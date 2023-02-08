WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A six year old murder case came to a close this month. Jeffrey Joseph, was found guilty for murdering Allen Record in 2017. According to the Palm Beach Post, in on Jan. 10 2017, Record and a friend went to 300 S Chillingworth Drive in West Palm Beach in response to a Craigslist Ad about a motorcycle for sale. The men were approached by two other men carrying weapons and wearing masks. Record was then shot and killed and his phone was taken.

