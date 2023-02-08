Read full article on original website
Related
Kai Cenat banned on Twitch after passing out on live stream
POPULAR Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has been banned from the platform after reportedly passing out while live streaming. According to Dextero, the Twitch streamer was banned after he ate edibles while his viewers watched and then he subsequently passed out. Thousands of people were said to be watching Cenat's live...
wegotthiscovered.com
Twitch streamers unite to boycott platform until ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ ads are pulled
In preparation for Hogwarts Legacy‘s release, an ad campaign was launched on Twitch to get potential gamers excited about the game. Unfortunately, this didn’t sit well with Twitch streamers due to their support for the LGBT+ community and their views towards the franchise’s creator, J.K Rowling. Twitch...
Netflix Claims It Made a Mistake With Its Password-Sharing Rules That Caused Backlash
Mistake, or backpedaling?
Squid Game Virtual Reality Experience Announced by Netflix and Sandbox VR
Netflix is working with a VR company on a Squid Game experience. The company announced that their Squid Game project is in the works with Sandbox VR. Basically, fans can look forward to participating in the challenges from the Netflix program. It's said to be "fully immersive" by Bothe the streamer and tech company. Later ...
Streamers may lose their jobs if they play new 'transphobic' 'Harry Potter' game: 'Say goodbye to your career'
"Hogwarts Legacy" is one of the most anticipated games this year. But thanks to a new website, the cancel culture vibe surrounding it may threaten careers.
game-news24.com
The Nintendo has been alerting about Zelda’s concerns. Tears of the Kingdoms price hike is set for all games
Nintendo finally got confused about the move to increase the cost of the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, saying the outrageous $69.99 price is definitely not the status quo. After the last time the $69.99 price tag for the upcoming Zelda title was removed from Nintendos website earlier,...
game-news24.com
GTA 5 has sold 1,75,000,000 copies, since Red Dead Redemption 2 hits 50,000,000
The GTA 5 was very successful (pic: Rockstar Games) Like it was believed that GTA was the first game of all time, the game has reached 395 million sales. It’s peculiarly difficult to know exactly how much video games sell. Most publishers don’t publish sales figures. Then, I wonder what the answer is for most games like mobile games – even an online casino.
game-news24.com
A legend of Zelda in the Temples of the Great Red: This is the collector’s edition with which we drool the poet with
The first Nintendo Direct 2023 announcement, which was due to a sung announcement, was the appearance of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. I haven’t noticed that Nintendo has given the full advantage of the new version. And even a collector’s edition was set up behind the...
game-news24.com
Xbox, ESPORTSU, and Paidia launch a Collegiate Esports Series of women’s enlisted competition
This morning, Xbox, Paidia, and ESPORTSU announced a new partnership as they’re launching competitive collegiate esports series for gaining popularity. The three companies are going to launch a national collegiate Valorant tournament with colleges from across the United States and Canada competing, the finals going to take place from the 5th to 7th of May in the Collegiate Esports Commissioner’s Cup in Texas. Two different series will be produced following their efforts. One called Cast This, which focuses on developing shoutcasting talent, and the other called Road To Georgia, which will highlight the events to Texas. We have more info and quotes from all of the companies listed below on this new event.
game-news24.com
Fortnite Chapter 4: How to free the witch and his silver sword
Witchers are finally here. Geralt of Rivia (aka The Witcher) finally joined Fortnite after first appearing in Chapter 4s trailer a few months ago. The Witchers Geralt, the ageless champion and the Doomslayer are the most anticipated characters that will be teased for Fortnite chapter 4. Even though Doom Slayer...
Sporting News
How to watch Blues games without cable: Bally Sports live streams, TV schedule for 2022-23 NHL season
Are you a Blues fan looking to watch your team, but you don't have cable? There's a solution to that problem. Bally Sports Midwest is now available to watch on fuboTV, one of the many streaming services for users that don't have cable. The Blues have been one of the...
game-news24.com
Heres How to Unlock Geralt from Rivia in Fortnite!
When fans spoke to him about the arrival of Geralt of Rivia in Fortnites Chapter 4, the story has been stoked for two months. The day has finally come, and the White Wolf can be released in Fortnite. However, it’s not as simple as the button, here’s how to get Geralt of Rivia in Fortnite, and all the extra content that comes with his sizeable bundle is free.
game-news24.com
CNJ won’t continue the acquisition of Saigon Buffalo
Since I announced that Saigon Buffalo would be acquired a few months ago, CNJ Esports decided that they couldn’t proceed with the acquisition. Image Credits | Riot Games. Juego CNJ and Saigon Buffalo acquisition fail. After the twenty22 League of Legends World Championship, Saigon Buffalo hoped to get a...
Netflix steps up efforts to get paid for account sharing
Netflix has a plan to deal with rampant account sharing: a program that lets subscribers pay extra to share their account with people outside their household.
game-news24.com
The Last Fall of Benedict Fox ages From the Depths This April
Have you tried to cut up Lovecraftian nasties? The last case of Benedict Fox might be up your murky, subterranean trench. Sure, The Last Case of Benedict Fox will probably not allow you to kill Cthulhu with a rocket launcher of the character of Resident Evil. There is an opportunity for everyone to be satisfied with the way well the h.P. characters react at the rumor frightenedness of the sanity of a slimy thing. It is refreshing to learn that Benedict can kick bottom.
game-news24.com
Did you take the Fortnite updates today?
Fortnite is updated much more frequently than most online games. Unless you aren’t having a chance to check Fortnite news every day, you may not know whether there’s an update. Unless its a Tuesday, there’s no Fortnite update today. If it is a Tuesday, there’s a pretty good...
game-news24.com
Take-Two plans on going to release 87 games in two years, including Bioshock Judas
The publisher Take-Two published an earnings report. It became known about the company’s plans for the future. In particular the document notes that the publishing house intends to publish 87 projects on all gaming platforms in the following financial years (the period from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2025).
game-news24.com
Riot introduces 5 new products to the beloved Astronaut Leagues skin line
Five new additions are coming in to League of Legends’ most beloved skin lines. An upcoming addition to the game will feature a new batch of Astronaut skins in an upcoming patch. The Riot Games revealed a skin of Fizz, Ivern, Kennen, Xerath, and Singed for Astronauts. The new...
game-news24.com
The next game created by Bioshock has a release window, but it is not for now for now
Game news The next game from the creator of Bioshock is coming in a release window, so it’s not over for a long time. If you are waiting to play Jodas, like Ghost Story Games, you’ll probably have to be very, very patient. That new game from the...
game-news24.com
Hopefully, the last of us three will not arrive
The final of us 3 isn’t ready to come. According to the Daily program this Tuesday, February 7, The Last of Us 3 is already in the works for a game on PlayStation 6. Finally, Nintendo reveals the figures for the latest financial statement, and Netflix abandons its look for more account sharing. The Daily, let’s go!
Comments / 0