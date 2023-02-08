This morning, Xbox, Paidia, and ESPORTSU announced a new partnership as they’re launching competitive collegiate esports series for gaining popularity. The three companies are going to launch a national collegiate Valorant tournament with colleges from across the United States and Canada competing, the finals going to take place from the 5th to 7th of May in the Collegiate Esports Commissioner’s Cup in Texas. Two different series will be produced following their efforts. One called Cast This, which focuses on developing shoutcasting talent, and the other called Road To Georgia, which will highlight the events to Texas. We have more info and quotes from all of the companies listed below on this new event.

