Washington State

The Fordham Observer

Students Found First Japanese Culture Club at Fordham

Since its inception in the fall 2022 semester, members of Tomodachi, the Japanese cultural club at Lincoln Center, have organized a variety of meetings and events with the goal of raising awareness about Japanese culture. The visionary behind Tomodachi is founder and President Karen Watanabe, Fordham College at Lincoln Center...
Black Enterprise

The National Black Cultural Information Trust Launches the Protect Black History Initiative

The National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc. has launched the Protect Black History Initiative. This program, available at ProtectBlackHistory.org, will provide Black history resources and materials to local communities and organizations in need of support. Communities across the country are faced with hostility toward the teaching of Black history in school. While books are removed from school bookshelves, we’re distributing books and other resources in local communities.
Klein ISD

Inspiring Teacher Brings Warmth and Passion to the Classroom

Ms. Cynthia Sullivan’s fourth-grade Bilingual classroom at Mahaffey Elementary reveals a warm and colorful learning environment, ready for any student to step inside and be the best they can be. While academics are essential to the learning process, this dedicated teacher also believes in creating a positive environment for all students so they can show up to reach their full potential each day.
TEXAS STATE
The Jewish Press

Nefesh B’Nefesh Hosting Aliyah Seminars in 9 North American Cities

Nefesh B’Nefesh, in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA, is hosting pre-Aliyah events in nine cities across North America this winter. The informal, open-house-style sessions feature Nefesh B’Nefesh staff advisors from many departments in the organization, who are on hand to meet with potential Olim to discuss their Aliyah plans.

