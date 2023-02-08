GrimGrimoire OnceMore has a new trailer released this week for you to check out, showing more gameplay and features you can expect. NIS America released a new trailer this week for GrimGrimoire OnceMore, as we get a better look at the incoming gameplay you can expect. The trailer feels almost like a developer guide to how the game works, as a wizard tells you exactly what you'll encounter in the game. The two-minute trailer explores the different aspects of wielding magic and how you'll go about using them to fend off foes and make your way through various areas. There's some really cool mechanics in here that you'll have to master over time to make short work of your enemies. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom before the game comes out for PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on April 4th, 2023.

