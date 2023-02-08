ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Kai Cenat banned on Twitch after passing out on live stream

POPULAR Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has been banned from the platform after reportedly passing out while live streaming. According to Dextero, the Twitch streamer was banned after he ate edibles while his viewers watched and then he subsequently passed out. Thousands of people were said to be watching Cenat's live...
wegotthiscovered.com

Twitch streamers unite to boycott platform until ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ ads are pulled

In preparation for Hogwarts Legacy‘s release, an ad campaign was launched on Twitch to get potential gamers excited about the game. Unfortunately, this didn’t sit well with Twitch streamers due to their support for the LGBT+ community and their views towards the franchise’s creator, J.K Rowling. Twitch...
ComicBook

Squid Game Virtual Reality Experience Announced by Netflix and Sandbox VR

Netflix is working with a VR company on a Squid Game experience. The company announced that their Squid Game project is in the works with Sandbox VR. Basically, fans can look forward to participating in the challenges from the Netflix program. It's said to be "fully immersive" by Bothe the streamer and tech company. Later ...
game-news24.com

GTA 5 has sold 1,75,000,000 copies, since Red Dead Redemption 2 hits 50,000,000

The GTA 5 was very successful (pic: Rockstar Games) Like it was believed that GTA was the first game of all time, the game has reached 395 million sales. It’s peculiarly difficult to know exactly how much video games sell. Most publishers don’t publish sales figures. Then, I wonder what the answer is for most games like mobile games – even an online casino.
game-news24.com

Xbox, ESPORTSU, and Paidia launch a Collegiate Esports Series of women’s enlisted competition

This morning, Xbox, Paidia, and ESPORTSU announced a new partnership as they’re launching competitive collegiate esports series for gaining popularity. The three companies are going to launch a national collegiate Valorant tournament with colleges from across the United States and Canada competing, the finals going to take place from the 5th to 7th of May in the Collegiate Esports Commissioner’s Cup in Texas. Two different series will be produced following their efforts. One called Cast This, which focuses on developing shoutcasting talent, and the other called Road To Georgia, which will highlight the events to Texas. We have more info and quotes from all of the companies listed below on this new event.
GEORGIA STATE
game-news24.com

Fortnite Chapter 4: How to free the witch and his silver sword

Witchers are finally here. Geralt of Rivia (aka The Witcher) finally joined Fortnite after first appearing in Chapter 4s trailer a few months ago. The Witchers Geralt, the ageless champion and the Doomslayer are the most anticipated characters that will be teased for Fortnite chapter 4. Even though Doom Slayer...
game-news24.com

Heres How to Unlock Geralt from Rivia in Fortnite!

When fans spoke to him about the arrival of Geralt of Rivia in Fortnites Chapter 4, the story has been stoked for two months. The day has finally come, and the White Wolf can be released in Fortnite. However, it’s not as simple as the button, here’s how to get Geralt of Rivia in Fortnite, and all the extra content that comes with his sizeable bundle is free.
game-news24.com

CNJ won’t continue the acquisition of Saigon Buffalo

Since I announced that Saigon Buffalo would be acquired a few months ago, CNJ Esports decided that they couldn’t proceed with the acquisition. Image Credits | Riot Games. Juego CNJ and Saigon Buffalo acquisition fail. After the twenty22 League of Legends World Championship, Saigon Buffalo hoped to get a...
game-news24.com

The Last Fall of Benedict Fox ages From the Depths This April

Have you tried to cut up Lovecraftian nasties? The last case of Benedict Fox might be up your murky, subterranean trench. Sure, The Last Case of Benedict Fox will probably not allow you to kill Cthulhu with a rocket launcher of the character of Resident Evil. There is an opportunity for everyone to be satisfied with the way well the h.P. characters react at the rumor frightenedness of the sanity of a slimy thing. It is refreshing to learn that Benedict can kick bottom.
game-news24.com

Did you take the Fortnite updates today?

Fortnite is updated much more frequently than most online games. Unless you aren’t having a chance to check Fortnite news every day, you may not know whether there’s an update. Unless its a Tuesday, there’s no Fortnite update today. If it is a Tuesday, there’s a pretty good...
game-news24.com

Take-Two plans on going to release 87 games in two years, including Bioshock Judas

The publisher Take-Two published an earnings report. It became known about the company’s plans for the future. In particular the document notes that the publishing house intends to publish 87 projects on all gaming platforms in the following financial years (the period from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2025).
game-news24.com

Riot introduces 5 new products to the beloved Astronaut Leagues skin line

Five new additions are coming in to League of Legends’ most beloved skin lines. An upcoming addition to the game will feature a new batch of Astronaut skins in an upcoming patch. The Riot Games revealed a skin of Fizz, Ivern, Kennen, Xerath, and Singed for Astronauts. The new...
game-news24.com

Hopefully, the last of us three will not arrive

The final of us 3 isn’t ready to come. According to the Daily program this Tuesday, February 7, The Last of Us 3 is already in the works for a game on PlayStation 6. Finally, Nintendo reveals the figures for the latest financial statement, and Netflix abandons its look for more account sharing. The Daily, let’s go!

