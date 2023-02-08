We first enter the virtual wrestler ring in episode 19 of the PC Games Podcast. WWE 2K23 won’t be released until March, but there was already the opportunity to play the brawl at 2K in Munich. That’s why wrestling fan Chris wanted to talk about it. He invited his friend and podcast host at Headlock, the pro wrestling podcast, Olaf Bleich (some of you might also know him as a longtime freelance writer with us). The two said that the new showcase mode makes sense, how the game looks on technical level, and whether the new match art of War Games is fun. After that it becomes funny in the podcast, because of course there’s a big test talk about Hogwarts’s legacy. Toni and Carlo are part of the test team for this. The three of them have played the action game and look at the title from various angles. in the conversation, we clarify whether the wishes of Potter fans in the world have been fulfilled and whether the title is fun also if you are not familiar with JK Rowlings Wizarding World.

16 HOURS AGO