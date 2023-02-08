Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire
Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.
India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion
NEW DELHI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout.
Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
CNBC
Adani rout deepens despite soothing words from India's government and billionaires
"There will be more volatility in India this year; hence the market is prone to a correction," Bernstein analyst Venugopal Garre wrote in a Monday note as Adani shares continued to tumble. The Reserve Bank of India said, "the banking sector remains resilient and stable," citing its own assessment of...
Billionaire Adani's Empire Loses $107 Billion
The crisis of confidence shaking the Indian conglomerate worsens day by day.
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
investing.com
Adani group stocks surge after $113 billion market wipeout
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares in India's Adani Group rallied on Tuesday a day after it prepaid some loans, bringing relief to investors that have seen $113.6 billion wiped off the conglomerate's market value since a U.S. short-seller published a critical report two weeks ago. The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani,...
Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire
The two major U.S. institutional investors have exposure to the Adani Group conglomerate.
What Adani’s Downfall Tells Us About India’s Crony Capitalism
The allegations put a spotlight on the relationship between India's business and political elite.
pgjonline.com
India's Petronet Seeks More LNG Under Long-Term Qatar Deal
(Reuters) — Petronet LNG, India's top gas importer, will seek up to 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in additional LNG supplies when it renews its long-term deal with Qatar, the company's CEO said on Tuesday. "We are seeking an additional 0.75 to 1 MTPA on top of existing...
marketscreener.com
India banks' loan exposure to Adani Group against shares not significant - RBI DG Jain
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian banks' exposure of loans against shares to the embattled Adani Group is not very significant, a deputy governor of the central bank said on Wednesday, allaying concerns that lenders could be hurt as a result of a massive sell-off in the conglomerate. Investors have been worried...
kalkinemedia.com
Japan's Nippon Steel to pay record FY dividend on rising profit
(Reuters) - Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp on Thursday posted a 2% increase in April-December net profit to 517 billion yen ($4 billion) and said it would pay a record-high full-year dividend of 180 yen per share. Nippon Steel, which kept its full-year net profit forecast unchanged at 670...
India's Adani to prepay $1.11 billion loans on shares, denies report on capex cut
Feb 6 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group on Monday said shares related to some group companies will be released following the pre-payment of $1.11 billion of loans ahead of their maturity in 2024 while denying media reports that said the conglomerate was planning to cut back its capital spending.
Phys.org
Why energy companies are making so much profit despite UK windfall taxes
Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year caused oil and gas prices to surge, triggering a cost of living crisis in many countries, including the UK. To pay for support for households and businesses experiencing this energy price crisis, the government introduced an additional 25% levy on oil and gas extraction from 26 May 2022. This was increased again in the 2022 Autumn Statement to 35% from January 1 2023. Proposals were also put forward for a separate 45% electricity generator levy.
OilPrice.com
Embattled Adani Embarks On A Coal Fire Sale To Boost Liquidity
India’s conglomerate Adani is offering coal cargoes at a discount to benchmarks in a move suggesting that the group’s traders are eager to sell the coal quickly and potentially boost the liquidity at Adani Group, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Thursday. The giant industrial conglomerate...
PZ Cussons cheers Imperial Leather TV ad success as profits rise in tough market
PZ Cussons’ first Imperial Leather television campaign in seven years has helped reinvigorate declining sales of the soap brand as the group’s half-year profits leapt higher despite cost pressures.The healthcare and consumer goods firm – which also owns brands including Original Source, Childs Farm and Carex – said it had seen a positive response to its Imperial Leather advertising push and new launches, which came after years of falling sales for the range.Overall, the company said it notched up a 7.8% jump in underlying pre-tax profits to £40.5 million for the six months to December 31, but earnings slumped by...
US News and World Report
Equinor Shares Spike as Gas Bonanza Lands Record Profit
OSLO/LONDON (Reuters) - Equinor posted a record $74.9 billion adjusted operating profit on Wednesday, more than doubling its previous high and sending the Norwegian oil and gas producer's shares up more than 7%. With net profit for the year of $28.7 billion, up from $8.6 billion a year earlier, Equinor...
Comments / 0