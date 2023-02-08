Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-delayed reboot of a Stephen King classic that already got 8 sequels and a remake finally finds a home
The Stephen King business is still booming, with literally dozens of the horror icon’s works currently in various stages of development or production, so you may have completely forgotten about Children of the Corn reboot that shot almost three years ago. A new spin on the famous story wasn’t...
DC Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel Release Date and Title
As part of their huge announcement of a whole new universe of DC movies and shows, Warner Bros. confirmed that 2022’s hit The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the latest version of the Dark Knight, would get a sequel. They also revealed its official title: The Batman - Part II.
EW.com
Turn on all the lights before watching the trailer for Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman
Is The Boogeyman financed by Big Electricity? The horror movie's first trailer certainly seems to suggest that light is the antidote to whatever's hiding in the dark, be it in your closet or underneath the bed. The Boogeyman is based on a short story by Stephen King, originally published way...
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster Teases Luigi's Role
Just a few hours ago, a new poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie released online, and now a second one has also been revealed. While the previous poster featured Mario, this second one puts Luigi in the spotlight. The poor younger brother has found himself the captive of a pack of Shy Guys, as ...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: Stephen King’s new genre adaptation aims to terrify as an eerie cartoon character sets sights on a blood-stained sequel
Happy Tuesday, thrill seekers! After a relaxing weekend, it’s time again to jump back into the fold of the creepy and the scary. And with upcoming projects like Knock at the Cabin and Scream VI completely captivating the attention and imagination of genre diehards, 2023 might possibly be the best year for horror in recent memory. With that said, we’re set to explore plenty of those goodies in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered — and yes, it’s going to be a good one. In the latest collection of news, a fresh-faced Stephen King adaptation is set to absolutely terrify while a beloved children’s character is already attached to a scary sequel.
‘The Ark’: A Sci-Fi Series About Disaster That’s a Travesty Itself
Dean Devlin has made a career out of larger-than-life sci-fi spectacles, producing frequent partner Roland Emmerich’s Stargate, Independence Day, and Godzilla, and helming the more recent Geostorm. Thus, even though it’s debuting on Syfy rather than in theaters, The Ark fits comfortably into his body of work, insofar as it’s another tale of apocalyptic planetary threats and humanity’s desperate mission to stave off extinction.Unfortunately, it’s also a calamity-oriented show that itself is a disaster.The Ark is set in an unspecified future in which Earth is on the verge of becoming uninhabitable. In response, mankind has built a collection of enormous...
bleedingcool.com
GrimGrimoire OnceMore Releases New Gameplay Trailer
GrimGrimoire OnceMore has a new trailer released this week for you to check out, showing more gameplay and features you can expect. NIS America released a new trailer this week for GrimGrimoire OnceMore, as we get a better look at the incoming gameplay you can expect. The trailer feels almost like a developer guide to how the game works, as a wizard tells you exactly what you'll encounter in the game. The two-minute trailer explores the different aspects of wielding magic and how you'll go about using them to fend off foes and make your way through various areas. There's some really cool mechanics in here that you'll have to master over time to make short work of your enemies. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom before the game comes out for PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on April 4th, 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King baffled people wouldn’t understand a most basic concept of horror
Stephen King has made sure people completely understand a basic trope of horror following the first views and reactions to the upcoming The Boogeyman adaptation. Based on a short story originally released by King in a pulp magazine, The Boogeyman is finally out of cinematic development hell. The first trailer saw some fairly basic horror vistas, including the perhaps annoying trope of absolute darkness, children’s rooms, and slightly bespooked parents.
game-news24.com
The Nintendo has been alerting about Zelda’s concerns. Tears of the Kingdoms price hike is set for all games
Nintendo finally got confused about the move to increase the cost of the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, saying the outrageous $69.99 price is definitely not the status quo. After the last time the $69.99 price tag for the upcoming Zelda title was removed from Nintendos website earlier,...
game-news24.com
A legend of Zelda in the Temples of the Great Red: This is the collector’s edition with which we drool the poet with
The first Nintendo Direct 2023 announcement, which was due to a sung announcement, was the appearance of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. I haven’t noticed that Nintendo has given the full advantage of the new version. And even a collector’s edition was set up behind the...
otakuusamagazine.com
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess Anime Gives Lainie Cyan Her Own Trailer
A new character trailer recently made its way online for The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess, the currently-airing anime adaptation of the light novel series by Piero Karasu. The subject of the latest is Lainie Cyan, as voiced in the anime by Hina Yomiya. The series premiered in Japan...
game-news24.com
GTA 5 has sold 1,75,000,000 copies, since Red Dead Redemption 2 hits 50,000,000
The GTA 5 was very successful (pic: Rockstar Games) Like it was believed that GTA was the first game of all time, the game has reached 395 million sales. It’s peculiarly difficult to know exactly how much video games sell. Most publishers don’t publish sales figures. Then, I wonder what the answer is for most games like mobile games – even an online casino.
theclipfunny.com
Classic Sci-Fi and RTS Themes Combine in the Thoroughly Modern Chaotic Era
It’s common for games to invoke the late-20th century history of the medium while building something new, but how often do those efforts result in an unqualified success, something truly brilliant and engaging? It’s often the indie circuit taking the most vibrant swings at that ball, and Chaotic Era is hoping to hit a homerun. I was at a church friend’s birthday party, barely in double digits, the first time I played Dune 2000 and Command & Conquer: Red Alert. I’ve played 4x and grand strategy games since then, your Civs and your Crusader Kings, but that resource-gathering-and-base-building version of real-time strategy is etched into my brain as the basis of what strategy games should be. Chaotic Era works from that template and draws from other 20th century science fiction to depict humanity teetering on the edge of existence, reaching out into the stars seeking hope and finding darkness.
game-news24.com
The Flying Beast and Failed Hunt in wild heart movie trailer, arctic
On the official channel Wild Hearts a movie trailer has been released. The video shows an incubation of massive monsters that are born out of the equanimous power of nature. For one of the warriors, everything failed: even the flight device didn’t help the escaping. While this hunter turned out to be luckier, she couldn’t build a catapult in time and find a flying monster. These frames very vividly describe the gameplay, where the main task is to kill giant creatures with the help of mysterious ancient technologies.
‘Wytches’: Prime Video Orders Animated Horror Series Adaptation Of Comic Books From Plan B Entertainment
A television series based on the critically acclaimed comic book series Wytches is headed to Prime Video. The streaming platform has ordered an animated series adaptation of Scott Snyder and Jock’s comic books, from Plan B Entertainment, Project 51 Productions, and Amazon Studios. Wytches will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Wytches tells the story of a 17-year-old Sailor Rooks, whose family moves to a remote New England town after a tragic accident, only to discover that a burrow of monsters—ancient creatures that prey on our darkest fears and desires—lurks beneath the town. Comic book creators Snyder and Jock...
game-news24.com
Atomic Heart, Shadow Warrior 3 and 4 more games will be available soon for Xbox game passes
An active gambling addict, 18 years old. Registration Certificate: No. 77-83780, dated August 19, 2022. The Federal Service for the Revision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media issued the fbi for overseeing the communications, communication technology and satellite services. President: Brazhnik A.V. Founder: TM-Media LLC. TM-Medium 2003-2022. The reproduction...
Demon Slayer Hypes Season 3 Premiere With New Promo
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has kicked off its world tour for its special Season 3 premiere, and a new promo has launched to help hype up how successful its new movie is doing overseas! While the third season of the series is currently scheduled for its full run some time this April as part ...
game-news24.com
Riot introduces 5 new products to the beloved Astronaut Leagues skin line
Five new additions are coming in to League of Legends’ most beloved skin lines. An upcoming addition to the game will feature a new batch of Astronaut skins in an upcoming patch. The Riot Games revealed a skin of Fizz, Ivern, Kennen, Xerath, and Singed for Astronauts. The new...
game-news24.com
The Hogwarts Legacy can have players visit Azkaban, but only if they meet specific requirements
There are several iconic spots players can visit in the Hogwarts Legacy, that are also in Harry Potter books and movies. The site is more memorable than other sites. However, a dangerous location for some players is Azkaban. It is a dungeon full of dangerous witches and wizards of the series. Player may visit this site in Legacy but they’ve got to meet specific requirements and meet the appropriate deadline for it to happen.
game-news24.com
The Last Fall of Benedict Fox ages From the Depths This April
Have you tried to cut up Lovecraftian nasties? The last case of Benedict Fox might be up your murky, subterranean trench. Sure, The Last Case of Benedict Fox will probably not allow you to kill Cthulhu with a rocket launcher of the character of Resident Evil. There is an opportunity for everyone to be satisfied with the way well the h.P. characters react at the rumor frightenedness of the sanity of a slimy thing. It is refreshing to learn that Benedict can kick bottom.
