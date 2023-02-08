Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
ComicBook
New Cyberpunk 2077 Features Make Fans Want to Play Again
A new Cyberpunk 2077 update was released this week and a couple of new features have been added to the open-world role-playing game. More specifically, the game now supports NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex on compatible hardware. Of course, this is only relevant to PC users, but it's been something many PC users have been asking for quite a while. And both are finally implemented. Unfortunately, though, the new Overdrive Ray Tracing effects in the works have not been included. Regardless, with these two features implemented, the game on PC is going to get a performance and fidelity upgrade.
Polygon
Where to pre-order Metroid Prime Remastered’s physical version
Nintendo surprise-launched Metroid Prime Remastered during its February Direct, and even more shocking was that the $39.99 digital version arrived on the eShop on the same day. The remaster brings updated HD graphics, improved sound, and twin stick shooter controls to make it play like most other modern FPS games (optionally, it features Wii-style controls, and they’re apparently great).
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Confirms Beloved Mode Is Returning
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back yet another beloved game mode. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is already one of the most valuable Call of Duty games out there. While there is a lot of debate over the actual quality over the whole game, it is undeniable that there is a ...
game-news24.com
GTA 5 has sold 1,75,000,000 copies, since Red Dead Redemption 2 hits 50,000,000
The GTA 5 was very successful (pic: Rockstar Games) Like it was believed that GTA was the first game of all time, the game has reached 395 million sales. It’s peculiarly difficult to know exactly how much video games sell. Most publishers don’t publish sales figures. Then, I wonder what the answer is for most games like mobile games – even an online casino.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nintendo is finally letting some of its most beloved games out of the vault
In a surprising move, as a part of the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has released several old Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games onto the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service for the Nintendo Switch. Of course, the service already boasted games from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo...
game-news24.com
Hogwarts: How long does it take to beat?
There’s a lot of content to enjoy (pic: Warner Bros.). Hogwarts Legacy is going to send you a magical adventure to the Wizarding World, but how much time is it going to take you to finish?. Those who buy Hogwarts Legacys deluxe edition had already started playing the game,...
game-news24.com
The Nintendo has been alerting about Zelda’s concerns. Tears of the Kingdoms price hike is set for all games
Nintendo finally got confused about the move to increase the cost of the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, saying the outrageous $69.99 price is definitely not the status quo. After the last time the $69.99 price tag for the upcoming Zelda title was removed from Nintendos website earlier,...
Is Hogwarts Legacy Multiplayer Co Op or Online?
Harry Potter fans and gamers alike are preparing for the release of Hogwarts Legacy. While the game does feature a vast open world outside of Hogwarts can you explore it with a friend? Does Hogwarts Legacy feature multiplayer?. Study Buddies Prohibited. As fun, as it could’ve been, Hogwarts Legacy will...
Engadget
Nintendo classic 'Zelda: A Link to the Past' gets an unofficial PC port
The latest game to get the reverse-engineering treatment is The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Neowin has reported. A GitHub user called snesrev has fully ported the game to PC using over 80,000 lines of code, while adding some extra enhancements. Those include support for enhanced aspect ratios and pixel shaders, a higher quality world map, secondary item slots and more.
game-news24.com
Xbox, ESPORTSU, and Paidia launch a Collegiate Esports Series of women’s enlisted competition
This morning, Xbox, Paidia, and ESPORTSU announced a new partnership as they’re launching competitive collegiate esports series for gaining popularity. The three companies are going to launch a national collegiate Valorant tournament with colleges from across the United States and Canada competing, the finals going to take place from the 5th to 7th of May in the Collegiate Esports Commissioner’s Cup in Texas. Two different series will be produced following their efforts. One called Cast This, which focuses on developing shoutcasting talent, and the other called Road To Georgia, which will highlight the events to Texas. We have more info and quotes from all of the companies listed below on this new event.
Steam Sale Makes Highly Rated RPG Just $1
Right now, Steam users can play a highly-rated RPG for just $1, no strings attached. The game in question is roughly 12 hours to beat, which means that's eight cents for every hour of content. You can't beat that deal. In fact, you can buy next to nothing for $1 in 2023, let alone a ...
tryhardguides.com
War Thunder Update 2.23.1.13 Patch Notes
War Thunder Update 2.23.1.13 is live. Players will notice several changes, updates, and bug fixes in this update. With these updates, the dev team has helped resolve several issues players have been experiencing, including incorrect armor values, vehicles’ inability to fire cannons when damaged, zoom sensitivity, and more. Details...
The Verge
Advance Wars remakes finally get a release date
It’s been just one month shy of a year since Nintendo delayed the Advance Wars remakes, “in light of recent world events.” Since then, the games have sat in limbo with no word on when Nintendo would actually release them. Now, with the company’s first direct of 2023, Advance Wars 1 and 2 will launch on April 21st.
game-news24.com
Can the underdogs make it upset? LEC Winter group previews the group’s opening day
The winter regular split ended in a blink of an eye and now it is time to fight in groups. Is there any big upset? Let’s see all the round 1 matches. Views of this post | Michael Konkol/Riot Games |. LEC Winter Teams Eight teams trained. A new...
game-news24.com
Epic Games Store, February 9, 2023 free play. Read more about this game
Epic Games Store made available free game of today, February 9, 2023. As soon as you know, this is a colorful cooking simulator, Recipe for Disaster. Download it from now until 17 on February 16 to replace it with the next free titles. As usual, perform the downloads it is...
game-news24.com
The Last Fall of Benedict Fox ages From the Depths This April
Have you tried to cut up Lovecraftian nasties? The last case of Benedict Fox might be up your murky, subterranean trench. Sure, The Last Case of Benedict Fox will probably not allow you to kill Cthulhu with a rocket launcher of the character of Resident Evil. There is an opportunity for everyone to be satisfied with the way well the h.P. characters react at the rumor frightenedness of the sanity of a slimy thing. It is refreshing to learn that Benedict can kick bottom.
game-news24.com
Sony recalls the Xbox 360 features in a new trailer
On PlayStation Official channel, a video dedicated to the helmet has been released PlayStation VR2. This time, players were reminded of the devices that are helping them to interact with virtual worlds in an astonishingly realistic manner. Featured 4K display with HSCR, 3D audio, adaptive feedback, 1180 o’clock, spectral sight,...
Comments / 0