India banks' loan exposure to Adani Group against shares not significant - RBI DG Jain
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian banks' exposure of loans against shares to the embattled Adani Group is not very significant, a deputy governor of the central bank said on Wednesday, allaying concerns that lenders could be hurt as a result of a massive sell-off in the conglomerate. Investors have been worried...
India's Adani to prepay $1.11 billion loans on shares, denies report on capex cut
Feb 6 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group on Monday said shares related to some group companies will be released following the pre-payment of $1.11 billion of loans ahead of their maturity in 2024 while denying media reports that said the conglomerate was planning to cut back its capital spending.
India's Adani shares see extended sell-off as credit warnings kick in
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The sell-off in India's Adani Group's seven listed companies, where more than $110 billion in market value has already evaporated, continued on Monday as a U.S. short-seller's report critical of the group's finances now led to credit warnings. Ratings agency Moody's warned on Friday that the group...
Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire
Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.
PGIM Private Capital provided record $16.1B in private debt globally in 2022
PGIM Private Capital provided $16.1 billion of senior debt and junior capital to 241 middle-market companies and projects globally in 2022, completing a second consecutive record year of originations for the firm. PGIM Private Capital is a leading source of private debt for public and private companies and is the private capital arm of PGIM, the $1.2 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).
Adani faces fresh risk as MSCI examines free float of its stocks
SYDNEY/NEW DELHI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group faced fresh concerns on Thursday after financial index provider MSCI said it was reviewing the free float designation of some of its companies' securities.
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
Japan's Nippon Steel to pay record FY dividend on rising profit
(Reuters) - Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp on Thursday posted a 2% increase in April-December net profit to 517 billion yen ($4 billion) and said it would pay a record-high full-year dividend of 180 yen per share. Nippon Steel, which kept its full-year net profit forecast unchanged at 670...
India's Adani mulls independent review after short-seller's criticism
BENGALURU, Feb 7 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group is considering independent evaluation of issues relating to legal compliance, related party transactions and internal controls following a U.S. short-seller's critical report on its businesses, disclosures showed on Tuesday.
FMC Asks Mediterranean Shipping Company to Explain Congestion Charge
The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission has given Mediterranean Shipping Company until the end of the month to explain a $1,000 congestion surcharge levied against a shipper. The deadline follows a complaint filed by SOFi Paper Products. The Ocean Shipping Reform Act 2022, which President Biden signed into law in June,...
Standard Chartered shares jump on reports UAE bank reconsidering takeover bid
Shares in global bank Standard Chartered have jumped by about a tenth as fresh reports emerged that the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates could be reconsidering a multi-billion dollar takeover offer.First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) said in December that it had been mulling a takeover bid, but that the possible offer had been abandoned.On Thursday, it emerged that FAB could again be considering a bid for the London-listed banking giant worth 30 to 35 billion US dollars (£24.7 billion to £28.8 billion), according to reports from Bloomberg.Standard Chartered declined to comment and FAB could not immediately be reached...
Asian stocks draw massive foreign inflows on softer dollar, growth optimism
(Reuters) - Emerging Asia ex-China stocks received massive inflows in January, with investors expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to slow down the pace of its rate hikes and as the dollar weakened against regional currencies. Data from stock exchanges in Taiwan, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and South Korea...
Global investors losing appetite for Chinese government bonds
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Global investors are reducing their holdings of Chinese government bonds, a steady source of secure returns during the pandemic years, as they prepare for some monetary tightening in China and eye juicier stock markets in the reopened economy. China's bond market was the outlier in 2022...
Gautam Adani facing another setback as key index probes free float of stocks
India’s Adani Group faced fresh concerns on Thursday after financial index provider MSCI said it was reviewing the free float designation of some group company securities. Billionaire Gautam Adani has seen some $110 billion wiped off the value of seven firms in the group he founded after US short seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing. Analysts say a change in free float status could affect the weightings of MSCI index constituents, possibly triggering a shift of positions by funds as many investments globally are aligned to such indexes. “Some investors follow MSCI index as a...
Embattled Adani Embarks On A Coal Fire Sale To Boost Liquidity
India’s conglomerate Adani is offering coal cargoes at a discount to benchmarks in a move suggesting that the group’s traders are eager to sell the coal quickly and potentially boost the liquidity at Adani Group, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Thursday. The giant industrial conglomerate...
India PM Modi invites foreign investment in country's energy sector
BENGALURU, India (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday India represented a major opportunity for foreign investors in the energy sector as the nation looks to boost its local output while continuing to cut emissions. (Reporting by Nidhi Varma in Bengaluru; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by...
China says willing to boost confidence of both domestic and Australian firms
BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China is willing to work with Australia to boost confidence of enterprises in both countries and stabilise their expectations for prospective cooperation, Shu Jueting, spokesperson of the commerce ministry said on Thursday. China is also willing to negotiate some technical issues that both countries cared...
Henkel CEO: plan significant expansion of consumer goods business
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Henkel wants to significantly expand its consumer goods business after merging its cosmetics and detergents divisions, Chief Executive Carsten Knobel told WirtschaftsWoche in an interview. "We have a clear strategy to grow in the consumer business both organically and through acquisitions," he said in the interview...
Exclusive-Black Knight to shed unit in bid to save $13 billion sale to ICE -sources
(Reuters) - Mortgage data vendor Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Inc has decided to put its Empower loan origination software business up for sale in an effort to overcome U.S. antitrust concerns over its $13.1 billion proposed acquisition by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Inc, people familiar with the matter said. ICE's takeover of...
Nine Mile Metals to Hire Windfall Geotek's AI Services for the Properties Located in the Bathurst Mining Camp & Acquire a New Claim Block
DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. (TSXV:WIN),(OTC:WINKF),(FSE:L7C2)a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector is pleased to announce it has signed a contract to provide AI Mineral Exploration Targeting services forNINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE:NINE, OTCQB:VMSXF, FSE:KQ9)
