income Potential
These two companies pay above-average dividends to shareholders.
Best Dividend ETFs of 2023
Stocks that pay quarterly dividends can help protect your portfolio from rocky markets—and inflation.
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields in the S&P 500
One industry in particular dominates the list of stocks with the highest dividend yields in the benchmark index.
Motley Fool
1 Indicator Showing Why These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Are Great Buys
Most institutional investors don't foresee changing their alternative investment strategy. Retail investors could benefit from increasing their allocation to alternatives. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0