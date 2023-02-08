Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Chilly start to the week
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a chilly start to the week, with a warm up expected over the coming days. We are in the 50s across the area this morning, with a few spots potentially falling into the 40s before the sun comes up. High pressure in...
cbs12.com
Windy and cooler on Sunday
Showers associated with a cold front pushed through the area early this morning. We will see a few light showers possible behind this front, but drier and cooler air will move into the area through this afternoon. It will be a windy day ahead, with west-northwest winds between 20 to...
cbs12.com
Two people rescued from canoe in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were rescued from the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge Area on Sunday. On the afternoon of Feb. 12, crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called after receiving reports of two people stranded in a canoe taking on water. Crews found the people,...
cbs12.com
One dead after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead after a crash in Delray Beach. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, crews responded to the crash around 5:20 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Military Trail. On arrival, crews found one vehicle on fire and...
cbs12.com
Boca Raton man struck and killed on I-95 South near Glades Road
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed on I-95 South Sunday morning. On Feb. 12, around 6:34 a.m., a White Ford Utility Truck was driving south in the inside lane on I-95 just north of the Glades Road exit. At the same time, a Grey Hyundai was driving south in the center lane.
cbs12.com
Body found floating in Canal in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was found in floating in a canal in Wellington on Saturday morning. According to a PIO with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, no foul play is expected. They are waiting for an autopsy report before releasing more information.
cbs12.com
Ye, sextortion, and competitive eating: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. 'Ye is Right' group takes messages of antisemitism to college campuses. WPEC reporter Al Pefley traveled to Vero Beach to ask the group "Ye is Right" about why they're taking a message of antisemitism to college campuses.
cbs12.com
Forever Family: Meet Ozzy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ten-year-old Ozzy has many talents. His child advocate says he is very athletic, likes to ride his bicycle and enjoys reading. Ozzy loves animals, does well in school and has a lot of friends. “He is a lovable kid, says his child advocate....
cbs12.com
Four people arrested for organized retail theft in Palm Beach and Broward
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two agencies teamed up to arrest four men who were apart of a suspected retail theft group. On Feb. 6 around 6:38 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that members of a grand theft group burglarized a Walgreen's in Palm Beach County.
cbs12.com
Man convicted for 2017 murder in West Palm Beach, facing life in prison
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A six year old murder case came to a close this month. Jeffrey Joseph, was found guilty for murdering Allen Record in 2017. According to the Palm Beach Post, in on Jan. 10 2017, Record and a friend went to 300 S Chillingworth Drive in West Palm Beach in response to a Craigslist Ad about a motorcycle for sale. The men were approached by two other men carrying weapons and wearing masks. Record was then shot and killed and his phone was taken.
cbs12.com
Medical robots assisting in surgery at PBGMC, surgeons reporting quicker recovery
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Medical robots are aiding in hip and knee replacement surgeries at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. The new technology is helping patients get back on their feet faster, and in some cases, patients are taking fewer painkillers post-surgery. Before the robotic devices came...
cbs12.com
Arrest made in fatal Christmas shooting
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in a fatal Christmas shooting. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said detectives arrested Khambrel St. Hubert, 25, for shooting and killing a man last Christmas. Detectives said on Sunday, Dec. 25, at around 9:14 p.m., first responders were...
cbs12.com
Ending Florida's NIL restrictions: senate sends bill to governor's desk
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Friday marked a major step towards the repeal of restraints on Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) regulations for college athletes in the State of Florida. The state senate unanimously voted to send House Bill 7B, which also unanimously passed through the house Thursday, to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk for approval.
cbs12.com
Man accused of threatening to kill Palm Tran bus passenger with a bomb
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is accused of threatening to kill passengers on a Palm Tran bus by blowing it up. Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the threat happened on Feb. 2, during a bus ride near State Road 7 and Belvedere Road in Royal Palm Beach.
cbs12.com
Sheriff: School custodian arrested on drug charges, may have been selling
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A school custodian is facing drug charges and the sheriff's office is investigating claims that he sold drugs on school grounds. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Gary Henderson, of Port St. Lucie, on Thursday evening for possession of drugs on a school campus.
