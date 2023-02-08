ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons.
Entrepreneur

3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks for 2023

January’s robust job report is raising concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high. Market experts are now expecting a higher terminal interest rate. As uncertainty clouds...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Blackstone is seeing record demand for its management services while paying a nearly 4% yield. Prologis is the leading industrial operator in the world with room to keep growing. Iron Mountain's niche business model in the storage industry helps it weather all seasons of the economy.
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever.
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Agree Realty now owns more than 1,800 retail properties. This net-lease REIT has consistently outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average on total return and yield. Its rock-solid balance sheet should fuel more portfolio and dividend growth.
marketscreener.com

Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
NASDAQ

Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Motley Fool

1 Indicator Showing Why These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Are Great Buys

Most institutional investors don't foresee changing their alternative investment strategy. Retail investors could benefit from increasing their allocation to alternatives.

